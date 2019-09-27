IAAF World Championships 2019: Full schedule, events, timings, list of Indian athletes in action in Doha

New Delhi, Sep 27: The 2019 IAAF World Championships began from September 27 in Doha, Qatar. The global event which will see athletes from across the globe participating in the various discipline will conclude on October 6.

Top Indian athletes such as Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra and Tejaswin Shankar will be missing out from the biennial event due to injury. While Dutee Chand and Archana Suseendran have been invited despite not making the cut-off mark. Both these athletes made the cut due to their world rankings.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) named a modest 25-member contingent for the IAAF World Championships, including the relay squads.

Here's the schedule, timings, rounds and the name of Indian athletes who will be participating in the entire event:

DAY 1, SEPTEMBER 27 (FRIDAY) On day one, M Sreeshankar will represent India in the qualification round of long jump. Later in the day, Dharun Ayyasamy and JM Pilayil will take part in the 400m hurdles heats. TIME(IST) / SEX / EVENT /ROUND 19:00 M Long Jump Qualification INDIAN IN ACTION - M Sreeshankar 19:05 M 100 Metres Preliminary Round 19:10 W Hammer Throw Qualification Group A 19:40 W 800 Metres Heats 20:00 W Pole Vault Qualification 20:35 M 100 Metres Heats 20:40 W Hammer Throw Qualification Group B 21:10 W High Jump Qualification 21:30 W 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats 21:55 M Triple Jump Qualification 22:25 M 5000 Metres Heats 23:00 M 400 Metres Hurdles Heats INDIAN IN ACTION - Dharun Ayyasamy, JM Pilayil 02:29(28 SEP) W Marathon Final DAY 2, SEPTEMBER 28 (SATURDAY) On day two, sprinter Dutee Chand will participate in the 100 metres heats, while the biggest medal hope of India, the 4x400 metres mixed relay team, will also be in action. TIME(IST) SEX EVENT ROUND 18:45 M Discus Throw Qualification Group A 19:00 W 100 Metres Heats INDIAN IN ACTION - Dutee Chand 19:35 M 800 Metres Heats 20:00 M Pole Vault Qualification 20:15 M Discus Throw Qualification Group B 20:35 M 400 Metres Hurdles Semifinal 21:15 M 100 Metres Semifinal 21:45 W 800 Metres Semifinal 21:55 W Hammer Throw Final 22:30 X 4x400 Metres Relay Heats Indian Team 23:10 M Long Jump Final 23:40 W 10,000 Metres Final 00:45(29 SEP) M 100 Metres Final 02:00(29 SEP) M 50 Kilometres Race Walk Final 02:00(29 SEP) W 50 Kilometres Race Walk Final DAY 3, SEPTEMBER 29 (SUNDAY) If Dutee and the mixed relay team make it past the heats then they will be in action on day three (September 29) else there will be no Indian participation on Sunday. TIME(IST) / SEX / EVENT / ROUND 22:35 M 200 Metres Heats 23:10 W Pole Vault Final 23:50 W 100 Metres Semifinal 00:15(30 SEP) M Triple Jump Final 00:25(30 SEP) M 800 Metres Semifinal 01:05(30 SEP) X 4x400 Metres Relay Final 01:50(30 SEP) W 100 Metres Final 02:00(30 SEP) W 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final DAY 4, SEPTEMBER 30 (MONDAY) Annu Rani (Javelin), Archana Suseendran (200m) and Anjali Devi (400m) will be taking part in the preliminary round of their respective events on Day 4. TIME(IST) / SEX / EVENT / ROUND 19:00 W Javelin Throw Qualification Group A Annu Rani 19:35 W 200 Metres Heats INDIAN IN ACTION - Archana Suseendran 20:30 W Javelin Throw Qualification Group B Annu Rani 20:50 W 400 Metres Heats INDIAN IN ACTION - Anjali Devi 22:35 M 110 Metres Hurdles Heats 23:00 W High Jump Final 23:20 M 200 Metres Semifinal 23:50 M 5000 Metres Final 23:55 M Discus Throw Final 00:20(1 OCT) W 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final 00:40(1 OCT) W 800 Metres Final 01:10(1 OCT) M 400 Metres Hurdles Final DAY 5, OCTOBER 1 (TUESDAY) In the 300m steeplechase heats Avinash Sable will be in action on day five. If Annu makes the final, she can also be seen in the javelin event. TIME(IST)/ SEX / EVENT / ROUND 19:00 M Hammer Throw Qualification Group A 19:05 M 400 Metres Heats 19:20 M High Jump Qualification 20:00 W 400 Metres Hurdles Heats 20:30 M Hammer Throw Qualification