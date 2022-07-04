The World Games 2022: List of Indian participants, events, previous medal winners and telecast info

Indian contigent that includes 24-time world champion Pankaj Advani will take part in 7 sports. While Advani will compete in the Billiards, archery quartet of Aman Saini, Abhishek Verma, Avneet Kaur and Muskan Kirar will represent the country in compound event.
India will also have representatives in sumo, wushu, dancesport, powerlifting, three performers in multiple roller sports events in the upcoming edition of the World Games.
The World Games is organized for individuals or teams and the sport or discipline that was not held at the Olympic Games. India have participated at the World Games since it's inception in 1981 and have clinched 4 medals at the games so far - 1 gold, 1 silver and two bronze.
Here is a look at the Indian participants with their event dates at World Games 2022, and the previous winners at the World Games:
India at the World Games 2022
|Athlete
|Sport/Discipline
|Category
|Aman Saini
|Archery
|Compound Men’s
|Abhishek Verma
|Archery
|Compound Men’s
|Avneet Kaur
|Archery
|Compound Women’s
|Musan Kirar
|Archery
|Compound Women’s
|Pankaj Advani
|Billiards
|Snooker 15-Reds Men
|Chitra Magimaraj
|Billiards
|Pool 9-Ball Women
|TBC
|Dancesports
|Couple Rock 'n’ Roll
|Sahil Mahesh Utekar
|Powerlifting
|Lightweight Men
|Aarathy Kasturiraj
|Roller Sports – Speed Skating Road & Track
|Elimination 15.000m Women
|Point Race 10.000m Women
|Point Elimination 10.000m Women
|Dhanush Babu
|Roller Sports – Speed Skating Road & Track
|Sprint 1 Lap Men
|Sprint 100m Men
|Sprint 1.000m Men
|Sprint 500m Men
|Time trial 200m Men
|Varsha Sriramakrishna Puranik
|Roller Sports – Speed Skating Road & Track
|Sprint 1 Lap Women
|Sprint 100m Women
|Sprint 1.000m Women
|Sprint 500m Women
|Time trial 200m Women
|Samruddhi Bhosale
|Sumo
|Lightweight Women
|Sanma Brahma
|Wushu
|Taijiquan, Taijijian All-round Men
Previous Indian Medallists at The World Games
|Athlete
|Sport/Discipline
|Event
|Medal
|Year
|Prakash Padukone
|Badminton
|Men’s Singles
|Bronze
|1981
|Sumita Laha
|Powerlifting
|Women’s Heavyweight
|Silver
|1989
|Rekha Mal
|Powerlifting
|Women’s Lightweight
|Bronze
|1989
|Aditya Mehta
|Snooker
|Men’s Singles
|Gold
|2013
The World Games 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming Info
As it stands, no channel will telecast the games in India. And there is no information of live streaming as well. However, Olympic channel may show the events.
