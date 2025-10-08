BWF World Junior Championships 2025: India confirm last eight berth with clinical win over UAE; USA, China, Indonesia and Japan also top respective groups

More sports One Shot At A Time: Tvesa Malik Ready To Shine At Hero India Open- EXCLUSIVE By Subhashish Sarkar Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 22:57 [IST]

oi-Subhashish Sarkar

Tvesha Malik enters the Hero India Open in Gurugram this week with calm confidence and plenty of hope. A regular on the Ladies European Tour (LET) since 2019, she has come close to winning several times, including a runner-up finish at the VP Swiss Bank event last year.

But this time, she feels something different both in the course and the atmosphere at the DLF Golf & Country Club.

"It's always exciting to come back here. I think the golf course is always so challenging. This year, it's quite different from how it's played in the past, but still challenging nevertheless," says Tvesha, who grew up playing on this very course. "The challenge will be to rethink the holes and approach them in a different way than I'm used to."

Last season didn't go as planned, but she's not one to give up easily. "Honestly, I haven't tried to change too much. I've been working pretty hard, and I feel close. It's been frustrating, but I really hope I can turn it around."

It's been nine years since an Indian golfer lifted the Indian Open trophy. "I really hope so," Tvesha smiles. "This week is extra special for all of us Indian players. DLF is close to our hearts, and Hero has been such a huge supporter. It's definitely a big goal of mine, but I'm just trying to take it one day at a time and one shot at a time."

Her journey began with family "My dad played a little, my granddad too, and my uncle encouraged me a lot." That support, she says, made all the difference.

As for the future, her eyes are set on Europe. "I'd love to win in Europe... and finish in the top 10 on the Order of Merit."

Women's golf, she believes, is on the rise. "Every year I come back, I see so many young girls who are super talented. It's really exciting to watch."

For Tvesha Malik, the drive continues, steady, hopeful, and full of heart.