Tokyo 2020: Rowers Arjun and Arvind fail to qualify for lightweight double sculls final

Indian rowing team Jat Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh
Indian rowing team Jat Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh

Tokyo, July 28: Indian rowers run at the Tokyo Olympics came to an end on Wednesday (July 28) after Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh failed to qualify for the men's lightweight double sculls final event at the Sea Forest Waterway.

The Indian pair Arjun and Arvind clocked 6:24.41 to finish last in the six-team semifinal 2, in which the top three pairs qualify for the final.

Arjun and Arvind have, however, produced the best-ever Olympic performance by Indian rowers by reaching the semifinals and are expected to finish at least at the 12th spot.

While Arjun assumes the role of the bower, Arvind is the team's stroker.

The duo had finished fifth, with a timing of 6:40.33 in the six-team field in their heats on Saturday (July 24) to advance to the repechage, in which they clocked 6:51.36 to finish in the third place on Sunday (July 25) to qualify for the semifinals.

tokyo 2020 olympics rowing india
Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 9:21 [IST]
