Tokyo Olympics, Highlights Day 7: Mary Kom exits; Sindhu, Satish, Atanu move on

Sindhu did not disappoint either, beating her Danish opponent Mia Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13. The Indian shuttler races to quarterfinals. India men's hockey team beat Argentina 3-1 to seal a quarterfinal berth.

Archer Atanu Das stunned third seeded South Korean Oh Jin-hyek to reach the men's indvidual 1/8 eliminations round, while boxer Satish Kumar reached quarterfinals of Super Heavyweight category beating Ricardo Brown of Jamaica.

