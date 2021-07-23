Tokyo Olympics, Highlights; Day 4: Sharath progresses, Women's hockey team, archers, Nagal, Manika lose

Paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal was the saving grace for India as he advanced to the third round of table tennis singles event with a 4-2 win over Portugal's Tiago Apolonia.

Sumit Nagal lost to world No 2 Daniil Medvedev in tennis as his hopes to pull off a big upset went up in smoke while it was curtains for women's paddler Manika Batra.

The day ended with women's hockey team going down 0-2 to Germany, their second defeat from as many matches,

Here, myKhel brings to you a wrap of all the Indian action from Tokyo on July 26, the 4th day of Olympics 2020.