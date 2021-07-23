Tokyo 2020, Highlights Day 9: Kamalpreet in discus final, Sindhu loses in semis

Tokyo, July 30: On a day when champion shuttler PV Sindhu's Olympic gold dreams ended at the hands of her nemesis Tai Tzu-Ying, discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur was the star of show for India at Tokyo 2020.
On Day 9 of Tokyo 2020 Olympics, India suffered two mighty blows as archer Atanu Das and boxer Amit Phangal (48kg) crashed out.
However, Kamalpreet saved the day for India as the Punjab athlete entered the final of the discus throw with the longest throw of 64M.
Here's MyKhel giving you the updates of India's efforts on Day 9 at the Tokyo Olympics. Keep an eye on this page for all the latest info.
Meanwhile, on the track, Elaine Thompson-Herah became the second-fastest woman in history as she retained her Olympic women's 100M crown in Tokyo with a Games record of 10.61sec. That concludes the entertainment for the day. See you all tomorrow!
ALL OVER FOR SINDHU IN SEMIS. Tai beats Sindhu 21-18, 21-12. She will now face He Bing for bronze on Sunday.
GAME 2: 20-12 Match point for Tai.
GAME 2: 19-12 lead for Tai.
GAME 2: 18-10 lead for Tai.
GAME 2: 16-8 lead for Tai.
GAME 2: Tai builds a 13-7 lead. Sindhu has not been allowed to unfurl her power smashes as often she would have liked.
GAME 2: 11-7 in favour of Tai during changeover.
GAME 2: 10-6 in favour of Tai
GAME 2: Sindhu is controlling the net better than Tai.
GAME 2: Sindhu will require a huge effort here. And she is no stranger to that either.
GAME 1: Tai Tzu takes first game 21-18.
GAME 1: 19-18 for Tai
GAME 1: 16-16 now.
GAME 1: 16-14 in favour of Sindhu as Tai makes 2 silly errors.
GAME 1: 12-12 as Tai goes on offence.
GAME 1: 11-8 in favour of Sindhu during changeover.
GAME 1: Sindhu takes 8-5 lead.
GAME 1: Sindhu takes an early 4-2 lead.
PV Sindhu about to face Tai Tzu-ying. Game 1 underway now. The winner will face Chen Yufei, the No 1 seed, for gold.
ROUND 3: A comfortable win for Qian. Pooja Rani crashes out in middleweight Quarterfinals.
ROUND 2: Qian wins Round 2 by all 10.
BADMINTON: Chen Yufei enters final in women's singles.
ROUND 1 OF Middleweight QF bout goes to Qian, who wins at by all 10.
Meanwhile, in the boxing ring, India's Pooja Rani is up against China's Li Qian.
ROUND 1: Li Qian and Pooja trade some quick blows.
ROUND 1: The Chinese has also been a world champion in 2019.
BOXING: Pooja Rani in the ring for her quarterfinal bout. A win here can guarantee her bronze. Pooja will face Qi Lian of China, an Olympic bronze medalist. She is seeded 2nd in Tokyo.
We're a few minutes away from PV Sindhu's badminton quarterfinal tie. Standing between her and a place in the final is second seed Tai Tzu Ying.
Chen Yufei won the first game quite comfortably against compatriot He Bing.
FACT 3: Unlike in boxing where a semifinal entrant is guaranteed a bronze, the losers in semifinal will have to play a bronze medal match in badminton.
FACT 2: China’s Chen Yufei and He Bing Jiao are playing the other semifinals.
FACT 1: Keep in mind that Tai Tzu-ying holds a clear edge in head to head against Sindhu. The Chinese Taipei player has a 13-5 lead.
We are just about half an hour from the Sindhu vs Tai match in women's singles semifinal of badminton.
All eyes on PV Sindhu as the ace Indian is set to take on her long-time rival Tai Tzu Ting in badminton semifinals. The match begins at 3.20pm IST.
SHOOTING: Another heart burn from Olympic shooting range. Another medalless for shooters.
SHOOTING: Tejaswini finishes on 33rd. No final entry.
SHOOTING: No the effort of Indians are not good enough. Anjum ends up at 15th with a combined score of 382 in standing, 390 in kneeling and 395 in prone.
SHOOTING: Anjum ends Round 4 with 97 and Tejaswini with 94. Is that enough?
SHOOTING: After 3 rounds of Standing round in 50M Women's Rifle 3 Position, Anjum has slipped to 14th and Tejaswini is on 30th. Round 4 begins.
HOCKEY: India eves beat South Africa 4-3. They now have 6 points same as Britain. India will have to wait for their QF entry.
SHOOTING: At the end of Prone, Anjum is 10th and Tejaswini moved up to 29th.
HOCKEY: India and South Africa are tied 3-3 after Quarter 3.
SHOOTING: Prone round 4th series going on in the women's 50M Rifle 3 positions. Anjum is placed 12th while Tejaswini is tottering in the 30s.
SHOOTING: The first round is with shooters aiming on their knees.
SHOOTING: Tejaswini is India's oldest Olympic debutant at 40 years.
SHOOTING: Women's 50M Rifle 3 Positions Qualification start. Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant compete for India.
DISCUS: While Kamalpreet will contest the final, Seema Punia is all but out of final. The medal round is scheduled for August 4.
DISCCUS: 64M throw. India's Kamalpreet Kaur leaps into medal contenders list with that throw.
Discuss: Kamalpreet Kaur throws a remarkable 63.97. She is second in Group B. She should be in final and a sure medal contender.
ROUND 3: Amit Phangal crashes out in 48 category in the 48 category after defeat to Colombias' Martinez Rivas.
ROUND 2: Split verdict after Rivaz took the edge in first round.
BOXING: Amit Phangal faces Colombia's Herney Martinez Rivas in 48kg category.
ROUND 5: Das crashes out after losing the round 28-27.
ROUND 4: Das and Furukawa split it at 28-28
ROUND 3: Das wins it 28-27.
ROUND 2: 28-all in this round as Das and Furukawa share the round.
ARCHERY: Furukawa takes first set with all 9.
ARCHEY: Atanu Das in action against Japan's Furukawa.
Discus: Seema ends Group A qualification at 6th. Her best effort was 60.57.
Discus: Seema cards 58 meter in her third and final attempt. Stays at 6th in Group A.
Discus: Dutch thrower too crosses 60 and Seema slips to 6th.
Discus: Jamaican and French throwers score better than Seema, as the Indian slip to 5th in this group.
Discus: Seema Punia 2nd throw: 60.57 and she moves up to 3rd in Group A.
Discus: There are 31 athletes competing in the event spread across group A and B. Top 12 will enter final.
Discuss: One athlete will get 3 throws to get maximum distance and qualify for final.
Discus: Seema Punia starts with a fault throw in Group A qualification.
Indian golfers have already hit the greens while Seema Punia will kick start India's main event participation at 6 AM when she competes in Group A of discus throw Qualification. India have fielded Kamapreet Kaur in discus (Group B Qualification) and that event is not before 7.30 AM.
Good morning, and welcome to MyKhel's Live Update page of Day 9 of Tokyo Olympics.
PV Sindhu is the big attraction on Day 9. Catch up for all the live action here.
Sindhu beat Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20 in 56 minutes.
PV SINDHU IN SEMIS OF WOMEN'S SINGLES.
GAME 2: 20-20. Brilliant points by both.
GAME 2: Yamaguchi mounts a mini comeback. 14-15 in favour of Sindhu still. But Japanese was spectacular in the last few minutes.
GAME 2: Sindhu holds a 11-6 edge at changeover. Ever closer to semis.
GAME 2: 9-5 lead for Sindhu. Gradually cementing her dominance here.
GAME 2: 2-2 and some tight play.
Game 1: Sindhu wins 21-13.
18-11 in favour of Sindhu. The Japanese is making some silly errors.
Sindhu leads 17-11. She plays at a different level now.
Sindhu moves nicely at 14-9.
Sindhu goes up 11-7. A definite edge here as the Indian girl uses angles to perfection.
GAME 1: Sindhu has gone ahead 8-6.
GAME 1: First 6 points have seen outright aggression. 4-2 in favour of Yamaguchi
Both the players are yet to drop a game in Tokyo Olympics.
Sindhu has also joined Yamaguchi on the court, and they are having a warm-up rally ahead of the match.
Yamaguchi walks on to the court. Sindhu too should be joining her very soon.
In World Ranking, Sindhu is No 7 and Yamaguchi is No 5. But in their head to head meeting, Sindhu has an 11-7 edge.
The last time they met, Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi in the All England Open quarterfinals earlier this year. Sindhu fought back brilliantly after going a set down.
PV Sindhu gets ready for her quarterfinals match against old foe Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.
Sindhu's match should start in a few minutes. The mixed doubles match between the two Chinese pairs is going on.
Nethra Kumanan of India finished 38th in Women's One Person Dinghy- Laser Radial Race 10.
SAILING Update: Vishnu Saravanan finishes 3rd in Race 09. The Indian sailor is currently 20th overall. Meanwhile Race 10 has just started.
Join us at 1 PM for the badminton quarterfinal match between India's PV Sindhu and Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.
