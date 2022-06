Neeraj Chopra Medals Won So Far, Awards, Schedule In 2022 and Season Best Throws

Before the Tokyo 2020 gold, the Indian javelin thrower had clinched the yellow metal in the 2018 Asian Games and the 2018 Commonwealth Games. As it stands, Neeraj has won 19 medals in junior and senior levels representing India, including an impressive 12 golds.

The 24-year-old has also been bestowed with national awards for his performance over the years. In 2018, he was honoured with the Arjuna Award, while he was also given the Padma Shri and Khel Ratna awards later.

An 87.58 throw won him the gold in Tokyo last year. Neeraj has achieved his personal best throw of 89.30 recently and will look to carry that into the World Championships and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Apart from the CWG and Worlds, Neeraj could also be in action in a few more events later this year. Now, we take a look at his schedule for 2022, awards, medals won so far representing India and more.

Neeraj Chopra Medals Won List Year Event Medal Throw in Metres (m) 2016 South Asian Games Gold 82.23 m 2016 Asian Junior Championships Silver 77.60 m 2016 World U20 Championships Gold 86.48 m 2017 Asian Grand Prix Series Silver 82.11 m 2017 Asian Grand Prix Series Silver 83.32 m 2017 Asian Grand Prix Series Bronze 79.90 m 2017 Asian Championships Gold 85.23 m 2018 Offenburg Speerwurf Meeting Silver 82.80 m 2018 Commonwealth Games Gold 86.47 m 2018 Sotteville Athletics Meet Gold 85.17 m 2018 Savo Games Gold 85.69 m 2018 Asian Games Gold 88.06 m 2020 Athletics Central North West League Meet (qualification for Olympics) Gold 87.86 m 2021 Meeting Cidade de Lisboa Gold 83.18 m 2021 Folksam Grand Prix Gold 80.96 m 2021 Kuortane Games Bronze 86.79 m 2021 Olympic Games Gold 87.58 m 2022 Paavo Nurmi Games Silver 89.30 m (National Record) 2022 Kuortane Games Gold 86.69 m Neeraj Chopra National Awards Arjuna Award - 2018 Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) - 2020 Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award - 2021 Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) - 2022 Padma Shri - 2022 Neeraj Chopra Schedule For 2022 Date(s) Event Finish/Medal Throw in Metres (m) June 14 Turku Paavo Nurmi Games 2nd/Silver 89.30m June 18 Kuortane Games 1st/Gold 86.69 m June 30 Stockholm Diamond League July 22 and 24 World Championships 2022 August 5 to August 8 Commonwealth Games 2022 August 10 Monaco Diamond League August 26 Lausanne Diamond League September 7 to 8 Diamond League Final (If Qualified) Neeraj Chopra Season Best Throws Season Best Throw in Metres (m) 2013 69.66 m 2014 70.19 m 2015 81.04 m 2016 86.48 m 2017 85.63 m 2018 88.06 m 2020 87.86 m 2021 88.07 m 2022 89.30 m