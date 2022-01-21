Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Both Patna and Pune head into the match on the back of defeats. But a win will be more important for 11th-placed Puneri Paltan if they want to get into the top 6 as they have registered just 22 points in their 11 matches so far in PKL season 8.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, have 40 points and sit comfortably in the third position on the points table. And a win on Saturday (January 22) will take them into the top 2.

In their most recent outings in PKL, Pune lost to Haryana Steelers, while Patna lost to eventual table-toppers Dabang Delhi KC. But both teams ensured a point by losing their respective matches by 7 points or fewer.

In the head-to-head battles, Patna hold a huge advantage as they have beaten the Pune team 11 times and tied with them twice in their 15 meetings so far in PKL.

The Patna side also got the better of Puneri Paltan in the reverse fixture earlier this season by 12 points. Raider Sachin Tanwar's Super10 helped Pirates defeat Paltan 38-26.

Sachin will once again prove a handful along with the likes of Prashanth Kumar Rai and Monu Goyat (if he plays) for the Pune defence sheperded by Vishal Bharadwaj and Baldev Singh corner combo.

Monu Goyat has not featured in the last few matches, and in his absence Guman Singh has stepped in to earn some good raid points. So, Vishal and Baldev will hope the likes of Abinesh Nadarajan and Sanket Sawant help Pune stiffle the Patna raiding trio.

The Patna defence - Sunil, Sajin Chandrashekar, Neeraj Kumar and Shadloui Chianeh - will also have their task cut out against Pune's raiders - Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Nitin Tomar and Vishwas S.

So, the best defence on the night is expected to clinch this match with both Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates possessing good balanced teams.

Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s

Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Sachin Tanwar, Sunil, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrashekar, Shadloui Chianeh

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Vishwas S/Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Vishal Bharadwaj, Abinesh Nadarajan, Baldev Singh/Sombir, Sanket Sawant

MyDream11 Starting 7: Vishal Bharadwaj (Defender - PUN), Baldev Singh (Defender - PUN), Nitin Tomar (Raider - PUN), Abinesh Nadarajan (Defender - PUN), Neeraj Kumar (Defender - PAT), Aslam Inamdar (Captain) (Raider - PUN), Sachin Tanwar (Vice Captain) (Raider - PAT)

Match Details

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan

Date and start time: Saturday (January 22) at 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar