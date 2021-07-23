Tokyo Olympics, Highlights Day 8: Lovlina, Sindhu in semis, Deepika, shooters exit

Shuttler PV Sindhu reached the semifinals of women's singles defeating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20 in 56 minutes.

Earlier, Lovlina punched her ticket to a semi-final, guaranteeing at least a bronze medal with a victory over Chinese Thaipei's Nien-Chin Chen. But her compatriot Simranjit Kaur bowed out after a defeat to Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee.

India started the day on a sunny note as Deepika Kumari entered the quarterfinals of archery, beating Ksenia Perova in 1/8 Elimination. However, she couldn't get past South Korea's An San and bowed out of the Olympics following a 0-6 defeat.

In track and field events, Avinash Sable ended 7th in Heat 2 of 3000M steeplechase and failed to enter final. Dutee Chand and MP Jabir also failed to get past the heats in Women's 100m and Men's 400m Hurdles events respectively.

Indian women's hockey team defeated Ireland women 1-0 to keep their quarter-final hopes alive.

Here's MyKhel giving you the Live Updates of India's efforts on Day 8 at the Tokyo Olympics. Keep a look on this page for all latest info.