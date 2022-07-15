McGregor 'looking great' ahead of Octagon return, says coach Kavanagh

The 34-year-old was last in action at UFC 264 in July 2021, when a trilogy fight with bitter rival Dustin Poirier ended in defeat after McGregor suffered a nasty leg injury.

McGregor is back in training now, though, with Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler among the names linked for his comeback fight.

While the identity of his next opponent remains unclear, Kavanagh was quick to hail the impressive physical condition that McGregor has already achieved in the gym.

"He's healthy, happy and it's great to have him back," Kavanagh said. "He did a great session last night, we got some great rounds in. He hasn't lost a beat and was looking great."

McGregor's last fight with Poirier was at lightweight, but he has also competed at both featherweight and welterweight.

Kavanagh remains confident that his charge will be able to make whatever weight he chooses.

"Look, when we get to the stage of looking at weight classes and opponents there's nobody more professional than Conor at making weight and it will all be done properly," he added.

"When that silverback arm goes around your neck there's a bit of an extra squeeze there, so, he's very, very strong at the moment."

McGregor has previously come under scrutiny for his past actions and controversial comments at news conferences, but Kavanagh insists that his fighter does not always act like that.

"I always tell people, they see this kind of performance part of his persona," he continued.

"It's two or three times a year, at the press conferences and it's all very loud and glitzy and glamour and entertainment.

"It's the 52-weeks-of-the-year guy that part of me wishes some people would be more aware of. He's a very, very special part of the gym, as a whole, and I'll say my life."