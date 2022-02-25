PKL Top raider: Most raid points from season 1 to season 8 and top 10 raiders of all-time

Legendary Anup Kumar and Kashiling Adake were the first two winners of the coveted top raiders crown in season 1 and season 2 respectively. After that the baton moved to younger stars in record-breaker Pardeep Narwal, Showman Rahul Chaudhari and High-flier Pawan Sehrawat.

Although they dominate in the points scored during the games, the raiders, who finished at the top of most raid points leader-board, haven't led their team to the title on most occasions. Only Pardeep Narwal (twice) and Pawan Sehrawat (once) have managed to achieve that feat.

The same can be said of the top defender of every season as the player with most tackle points has lifted the title only twice in the eight seasons.

Here we take a look at the top raider of every PKL season and the all-time top 10 raiders of Pro Kabaddi League:

Season 1: Anup Kumar (U Mumba) Anup Kumar scored a total of 155 raid points in 16 matches of the inaugural season, but couldn't help U Mumba to the title as they finished runners up to Jaipur Pink Panthers in the season 1 final. Season 2: Kashiling Adake (Dabang Delhi) Kashiling Adake scored 114 raid points in 14 matches representing Dabang Delhi, who finished the second season of PKL just one place above the bottom position in seventh. Season 3: Pardeep Narwal (Patna Pirates) The record-breaker announced his entry with a total of 116 raid points in 16 matches helping Patna Pirates to win the first of their third title in the third season. Season 4: Rahul Chaudhari (Telugu Titans) The Showman Rahul Chaudhari scored a total of 146 raid points in 16 matches, but the Telugu Titans could only manage a fourth place finish in the fourth season. Season 5: Pardeep Narwal (Patna Pirates) The record-breaker continued his domination as Patna Pirates went on to lift their third successive title following Pardeep's contribution of 369 raid points in 26 matches. This was the second time that a team with the top raider in the season ended up winning the title. Season 6: Pawan Serhawat (Bengaluru Bulls) The High-flier Pawan Sehrawat scored a total of 272 raid points in 24 matches and guided Bengaluru Bulls to their first ever PKL title in season 6. This was the third time that a top raider of the season has ended in the title-winning side. Season 7: Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls) For the second successive season Pawan Sehrawat finished as the top raider with 346 raid points in 24 matches, but his Bengaluru Bulls fell to Dabang Delhi K.C. in the semifinal. Season 8: Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls) The High-Flier completed a hattrick of winning the top raider award in season 8 with 304 raid points in 24 matches, but once again his Bengaluru Bulls team were knocked out by Dabang Delhi K.C. in the semis. All-time Top 10 Raiders Pardeep Narwal - 1348 raid points in 131 matches Maninder Singh - 993 raid points in 101 matches Pawan Sehrawat - 986 raid points in 104 matches Deepak Niwas Hooda - 973 raid points in 140 matches Rahul Chaudhari - 968 raid points in 129 matches Ajay Thakur - 794 raid points in 120 matches Rohit Kumar - 682 raid points in 99 matches Naveen Kumar - 680 raid points in 62 matches Rishank Devadiga - 625 raid points in 122 matches Sachin Tanwar - 605 raid points in 86 matches