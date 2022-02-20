Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 Playoffs: Teams, Dates, Schedule, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

The season 8 league stage featured 12 teams playing 132 matches in a double round robin format with all matches held sans fans at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield in Bengaluru due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three-time champions Patna Pirates were the first team to confirm their qualification for the season 8 playoff rounds, finishing at the top of the PKL 8 points table with 86 points from 22 matches.

Thanks to topping the table at the end of league phase, the record title holders will now be one step away from reaching the final as they head directly into the semifinal, where they will face the winner of the first eliminator.

Last time runners-up Dabang Delhi K.C. also will directly play in the semifinal against the winner of eliminator 2 as they finished second in the points table with 75 points from 22 matches.

The other four teams that will play in the two eliminators will be season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls, who finished fifth, third placed UP Yoddha, sixth placed Puneri Paltan and fifth placed Gujarat Giants.

While UP Yoddha confirmed their entry into next round a day earlier, Bengaluru Bulls, Gujarat Titans and Puneri Paltan's fate was known on the final day of the league stage, where Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers missed out on the spots following defeats.

The eliminators will be first played in a double header on Monday (February 21) followed by the semi-final in a double header on Wednesday (February 23). Then, the all important final will be played on Friday (February 25).

Here is the playoffs schedule and telecast info of PKL 2021-22:

PKL 8 Playoffs Schedule

ROUND DATE DAY MATCH TIME IN IST Eliminator 1 21/02/2022 Monday UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan 7:30 PM IST Eliminator 2 21/02/2022 Monday Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls 8:30 PM IST Semifinal 1 23/02/2022 Wednesday Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha/Puneri Paltan 7:30 PM IST Semifinal 2 23/02/2022 Wednesday Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants/Bengaluru Bulls 8:30 PM IST Final 25/02/2022 Friday Winner of Semifinal 1 vs Winner of Semifinal 2 8:30 PM IST

PKL 8 Telecast and Live Streaming Info

All matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD, while live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.