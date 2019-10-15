Coleman short-listed for Male World Athlete of the Year 2019 award

Bengaluru, October 15: Sprint king Christian Coleman is among the eleven nominees short-listed for the Male World Athlete of the Year 2019 honour.

The winner will be announced at the World Athletics Awards 2019 to be held in Monaco on November 23.

US sprint sensation Coleman won the 100M title at the recent International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, taking the title of the world's fastest man from his compatriot Justin Gatlin.

He was also part of the 4x100M US relay team which won the gold at Doha Worlds in a world-leading tome of 37.10.

Donavan in fray The nominees who were short-listed by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of the IAAF. The list includes Coleman's compatriot Donavan Brazier, who won the Doha Worlds 800M title in a championship record of 1:42.34. He had also clinched the IAAF Diamond League title and had reigned supreme in four of his five outdoor 800M races. Christian Taylor The other big American name in the list is Taylor, who won the triple jump title at the Doha Worlds. Just like Donavan, Taylor had also clinched the IAAF Diamond League title while winning gold in 10 of his 14 competitions. Eliud Kipchoge Kipchoge leads the African contingent in the list. The legendary Kenyan long-distance runner became the first person to run a marathon in less than two hours ran as he ran 1:59:40.2 for 42.195km in Vienna. He had also won the London Marathon in a course record of 2:02:37. Timothy Cheruyiot Kipchoge's compatriot Cheruyiot, who won the 1,500M title at the Doha Worlds is the other big African name in the list. In addition to pocketing the 1,500M IAAF Diamond League crown, Cheruyiot had won 10 of his 11 outdoor races across all distances. A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.