Group B 20:45 M 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats INDIAN IN ACTION - Avinash Sable 22:35 M Pole Vault Final 23:20 W 400 Metres Semifinal 23:50 W Javelin Throw Final 00:05(2 OCT) W 200 Metres Semifinal 00:40(2 OCT) M 800 Metres Final 01:10(2 OCT) M 200 Metres Final DAY 6, OCTOBER 2 (WEDNESDAY) P.U. Chithra will feature in the 1500m heats on Day 4 and if Archana reaches the 200m final, she will also be in action on Wednesday. TIME(IST) / SEX / EVENT / ROUND 19:05 M 100 Metres Decathlon 19:15 W Shot Put Qualification 19:35 W 100 Metres Hurdles Heptathlon 20:00 M Long Jump Decathlon 20:05 W 1500 Metres Heats INDIAN IN ACTION - P.U. Chithra 20:30 W Discus Throw Qualification Group A 20:45 W High Jump Heptathlon 20:55 W 5000 Metres Heats 21:20 M Shot Put Decathlon 21:55 W Discus Throw Qualification Group B 22:35 M 110 Metres Hurdles Semifinal 23:00 W Shot Put Heptathlon 23:05 M 400 Metres Semifinal 23:10 M High Jump Decathlon 23:35 W 400 Metres Hurdles Semifinal 00:10(3 OCT) M Hammer Throw Final 00:20(3 OCT) W 200 Metres Heptathlon 01:05(3 OCT) W 200 Metres Final 01:25(3 OCT) M 110 Metres Hurdles Final 01:45(3 OCT) M 400 Metres Decathlon DAY 7, OCTOBER 3 (THURSDAY) Tejinder Pal will take part in the shot put qualifiers on Day 7, while Jinson Johnson will feature in the 1500m event. TIME(IST) / SEX / EVENT / ROUND 19:05 M 110 Metres Hurdles Decathlon 19:10 W Triple Jump Qualification 20:00 M Discus Throw Decathlon Group A 20:45 W Long Jump Heptathlon 21:05 M Discus Throw Decathlon Group B 21:35 M Pole Vault Decathlon Group A 21:50 M Shot Put Qualification Group A INDIAN IN ACTION - Tejinder Pal Singh Toor 22:35 M Pole Vault Decathlon Group B 22:40 W Javelin Throw Heptathlon 23:10 M Shot Put Qualification Group B INDIAN IN ACTION - Tejinder Pal Singh Toor 00:30(4 OCT) M 1500 Metres Heats INDIAN IN ACTION - Jinson Johnson 00:35(4 OCT) M Javelin Throw Decathlon Group A 01:05(4 OCT) W Shot Put Final 01:30(4 OCT) W 1500 Metres Semifinal 01:40(4 OCT) M Javelin Throw Decathlon Group B 02:20(4 OCT) W 400 Metres Final 02:35(4 OCT) W 800 Metres Heptathlon 02:55(4 OCT) M 1500 Metres Decathlon DAY 8, OCTOBER 4 (FRIDAY) On day 8 of the IAAF Worlds, Irfan Thodi and Devender Singh will be part of the 20km race walk event. Avinash and Jinson will also be in action if they make the 3000m steeplechase final and 1500m semis respectively. TIME(IST) / SEX / EVENT / ROUND 22:40 M 1500 Metres Semifinal 22:45 M High Jump Final 23:10 W 4x100 Metres Relay Heats 23:30 W Discus Throw Final 23:35 M 4x100 Metres Relay Heats 00:00(5 OCT) W 400 Metres Hurdles Final 00:15(5 OCT) M 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final 00:50(5 OCT) M 400 Metres Final 02:00(5 OCT) M 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final INDIANS IN ACTION - Irfan Thodi, Devender Singh DAY 9, OCTOBER 5 (SATURDAY) India's marathoner Thonakal Gopi will feature in the Marathon final. Meanwhile, India's 4x400m men's and women's relay teams will begin their campaigns in the heats. Javelin thrower Shivpal Singh will also participate in the qualifiers. TIME(IST) / SEX / EVENT / ROUND 19:00 M Javelin Throw Qualification Group A INDIAN IN ACTION - Shivpal Singh 19:45 W 100 Metres Hurdles Heats 20:20 W Long Jump Qualification 20:30 M Javelin Throw Qualification Group B INDIAN IN ACTION Shivpal Singh 22:25 W 4x400 Metres Relay Heats Indian Team In Action 22:35 M Shot Put Final 22:55 M 4x400 Metres Relay Heats Indian Team In Action 23:05 W Triple Jump Final 23:25 W 1500 Metres Final 23:55 W 5000 Metres Final 00:35(6 OCT) W 4x100 Metres Relay Final 00:45(6 OCT) M 4x100 Metres Relay Final 02:29(6 OCT) M Marathon Final INDIAN IN ACTION - Thonakal Gopi DAY 10, OCTOBER 6 (SUNDAY) Several Indian athletes, namely Jinson (1500m), Shivpal (Javelin) and India's relay teams (4x400m men and women), might be in action on the final day of IAAF Worlds if they reach the final. TIME(IST) / SEX / EVENT / ROUND 21:35 W 100 Metres Hurdles Semifinal 21:45 W Long Jump Final 22:10 M 1500 Metres Final 22:25 M Javelin Throw Final 22:30 M 10,000 Metres Final 23:20 W 100 Metres Hurdles Final 23:45 W 4x400 Metres Relay Final 00:00(7 OCT) M 4x400 Metres Relay Final