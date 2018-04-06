CWG 2018: Boxer Naman Tanwar enters 91 kg quarterfinals

Tanwar was on supreme confidence that forced the commentators to term it "beyond his skill levels" from Round 1 and often faced Mhando without a guard - both hands down by his sides.

Tanwar used his height and reach to telling effect against his opponent and often caught him by surprise. He won the second round too with consummate ease.

More good news for India on day two of #CWG2018 with boxer Naman Tanwar progressing into the quarter-finals of the 91kg event. #boxing — Jamie Alter (@jamie_alterTOI) April 6, 2018

In Round 3, Tanwar just toyed with Mhando. He used some unusual angles to punch the Tanzanian who left with no replies. Tanwar, a big frame man, also showed impressive agility.

So, this the second day of success for India in the ring as Manoj Kumar had entered pre-quarterfinals in the 69kg category with a 5-0 verdict over Nigerian youngster Osita Umeh on Friday (April 5).

The 31-year-old is not a big name in the Indian boxing scenario that has been dominated by the likes of Akhil Kumar, Vijender and MC Mary Kom. But he falls into the category of a quite achiever, and his brightest moment under the light came when he won the gold medal in the New Delhi Commonwealth Games in 2010.

To go with that gold, Manoj has also won two bronze in Asian Boxing Championship in 2007 and 2013. But of late, Manoj has been struggling to get onto the podium.

Manoj Kumar could not reach the medal rounds during the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014, bowing out in the quarterfinals.

Similarly, he was knocked out in the first round at the Rio Olympics in 2016. But his ambition to bag for the country in multi-nation events remained undiminished despite those setbacks.

Ahead of the Gold Coast Games, Manoj rejected a chance to turn pro like his compatriot Vijender and stepped up his preparations for the CWG.