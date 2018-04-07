CWG 2018: Sarita Devi, Hussamuddin progress to quarterfinals

Saritha Devi defeated her opponent from Barbados Kimberly Gittens 5-0 in a unanimous verdict.

In the men's 56kg category, India's Mohammed Hussamuddin entered the quarterfinals with an easy win over Vanuatu's Boe Warawara 5-0.

The boxing ring so far offered some good moments for India as pugilists like Manoj Kumar and Naman Tanwar getting favourable results and moving to quarterfinals.

Earlier, Sarita had said her preparations were on track and confident of picking up gold at the Commonwealth Games.

"Training has been going pretty good. Last time, there were some disturbances because of federation. But now, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has come which is supporting us really well. They have started promoting boxing in the country in both women and men's category. They have inaugurated Indian Open in India.

"They have called coaches from foreign nations. We are getting good support now and are also training well. So, I am hopeful to clinch a gold medal this time around," Sarita said.

Sarita said the situation has improved a lot since the recognisation of the BFI and that the federation is helping in raising the standard of boxing in both men's and women's category.

"Our aim has always been to prepare ourselves to come out victorious against every opponent. They also come with proper training. Winning and losing is a part and parcel of the game. We are focused on giving our 100 percent and clinch gold. Other countries have started giving tough competition after they started featuring in Olympic Games.

"We have neither got support and nor did we get exposure of participating in the tournaments earlier. But new federation has been trying hard in raising the standard if women boxing," she added.

Sarita is a former world and Asian champion, fetched a silver medal at the India Open in January before making it to the semifinals of the Asian Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.