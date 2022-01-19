Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Third-placed Bengaluru Bulls come into the clash on the back of a defeat in the reverse fixture against Patna Pirates. Sachin Tanwar, Sunil and Guman Singh starred as Pirates defeated Bulls 38-31 on January 16 to go top of the PKL season 8 points table.

However, Pirates' stay at the top did not last very long as they were toppled by Dabang Delhi 32-29 in their most recent outing to drop down to the second position.

Bulls and Pirates have a similar record so far in the PKL 2021-22 winning 7, losing 3 and have tied a solitary game each in their 11 matches. But Pirates edge Bulls in the points table with 40 points as opposed to theirs opponents' 39 points thanks to losing their last match by less than 7 points.

The Pirates dominated in their first meeting, but Pawan Sehrawat and his Bulls will be keen on settling the scores this time around. In the reverse fixture, it was all down to the Patna defence.

Corners Sunil and Shadloui Chiyaneh had an excellent outing and prevented Pawan Sehrawat from scoring a single point in the second half. But Patna were not able to replicate the same form since that night and that will give Bulls a lot of confidence.

If Pawan gets a continued period of more than 10 minutes on the mat, he will take the game away from the opponents. So, Patna will have to continue the aggressive approach.

Pawan and the Bulls should look for a safer option and get the secondary raiders more involved.

In Bharat, Chandran Ranjit and Deepak Narwal, the Bulls have enough raiding power to break the Patna defensive structure.

Sunil and Sajin Chandrashekar may be absent from the line-up due to injuries which will make Patna's right susceptible to attacks. So, Neeraj Kumar and Shadloui will be tested if they are in the team alongside new defenders.

Pirates' raiding department has been top notch with Prashanth Kumar Rai, Guman Singh and Sachin Tanwar all performing well. And the team will be further boosted if skipper Monu Goyat makes his return to the mat after missing the last few games.

The raiding trio of Patna will test Bulls defence - Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam and Aman, who have shown glimpses of form.

Dream11 Starting 7s

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Mayur Kadam

Patna Pirates: Prashanth Kumar Rai, Monu Goyat/Guman Singh, Sachin Tanwar, Sunil/Shubham Shinde, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrashekar/, Shadloui Chiyaneh

MyDream11 Starting 7: Pawan Sehrawat (captain/Raider - BLR), Sachin Tanwar (vice captain/Raider - PAT), Prashanth Kumar Rai (Raider - PAT), Mahender Singh (Defender - BLR), Sajin Chandrashekar (Defender - PAT), Neeraj Kumar (Defender - PAT), Mayur Kadam (Defender - BLR)

Match Details

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates

Date and start time: Thursday (January 20) at 8:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar