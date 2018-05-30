Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auction, Day 2, Live Updates: Jasvir Singh goes to Tamil Thalaivas

On day one, Raider Monu Goyat created history as he emerged as the costliest kabaddi player in the history of the popular league. Goyat was bought by Haryana Steelers for a whopping price of Rs 1.51 crore.

While star raider Rahul Chaudhari was retained by his franchise Telugu Titans for a mammoth sum of Rs 1.28 crore as the intense bidding went between teams.

Rishank Devadiga, Nitin Tomar and Deepak Niwas Hooda were the other three who entered the prestigious 1 crore club.

Earlier, in the day Iran's Fazel Atrachali became the first player in the history of the league to enter the 1 crore club after he was fetched by U Mumba.

A total of 422 players will go under the hammer in the two-day auction process.

Here is the list of players who were bought during the auction:

Indian Players

Day 2 Auctions:

Jasvir Singh - Tamil Thalaivas - Rs 12 lakh

Dharmaraj Cheralathan sold to U Mumba for a price of 46 Lakh. Puneri Paltan do not use the FBM.

Viraj Landge retained by Dabangg Delhi for Rs 25 Lakh by using FBM. U Mumba left sulking.

Satpal sold to Dabang Delhi for the base price of 12 Lakh.

Sagar Krishna retained by UP Yoddha Rs 14.25 Lakh.

Veteran all-rounder Rakesh Kumar finds no bidders today. He played for U Mumba last year.

Dabangg Delhi get Vishal Mane with a bid of Rs 45 Lakh.

Baldev Singh bought by Bengal Warriors for the base price of Rs 12 Lakh.

Rajguru goes to U Mumba for the base price of 12 Lakhs.

Joginder Narwal sold to Dabangg Delhi for a bid of Rs 33 Lakh.

Day 1:

1. Ran Singh - Bengal Warriors - Rs 43 lakh

2. Manjeet Chillar - Tamil Thalaivas - Rs 58 lakh

3. Deepak Niwas Hooda - Jaipur Pink Panther - Rs 1.15 crore

4. Kuldeep Singh - Patna Pirates - Rs 22 lakh

5. Sandeep Dhul - Jaipur Pink Panthers - Rs 66 lakh

6. Mohit Chillar - Jaipur Pink Panthers - Rs 58 lakh

7. Surender Nada - Haryana Steelers - Rs 75 lakh

8. Darshan J - Tamil Thailavas - Rs 28 lakh

9. Jeeva Kumar - UP Yoddhas - Rs 45 lakh

10. Parvesh Bhainswal - Gujarat Fortunegiants - Rs 35 lakh

11. Shrikanth Jadhav - UP Yoddhas - Rs 37 lakh

12. Nitin Tomar - Puneri Paltan - Rs 115 crore

13. Anup Kumar - Jaipur Pink Panthers - Rs 35 lakh

14. Wazir Singh - Haryana Steelers - Rs 20 lakh

15. Rishank Devadiga - UP Yoddhas - Rs 1.11 crore

16. K Prapanjan - Gujarat Forutnegiants - Rs 38 lakh

17. Pawan Kumar - Dabangg Delhi - Rs 20 lakh

18. Sukesh Hegde - Tamil Thalaivas - Rs 28 lakh

19. Kashiling Adake - Bengaluru Bulls - Rs 32 lakh

20. Rahul Chaudhari - Telugu Titans - Rs 1.28 crore

21. Monu Goyat - Haryana Steelers - Rs 1.51 crore

Overseas Players:

1. Fazel Atrachali - U Mumba - Rs 1 crore

2. Jang Kun Lee - Bengal Warriors - Rs 33 lakh

3. Abozar Mighani - Telugu Titans - Rs 76 lakh

4. Zia ur Rahman - Bengal Warriors - Rs 33 lakh

5. Hadi Tajik - U Mumba - Rs 11 lakh

6. Dong Ju Hong - Bengaluru Bulls - Rs 8 lakh

7. Taedok Eom - Patna Pirates - Rs 11.4 Lakh

8. Abolfazl Maghsodlou - U Mumba - Rs 21.75 lakh

9. Khomsan Thongkham - Dabangg Delhi - Rs 8 lakh.