Women boxers clinch five gold medals for India at 2021 AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships

With this, Indian women have equalled their previous best recoded during 2017 edition of Youth World Championships held in Guwahati. India still have two more boxers, T Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) and Alfiya Pathan (+81kg), left in the women's category, who will play later tonight.

Gitika gave India a perfect start after the Haryana boxer, who came into the match beating two-time European Champion Italy's Erika Prisciandaro, outclassed local favourite Natalia Kuczewska 5-0 in the women's 48kg final and secured first gold medal for India at the on-going event.

The Asian Youth Champion Babyrojisana (51kg) and Poonam (57kg) further extended Indian winning momentum as the duo secured identical 5-0 victories to clinch gold medals in their respective categories.

While Manipur boxer Babyrojisana looked in great touch during her flawless win against the European Junior Champion Russian Valeriia Linkova, Poonam also hit the aggressive mode from the word go and dominated her experienced opponent Sthelyne Grosy.

With sharp and precise punches Poonam did not allow her opponent from France to score any point before completing an easy 5-0 triumph to bag gold medal.

Vinka (60kg) also produced a spectacular show as her punches, packed with a lot of power, were too strong for Kazakhstan boxer Zhuldyz Shayakhmetova. Referee had to stop the contest and declared the Indian as winner. Rajasthan boxer Arundhati too completed a fine 5-0 win against Polish boxer Barbara Marcinkowska in the 69kg final.

A 20-member Indian contingent have already created history by securing 11 medals at the on-going Youth World Championships bettering their previous best of 10 medals in 2018 edition.

The only Indian men in the final, Sachin (56kg) will be in action tomorrow. Earlier in the men's section Bishwamitra Chongthom (49kg), Ankit Narwal (64kg) and Vishal Gupta (91kg) won three bronze medals for the country with the semi-finals finish.

A 10-day biennial event, which had the men's and women's championship played together for the first time during the 2018 edition in Hungary, has witnessed high competition in presence of 414 boxers from 52 countries.

Source: Media Release