ARCHERY: Deepika Kumari crashes out after dropping the third set and losing the match 0-6 to An San.
ARCHERY: SET 2 - Deepika hits two 7s and a 10 for total of 24 to drop the set as An San hits a 9-10-7 for a total of 26. An San leads 4-0.
ARCHERY: SET 1 - South Korean An San opens with a perfect set to take a 2-0 lead as Deepika hits a 7-10-10.
ARCHERY: Time for Deepika Kumari's women's individual quarter-final.
SAILING: Nethra Kumaran finishes Race 9 and Race 10 at 37th and 38th respectively. She is 35th overall.
ARCHERY: Deepika Kumari's women's individual quarterfinal meeting with South Korean top seed An San is scheduled to start at 11.30 AM. Can the India archer get past the Korean to reach the semi-final? Stay tuned for live updates.
SAILING: India's KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar finish Race 7 at 17th, Race 8 at 11th and Race 9 at 16th. The duo are 17th overall with three more races to go before the medal round.
HOCKEY: India women secure their first win in Tokyo 2020 as they beat Ireland women 1-0 in Pool A match to keep their quarter-final hopes alive.
HOCKEY: GOAL!! India find a goal via Navneet Kaur. Three minutes to go. Can they hang on?
HOCKEY: 5 minutes to go in the match. Can Indian eves find a goal to keep their Olympics hopes alive?
HOCKEY: The fourth and final quarter is underway. India women 0-0 Ireland women.
HOCKEY: India women and Ireland women end 3rd quarter deadlocked at 0-0. Indians failed to convert their penalty corners once again. They need a win to stay alive in the Tokyo Olympics.
HOCKEY: Now time for the third quarter. And the Indians will hope to put away one of the penalty corners.
HOCKEY: India women level at half time against Ireland in Pool A match.
ATHLETICS: Women's 100m Heats - India's Dutee Chand finishes seventh in her heats with a timing of 11.54 and is currently 32nd overall. This means she fails to advance to the semis. The Indian will now hope for a better outcome in 200m race.
HOCKEY: Women's pool match is about to start. Remember it's a do-or-die match for the Indian eves, who are yet to register a win in the Tokyo Olympics.
ATHLETICS: India's Dutee Chand in the same heats as Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.
ROUND 3: Lovlina enters 69kg semis. She is now assured of a bronze. She beat Chen 4-1 on split verdict.
ATHLETICS: Women's 100m Heats - India's Dutee Chand will run in lane 9 in Heat 5 which is set to start soon.
ROUND 2: There were flurry of punches. Clear edge for Lovlina as she takes Round 2 with all 10.
ROUND 1: Lovlina has a slight edge after Round 1.
ROUND 1: Indian boxer in red and her opposite number is in blue
ATHLETICS: Next Indian athlete in action will be sprinter Dutee Chand, who will be running in the women's 100m Heats. She is in Heat 5, which is scheduled for 9.17 AM IST.
HOCKEY: Indian women's team will be in action against Ireland in Pool A match at 9.15 AM IST.
BOXING: Next up for India is the 69kg quarterfinal battle between Lovlina Borgohain and Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen. A win can assure the Indian a bronze.
ROUND 3: Sudaporn beats Simranjeet in Round of 16. She enters quarterfinals. Comfortable win.
ATHLETICS: Men's 400m Hurdles, Heats - India's M.P. Jabir finishes last in Heat 5 and 33rd overall among 36 hurdlers with a timing of 50.77, fails to qualify for the semi-finals.
ATHLETICS: Men's 400m Hurdles, Heats - India's M.P. Jabir is running in lane 5 in Heat 5.
ROUND 2: Sudaporn takes Round 2 with all 10.
ROUND 2: Indian boxer is taller and has better reach but the Thai girl is quick with hands and feet. Her left hand punches is heavy duty.
ROUND 1: Some clever boxing by both. Sudaporn takes first round with all 10.
Boxing: Simranjeet in blue and red while Sudaporn is in full red. Bout about to begin.
ATHLETICS: India's M.P. Jabir will be in action in Men's 400m Hurdles. He will be running in the Heat 5, which is scheduled for 8.27 AM IST.
BOXING: Simranjeet will enter ring at 8.18 AM and Lovolina enters at 8.48 AM, all scheduled.
BOXING: Simranjit Kaur will take on Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee in Women's 60kg Round of 16 and Lovlina Borgohain will face Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen in Women's 69kg Quarterfinal.
SHOOTING: Manu Bhaker: (Series 3): 582-17x [97 - 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 8, 10, 10, 10, 10]. That's her final effort in Tokyo.
SHOOTING: Manu Bhaker crashes out of Olympics. An 8 in the 3rd series put paid to all her hopes. She slid to 11th.
SHOOTING: Manu cant afford any more slip ups in Series 3.
SHOOTING: 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 9, 9 for Manu in Series 2. Faltering with a total score of 485.
Manu Bhaker starts off with a 96 in the first series of rapid round and slides down to ninth in the 25m Pistol Women event. The Indian shooter needs a better second and third series to keep her hopes alive of progressing to the final, for which only the top eight qualify.
SHOOTING: Manu Bhaker starts her campaign on the day. As of now she is 5th. Need a good effort to stay on course.
ARCHERY: Deepika will face top seed An San of South Korea in the quarter-final.
ARCHERY: Deepika Kumari's quarterfinal match is scheduled for 11.30 AM IST.
Manu Bhaker about to begin shooting in Relay 3.
SHOOTING: End of campaign for Rahi Sarnobat in women's 25M pistol. After two relays she is placed 15th and no chance of any peek into top 8.
ATHLETICS: Avinash Sable of India finished seventh in Heat 2 of the men's 3000m steeplechase clocking 8:18:12, breaking the national record of his own. National mark was at 8:20:20s.
Athletics: Sable finishes quite behind the pile of runners in 3000M steeplechase. The first three and the next fastest six runners qualify for the final.
Deepika shot a Perfect 10 enter Quarterfinals.
Athletics: India's first action: Avinash Sable in 3000M Steeplechase.
Archery: Deepika beats Ksenia Perova via a shoot off to win 1/8 Elimination.
Rahi ends up with a total of 573 points. She shot in Relay 1. Manu will be shooting in Relay 3. Relay 2 is on now.
Archery: Deepika Kumari will face Ksenia Perova of Russia in the 1/8 Elimination. It is scheduled at 6 AM.
As of now, Manu Bhaker is placed 5th after the Precision round yesterday. She will start soon. Mind you, top 8 qualify for final
Women's 25M Pistol Rapid Fire -- Rahi Sarnobat shoots a series of 10s but an 8 and 6 have placed her in the 30s.
It is a busy morning for India as shooters, archers, women's hockey team and athletes will start off the block.
Good morning, and welcome to MyKhel's Live Update of Day 8 of Tokyo Olympics.
SWIMMING: Sajan Prakash fails to advance to 100m butterfly semifinals. Despite finishing second in his heat, it wasn't enough for Prakash to advance to the semis as India's campaign in swimming ended.
SWIMMING: Sajan Prakash ends up second in Heat 2 of men's 100m butterfly clocking 53.45s, behind Ghana's Abeku Jackson (53.39s). Now, 6 more heats remaining in this event.
Multiple world title winner, Olympic bronze winner, what a storied career Mary Kom has! There was no glory ending but that does not matter. Champion forever.
Perhaps, last time we saw Mary Kom in Olympics.
RESULT: Mary Kom bows out. Ingrit Valencia enters semis in flyweight category.
ROUND 3: Mary lands couple of straight punches.
ROUND 3: Fast paced beginning again.
ROUND 2: Once again closely fought round. Mary had a slight edge in this round. But overall, Valencia stayed ahead. Split verdict.
ROUND 2: Similar fashion as it was in Round 1. Quick trading of punches.
ROUND 1: Both boxers were fiesty. But Valencia takes this round.
ROUND 1: Quick-footed movements and blistering punches from both boxers.
Boxers enter the ring. Valencia in all red. Mary Kom walks in all blue.
Both Mary Kom and Valencia are bronze medal winners in Olympics in London 2012 and Rio 2016 respectively. However, the Indian had beaten Ingrit 5-0 when they met last time in the quarterfinals of the 2019 world championships in Yekaterinburg, Russia.
Mary Kom is 38 and has seen all possible challenges in boxing. This should be an interesting match.
This is a flyweight category (48kg) fight. And Valencia, 32, is the most decorated Colombian boxer with a medal to boot in Rio Olympics.
The post=noon session for India commences with Mary Kom bout against Colombian boxer Ingrit Valencia. Nearly 15 minutes to the fight.
India have finished most of their engagements for the day. What is remaining is Mary Kom's fight against Ingrit Valencia at 3.35 PM IST. And in Swimming, Sajan Prakash will compete in the Men's 100m butterfly Heat 2 at 4.15 PM IST.
Shooting update: Manu Bhaker finishes precision round in 25m Pistol Women's Qualification with a sub-total of 292 at an average of 9.733. Her compatriot finished the round with 287 at an average of 9.567. Both shooters will be back for rapid round on Friday (July 30).
ROUND 3: In the end, Satish emerges winner in Heavyweight category. He moves into quarterfinals. He beat Ricardo Brown of Jamaica.
