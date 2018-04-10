CWG 2018: Boxers Naman Tanwar, Amit Phangal in semifinals

Phangal won his bout in the 49kg category while Tanwar emerged successful from his 91kg fight. Tanwar secured a unanimous verdict of 5-0 against Frank Masoe of Samoa while Phangal got the better of Scotland's Aqueel Ahmed.

Both Tanwar and Phangal are now assured of at least a bronze medal each even if they do not progress from the semis.

There was a huge pressure on Tanwar ahead of Commonwealth Games as he upstaged favourite Sumit Sangwan to get qualified for the quadrennial big bash.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) had decided to conduct trials for only the 91kg and 52kg categories and selected the rest of the six male boxers for CWG on the basis of a points system put in place before the national championships last year.

Both Tanwar and Olympian Sangwan had claimed bronze medals at the India Open in January. The 20-year-old Tanwar had earlier claimed a gold medal and the Best Boxer award at the Galym Zharylgapov Tournament in Karaganda, Kazakhstan.