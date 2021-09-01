English
Paralympics: Shooters disappoint, Avani fails to qualify for finals

By

Bengaluru, September 1: Para shooter Avani Lekhara, who became India's first female gold medallist in Paralympic Games two days ago, failed to replicate her success as she crashed out in the qualification round of the Mixed 10M Air Rifle Prone SH1 event on Wednesday (September 1).

The SH1 (Rifle) allows individuals with no impairment in the upper limbs but an impairment in either/both the lower limbs to compete.

Avani was not at her usual best as she she finished a disappointing 27th with a score of 629.7, crashing out in the third round.

Other Indian para shooters in the men's event, Sidhartha Babu and Deepak Kumar witnessed a horrible outing, finishing 40th and 43rd respectively with scores of 625.5 and 624.9 at the Asaka Shooting Range.

The gold in this event was won by Germany's Natascha Hiltrop, while silver and bronze were bagged by South Korean Park Jinho and Ukraine's Iryna Schetnik.

The 19-year-old Avani had created history in her debut Games, winning India's first Paralympic medal in shooting with a gold in R2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1.

However, all is not lost as all three shooters still have one event to prove their mettle.

Swimmer Jadhav disqualified

There was more disappointment in store for India later in the day as ace swimmer Suyash Jadhav could finish only seventh in the Men's 100M Breaststroke Finals SB7 category.

However, Jadhav's time was not registered as he was disqualified.

Colombia's Carlos Serrano Zarate clinched the gold medal in the event with a new Paralympic Record(1:12:01).

Russian Paralmpic Committee's Egor Efrosinin won the silver second while Australia's Blake Cochrane settled for bronze.

It was a double blow for Jadhav, who had already missed 200M Individual Medley SM7 event due to a mild cold.

The 27-year-old Jadhav, whose two hands were amputated below the elbow at the age of 11 due to electrocution, will compete in one more event -- 50M butterfly S7 on Friday (September 3).

Comments

Story first published: Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 13:43 [IST]