ROUND 2: Brown did better in this round than his first round. Kept Satish on the backfoot with relentless aggression. But Satish was more accurate and used the reach well.
ROUND 1: A comprehensive win for Satish in first round.
Round 1: Brown and Satish are real powerful boxers with good reach.
Boxing starts. Satish face Ricardo on Jamaica.
Archery: Shoot-off - Oh Jin-hyek shoots 9, while the Indian shoots 10 to win the match 6-5 to move into the 1/8 Eliminator.
Archery: SET 5 - Atanu Das and Oh Jin-hyek take the match into a shoot-off with 28 a piece. Match level at 5-5.
Archery: SET 4 - Atanu Das takes the set with a total of 27 and levels the match at 4-4. The South Korean shot just 22 in the set. Now, on to the final and deciding set.
Archery: SET 3 - Once again both archers hit a total of 27 each to share the points. South Korea's Oh Jin-hyek still leads the match 4-2 with two sets to go.
Archery: SET 2 - Both Archers hit a total of 27 each to share the points in the set, but the South Korean still leads 3-1.
Archery: SET 1 - South Korean edges the Indian archer 26-25.
BOXING: India's Satish Kumar will be up against Ricardo Brown in Men's Super Heavyweight (+91 kg) in a Round of 16 match. It is scheduled for 8.48 AM IST.
Archery update: Atanu Das' 1/16 Eliminator will start at 8.10 AM IST.
Archery: SET 5 - Atanu Das takes the set and the match 6-4 with an effort of 10-9-9 for a total of 28 as opposed to Deng Yu-Cheng's effort of 10-9-7 for a total of 26. The Indian will now face the South Korean Oh Jin-hyek in 1/16 Eliminator.
Hockey: India men's hockey team enetered quarterfinals, courtesy a 3-1 win over gold medal holders Argentina.
Archery: SET 4 - Deng Yu-Cheng levels the match 4-4 with a series of 9-10-9 for a total of 28, while the Indian archer hits 8-9-10 for a total of 27. Very close contest this.
Archery: SET 3 - Atanu Das takes a 4-2 lead with 9-10-9 for a total of 28 against Deng Yu-Cheng, who shoots a 10-9-7 for a total of 26.
Archery: SET 2 - The Chinese Taipei archer takes the second set with 8-10-10 for total of 28, while the Indian hits 9-10-9 for total of 27. The match is level at 2-2.
Archery: SET 1 - Atanu Das takes the first set with a 10-8-9 for a total of 27, while Deng Yu-Cheng hits 8-9-9 for a total of 26.
Archery: Time for Atanu Das' match. A victory will take him into 1/16 Eliminator against South Korea's Oh Jin-hyek.
Shooting: After 20 shooters completed their precision round, India's Rahi Sarnobat is 12th in the 25m Pistol Women's Qualification, while Manu Bhaker is yet to start her series.
Archery: India's Atanu Das will be in action for Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminator against Deng Yu-Cheng of Chinese Taipei soon.
Hockey: Argentina equalises in the 48th minute, three minutes into 4th quarter. Maico Casella converts a penalty corner. 1-1 now.
Hockey: Quarter 3 comes to an end. India leads Argentina 1-0.
Hockey: India take 1-0 lead thanks to a Varun Kumar strike in the 43rd minute.
Shooting: India's Rahi Sarnobat finishes with 96-97-94 for a total of 287 at an average of 9.567 after the three series of precision round in the 25m Pistol Women's Qualification.
Sindhu in quarterfinals. She beat Mia Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13.
Sindhu is in a different league to her Danish opponent. 16-10.
Sindhu is now firm favourite to enter quarterfinals.
Sindhu swells the lead 11-6 in Game 2.
Sindhu on the charge here, winning the first 5 points quite easily in Game 2.
Hockey update: India and Argentina are locked 0-0 after the end of 2nd Quarter.
Sindhu won the first game 21-15 after an intense battle with Mia.
Hockey: India men are against defending champions Argentina.
Shooting: India's Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat is competing in the qualification of 25M pistol.
Badminton: PV Sindhu is taking on Mia Blichfeldt in the round of 16 action.
Good morning everyone. Welcome to MyKhel Live Updates of Day 7 of Tokyo Olympics.
Well, that's it for the day in terms of live update. But stay at MyKhel to read plenty of reports, analysis and side stories of an action-packed day 6 of Tokyo Olympics. Catch you all on Day 7, Thursday early morning. Till then...
SET 5: Deepika Kumari takes the final set and the match 6-4 against Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez. The Indian now moves into the 1/8 Eliminator Round in the Women's Individual event.
SET 4: The American Jennifer takes the fourth set to level the match at 4-4 after Deepika fires a 6.
SET 3: Deepika Kumari takes the third set with 10-9-8 effort and takes a 4-2 lead against the American.
SET 2: Deepika Kumari levels the match at 2-2 by winning the second set with an effort of 8-10-10 for total of 28 as opposed to the the American's effort of 9-7-9 for a total of 25.
SET 1: The American teenager takes the first set with 9-10-7 effort for a total of 26, while Deepika shot 7-9-9 for total of 25. Jennifer leads 2-0.
Archery: Time for the women's individual pre-quarters as Deepika faces Jennifer.
Round 3: Pooja was a runaway winner. The Indian record a 3-0 win and enters the Quarterfinals of middle weight.
Badminton: Clajouw takes game 1 against Sai Praneeth, who leads the second game 4-0 as it stands.
Round 3: The defensive frailities of Algerian to the fore once again.
Round 3 begins
Round 2: Once again Pooja gets upper hand and takes a 2-0 lead.
Round 2: Pooja is finding the face of her opponent with ease as Chaib is not able to back away in time.
Round 2 begins.
Round 1: Pooja looked the dominant boxer and she got perfect 10 from all judges. Take a 1-0 lead
Round 1: A flurry of punches from both boxers.
Chaib will be in blue jersey while Pooja will be in a largely red attire. Round 1 to start.
Archery update: Deepika Kumari will face Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez in round of 16 match.
This is an inconsequential match for Sai Praneeth. Even he wins, the Indian will not advance to the knockout.
Boxing: Pooja Rani's middleweight round of 16 clash against Ichrak Chaib is also starting soon. If the Indian wins, she'll be one more victory away from a medal.
In badminton, B Sai Praneeth will take on Mark Caljouw of Netherlands at 2:30 PM scheduled.
Time for Boxing: Women's Middleweight (69-75kg) Pooja Rani is taking on Ichrak Chaib (Algeria) at 2.33 PM scheduled.
Archery: Deepika Kumari defeats Bhutan's lone competitor Karma 6-0 in the Women's Individual 1/32 Eliminator. The Indian will face either USA's Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez or Ukraine's Anastasia Pavlova in 1/16 Eliminator.
SET 3: Deepika takes the third set and the match with 9-10-8 effort to progress to the Women's Individual 1/16 Eliminator.
SET 2: Deepika Kumari takes the second set as well with a similar scoreline and heads into the third set with a 4-0 lead.
SET 1: Deepika Kumari takes the first set with a 8-9-9 for total of 26 against Karma, who shot 8-6-9 for a total of 23. Deepika leads 2-0.
Archery: Time for World number 1 Deepika Kumari's Women's Individual 1/32 Eliminator.
More Archery action awaits us when Deepika Kumari takes part in the Women's Individual 1/32 Eliminator against Karma of Bhutan. And that event is scheduled to start at 2.14 PM IST.
SET 3: Ellison takes the third set and moves on to the quarters with a 8 and couple of 9s, while Jadhav shot a couple of 8s and a 7 to exit the Olympics.
SET 2: The American takes the second set as well with a 8, 10 and 9, while Pravin Jadhav hit a 10, 9 and 7. Ellison leads 4-0.
SET 1: Brady Ellison takes the first set by hitting a 9, 10 and 9 for a total of 28, while Pravin Jadhav hits a 9, 8 and 10 for a total of 27. Ellison leads 2-0.
Time for Men's Individual 1/16 Eliminator action as India's Parvin Jadhav faces world number 1 Brady Ellison of USA.
Jadhav's 1/16 Eliminator against Brady will start at 1.22 PM IST.
Archery update: Pravin Jadhav will face world number 1 Brady Ellison in the 1/16 Eliminator after the American defeated Iran's Milad Vaziri Teymoorlooei 6-0.
Archery: Parvin Jadhav will now move on to the Men's Individual 1/16 Eliminator Round, which is scheduled to take place around 1.22 PM IST. The Indian may meet either USA's Brady Ellison or Iran's Milad Vaziri Teymoorlooei.
#TeamIndia | #Tokyo2020 | #Archery— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 28, 2021
Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations Results@pravinarcher makes his way into the 1/16 Elimination Round as he shoots past Galsan Bazarzhapov.
SET 3: Pravin Jadhav takes the third set and the match with 9, 9 and 10 for a total of 28 as opposed to Bazarzhapov's efforts of 8, 7 and 9 for total of 24.
SET 2: Pravin Jadhav takes the second set as well with a couple of 9s and a 10 for total of 28, while the Russian, who hit a couple of 10s to start the set ended with a 7 for a total of 27.
