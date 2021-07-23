Tokyo Olympics, Highlights Day 6: Sindhu, Pooja, Deepika win, Britain hammer India eves in hockey

However, women hockey team was hammered 4-1 by Great Britain, while Archers Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav along with Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh bowed out of the Games. But Pooja Rani (Boxing) and Deepika Kumari (Archery) ensured that India finished the day on a high with wins.

Here's MyKhel giving you the highlights of India's efforts on Day 6 at the Tokyo Olympics. Go through the feed for a recap.