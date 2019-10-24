English
Haryana Election Result 2019: Wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt, Babita Phogat lose; Hockey star Sandeep Singh wins

By
Both Yogeshwar and Babita joined the BJP before the Haryana Assembly Elections

New Delhi, Oct 24: Olympic medallist wrestler-turned-politician Yogeshwar Dutt's debut on political mat suffered a major blow as he lost from Baroda Assembly seat in the Haryana Assembly Election 2019 on Thursday (October 24). While former India Hockey captain Sandeep Singh started his political journey with a win.

Dutt, the bronze medallist in London Olympics, lost to Congress' sitting MLA Sri Krishan Hooda from Baroda constituency. Sri Kishan had won from the Baroda seat in 2014 despite a stellar performance by the BJP.

Another star candidate from the BJP i.e. female wrestler Babita Phogat lost to her rival candidate Sombir from Dadri Assembly seat.

The BJP candidate before the counting of results said that she had "faith in public". "People have given me love and support, that is my strength, & what keeps me going. I have faith in public and myself, people will give blessings to their daughter," said the wrestler-turned politician. However, it seems the voters didn't show much faith in her star-status and voted for the veteran politician who is contesting as an independent.

Sandeep Singh wins from Pehowa seat

Meanwhile, former Hockey India captain Sandeep Singh, also a BJP candidate, defeated his opponent from Congress, Mandeep Singh, from Pehowa Assembly seat. JJP's Randheer Singh came third while INLD's Jaswinder Singh Sandhu - who was the sitting MLA from this seat - came fourth.

Voting for the 90-seat Haryana assembly was held on October 21 alongside Maharashtra. The state witnessed a voter turnout of 68.47% as against 76.54% in the previous assembly elections.

Story first published: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 14:52 [IST]