SET 1: Pravin Jadhav starts well, hits 10, 9 and 10 for total of 29 to take the lead against the ROC athlete, who hits three 9s for a total of 27.
Time for Archery action as Pravin Jadhav meets Galsan Bazarzhapov in the 1/32 Eliminator at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.
Archery: Indian archer Pravin Jadhav will soon be in action for men's individual event when he faces Russian Olympic Committee's Galsan Bazarzhapov in 1/32 Eliminator.
Badminton: India's PV Sindhu will face Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the women's singles Round of 16 clash.
Indians will take to field in the post noon session now.
Sailing update: Indian pair KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar finish 49er Men's Race 4 at 19th. Race 5 and 6 will take place on Thursday (July 29).
Sad News from badminton. Legendary India badminton player Nandu Natekar passes away at 88. He is the first Indian to win a tournament abroad. Former India tennis player Gaurav Natekar is his son. Gaurav had won the doubles gold in 1996 Hiroshima Asian Games, teaming up with Leander Paes.
Sailing update: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar finish 49er Men's Race 3 at 17th. Race 4 to follow.
Legend Katie Ledecky wins her first gold in Tokyo Olympics, 1500M. It is her 6th Olympic gold overall.
Sailing Update: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar finish 49er Men's Race 2 at 18th. Race 3 to follow.
PV Sindhu keeps India hopes alive after defeating her HK opponent 21-9, 21-16. Now, she will face tougher opponents in the elimination rounds.
Rowing: Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh’s run ends in double sculls. The Indians finished 6th in semis. Top 3 enter the final.
Archery: India's Tarundeep Rai bows out of Tokyo Olympics after shooting a 9 as opposed to Israeli Itay Shanny's 10 in the men's individual 1/16 eliminator.
Archery: It goes into a shoot-off as Israeli takes the fifth set to level the contest at 5-5.
Archery: The Indian archer goes 5-3 up in set 4 after shooting 9, 10 and 9 as opposed to Israeli's 9, 10 and 8. Now, time for last set.
Archery: Tarundeep and Stanny hit 27 each to go in level at the end of 3 sets.
Archery: India's Tarundeep hits a 10, 8 and 9 in the second set to take the second set against Stanny, who hit a 8, 9 and 9.
Archery: Tarundeep opens set one with a 7, 8 and 9, while Stanny hits a 10, 9 and 9 to take a 2-0 lead. Four more sets to go.
Britain beat India 4-1 in women's hockey.
Sindhu wins first game 21-9 quite effortless by the Indian. PV Sindhu keeps India hopes alive after defeating her HK opponent 21-9, 21-16
Sindhu is going ahead seamlessly in the first game.
Archery: Tarundeep Rai will meet Israel's Itay Shanny in the 1/16 eliminator, which is scheduled to start in a few minutes from now.
Archery: India's Tarundeep Rai beat Olekseii Hubin of Ukraine 6-4 to progress to the 1/16 Elimination Round in men's individual event.
Can Sindhu make it 6-0? The match is about to undergo
Sindhu has won all her five matches against NY Cheung of Hong Kong.
India women's hockey team is trailing 1-2 against UK. While PV Sindhu and archers will take to the field in about half an hour's time.
Good morning everyone! Here's MyKhel's Live Update feed of Day 6 action from Tokyo. Keep a watch!
That brings an end to MyKhel's live updates of India's outings in Tokyo Olympics Day 5, Tuesday (July 27). Catch you with more action on Day 6, Wednesday (July 28). Till then Ciao Ciao!
Indian pugilist Lovlina, who got a first-round bye, is now one win away from a medal and will next face Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-chin for a place in the semifinals on Friday (July 30).
Boxing: India's Lovlina Borgohain outpunches Germany's Nadine Apetz split decision 3-2 in women's Welterweight round of 16. She had first round bye.
Sailing: Nethra Kumaran finishes Laser Radial Race 5 at 32nd position. Vishnu Saravanan ends Laser Race 4 at 23rd slot.
Big Upset: Naomi Osaka of Japan crashed out of Olympics. Face of the Games exits, blow for hosts Japan. World No. 42 Marketa Vondrousova did the unthinkable.
ALL OVER IN SHOOTING FOR INDIA: Elavenil-Divyansh pair ends up at 12th with 626.5 points, and Anjum-Deepak pair (623.8) finishes at 18th. India is out of the qualification round 1 itself.
Covid 19 alert: 2 athletes, including a Dutch tennis player, and 12 security personnel at the Tokyo Games have tested positive, according to Jiji news agency.
The shooters need a big effort to qualify for Round 2 of Qualification. They are not at their sharpest.
Qualification Round 1 is going on. Stay tuned.
