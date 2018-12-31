PKL: UP Yoddha thrash Dabang Delhi 45-33

Prashant Kumar Rai was the star of the show as he scored 13 raid points and got able support from Rishank Devadiga who chipped in with 8 points.

For Dabang Delhi, it was a disappointing night as their defence couldn’t muster enough points. Naveen Kumar top scored for Delhi but couldn’t save his team from crashing out of the competition. UP Yoddha will now play Gujarat Fortunegiants on Thursday to determine who will play Bengaluru Bulls in the final.

UP Yoddha got off to a flying start when Prashanth Kumar Rai made a super raid in the second minute. Dabang Delhi were reeling under the shock as they suffered an all out as early as the third minute. UP Yoddha led 11-1 after three minutes and it looked like Dabang Delhi won’t recover from the early onslaught.

Chandran Ranjit made a two-point raid in the 7th minute as Dabang Delhi trailed 6-13 but UP Yoddha enjoyed the upper hand as after 10 minutes they led 17-8 . In the 14th minute UP Yoddha further asserted their supremacy as they inflicted another all out to lead 25-10. At the end of the first half, UP Yoddha led 27-13 and it looked like game over for Dabang Delhi.

Dabang Delhi tried to make a comeback in the second half and inflicted an all out in the 24th minute to trail 21-31. But Prashant Kumar Rai extinguished all their hopes of a comeback with a super raid in the 27th minute as UP Yoddha led 36-22. Another all out was inflicted in the second half as UP Yoddha were in complete command of the match.

The last few minutes were all about Dabang Delhi bringing some respectability to the score line. Naveen Kumar got a super 10 for the losing side but his effort went in vain as Delhi crashed out of the tournament.

Source: Press Release