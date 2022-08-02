Commonwealth Games 2022: Saurav Ghosal loses in squash semifinals, to play in bronze medal play-off match

Bengaluru, August 2: India's leading squash player Saurav Ghosal's gold medal hopes ended as he went down to New Zealand's Paul Coll 9-11, 4-11, 1-11 in the men's singles semifinals at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham.
Ghosal will now play in the bronze-medal play-off match on Wednesday (August 3) against Joel Makin of Wales who lost to England's defending champion James Willstrop in the other last-four encounter.
The Professional Squash Association (PSA) world No.15 had defeated Scotland's Greg Lobbon 11-5, 8-11, 11-7, 11-3 to earn a place in the last-four.
But PSA world No.2 Coll proved too good for Ghosal in the semifinals.
Coll has had the bit between his teeth in Birmingham, with the Kiwi -- who was ranked world No.1 between March and May this year -- recording identical 3-0 wins over Niall Engerer of Malta and Adrian Waller of England, as well as coming from behind to beat Wales' Emyr Evans in the round-of-16.
Ghosal, who was aiming to become the first Indian to win a CWG squash final too, has looked sharp after seeming to have exorcised the demons of a shock second-round exit at CWG 2018 held in Gold Coast, Australia.
At Biringham 2022, the 35-year-old began his campaign with straight-game victories over Sri Lanka's Shamil Wakeel and Canada's David Baillargeon, before besting Scotland's Greg Lobban 3-1.
But on Tuesday (August 2) evening at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre, Ghosal proved no match for Coll.
Earlier, India's leading women's squash player -- Joshna Chinappa -- had lost to Canada's Hollie Naughton in the quarterfinals.
The 18-time national champion could not produce her best, losing 9-11, 5-11, 13-15 to the 27-year-old Haughton.
Birmingham 2022: Anahat Singh, India's youngest athlete at Commonwealth Games loses battle, but wins hearts
The CWG 2022 also saw India unearthing a new talent in Anahat Singh.
Though the teenage prodigy lost in the round-of-32, the 14-year-old, who was the youngest among Indian competitors at Birmingham 2022, won plenty of hearts with her gritty performance in her first major tournament.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.