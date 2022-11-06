Asian Elite Boxing Championships 2022: Hussamuddin moves into the semis; proliferates India's medal tally

Hussamuddin (57kg) was up against South Korea's Haengseok Lee in the quarter final bout. The South Korean started on the front foot in the first round, landing clean punches and keeping his Indian counterpart at bay for the majority of the first round.

With the prospects of an upset looming, the 2022 Commonwealth bronze medalist utilised his experience to make an inspired comeback and dismissed any such possibilities. Hussamuddin went all out in the next two rounds to dominate his way to a 5:0 win and guaranteed yet another medal for India.

Hussamuddin will face the 2021 World Championships silver medalist Serik Temirzha in the semi finals bout on November 10.

In the other quarter final, the 2022 Thailand Open gold medalist Ananta Chopade (54kg) bowed out of the competition in spite of his best efforts after suffering a 0:4 defeat against Seidekmatov Sanzhai of Kyrgyzstan.

Later on Sunday, five time Asian Championships medalist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Govind Kumar Sahani (48kg), Monika (48kg) and Simranjit Kaur (60kg) will all be in quarter finals action.

Late on Saturday (Nov. 5) night, Anikushita Boro (56kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg) prevailed against Tsubata Arsia of Japan and Valentina Khalzova of Kazakhstan respectively in their quarter final bouts and progressed to the semi finals.

Lovlina who was contesting in the 75kg weight category for the first time at an international tournament had to work hard in what was a fiercely contested bout to earn a 3:2 split decision victory against the 2016 World Champion Khalzova.

Five Indian men pugilists - Narender (+92kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Sumit (75kg) and Sachin (71kg) will take to the ring on Monday (Nov. 7) to compete in the quarter finals stage.

The competition is witnessing the participation of 267 boxers from 27 top boxing nations.