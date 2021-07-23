Tokyo Olympics, LIve Updates Day 5: Manu-Saurabh in Round 2; Abhishek-Deswal pair crashes

Abhishek Verma-Yeshwaswini Deswal and Saurabh Verma-Manu Bhaker combination will be eager to give another medal to India after the historic silver of Mirabai Chanu in the weightlifting a couple of days ago.

Here, myKhel brings to you Live Updates of all the Indian action from Tokyo on July 27, the 5thday of Tokyo Olympics 2020.