Now, focus over to shooting. 10M Air Rifle Mixed team event. India have Elavenil Valarivan-Divyansh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil and Deepak competing in this event.
11-4 in the fifth game as Ma Long defeats Sharath Kamal 4-1. End of the road for the Indian.
Ma Long takes the fourth Game 11-4 for a 3-1 lead.
Kamal had stunned Long Ma Long winning the Game 2, but the Chinese hit back by winning the third and taking a 2-1 lead.
India's R Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty pair are on court playing their last group tie against Great Britain's Sean Vendy and Ben Lane.
Table tennis: Ma Long wins first game against Kamal 11-7
India's men's doubles pair Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face Ben Lane and Sean Vendy of England in a Group A match.
Table tennis: Sharath Kamal faces China's Ma Long in Round 3.
Hockey: India men are leading Spain 2-0 after Quarter 2.
That's that. Saurabh Chaudhary-Manu Bhaker pair too ends their run in 10M Air Pistol mixed team event. In a field of 8, they finished 7 in the Qualification R 2. Manu dropped 14 points to Saurabh's 2.
Manu and Saurabh make a shaky beginning to R2 of Qualification.
Mixed beginning of the day. Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary enter the second qualification round of 10M Air Pistol mixed event as group leaders. But the pair of Abhishek Verma-Yeshaswini Deswal crashes in Qualification Round 1.
Good morning all, we start the MyKhel live updates of the fifth day action of Tokyo Olympics.
And that concludes India's action on Day 4 of Tokyo 2020 Games. They will be looking for a better show tomorrow.
The hooter goes as India go down o-2 to Germany. It's their second loss from as many matches. Next up for India is Great Britain.
It's the end of the third quarter as Germany leads 2-0. Nike Lorenz gave the Germans an early lead in the 12th minute by sounding the board before Anne Schroder doubles the lead in the 35th with a field goal.
India pay the penalty as Germany go 2-0 up
India gets a penalty stroke, but Gurjit Kaur's shot is saved, It's still 1-0 in favour of Germany
We're halfway through at the hockey stadium as Germany hang to their one goal lead, courtesy of skipper Nike Lorenz' 12th minute strike.
Meanwhile, Mirabai Chanu receives a rousing reception as the ace Indian weightlifter is back home after her silver-medal winning effort at Tokyo.
Happy to be back here in amidst so much love and support. Thank You so much 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ttjGkkxlDu— Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 26, 2021
At the end of the first quarter, it's 1-0 for Germany who are ahead thanks to Nike Lorenz's 12th minute strike. It was the German skipper's 34th international goal.
Germany take a 1-0 lead with skipper Nike Lorenz sounding the board
The women's hockey team takes on world No.3 Germany in India's last action of the day.
The women's hockey match is the only event left with Indian interest for today. India women will look for a better result when they face Germany in Pool A match, which is scheduled to start at 5.45 PM IST.
Sajan Prakash will now switch focus to Men's 100m butterfly heats, which is scheduled for Thursday (July 29).
Swimmer Sajan Prakash finishes fourth in Men's 200m Butterfly heat with the timing of 1:57.22, which may not be enough to progress to the semifinals.
Next Indian athlete in action will be swimmer Sajan Prakash, who will be part of the Men's 200m Butterfly Heats 2. And the heats is scheduled to start at 3.50 PM IST.
Despite a surge in the final round, Indian boxer Ashish Kumar bows out of Tokyo Olympics after an unanimous decision loss to China's Erbieke Tuoheta in the men's middleweight round of 32 bout.
Round 3: Ashish gains the score, but China's Tuoheta claims the bout on unanimous decision.
Round 2: Once again China's Tuoheta is given a 10 from all the five judges. Ashish needs a big final round to win now.
Round 1: All five judges score 10 in favour of China's Tuoheta and 9 in favour of Ashish Kumar.
In the red corner, India's Ashish Kumar faces China's Erbieke Tuoheta in the blue corner in the round of 32 men's middleweight boxing bout.
Boxer Ashish Kumar is in action now.
Sofia wins Game 4 in 11-7 as Manika Batra is knocked out after 0-4 verdict in women's singles TT.
A much closer fight on Game 4 as Manika tries to stay in the contest.
Sofia swells the lead to 3-0 against Manika. The Austrian won the game 11-5.
Sofia wins the second game too 11-2. It was quick. Will Manika show resurgence like her in her previous round?
Sofia has won the first game.
TT: India's Manika Batra is up against Austria's Sofia Polcanova in women's singles.
Sailing: India's Vishnu Saravanan finishes 24th in Men’s Laser Race 3.
Tennis: Nagal's Tokyo journey ends in singles. Medvedev carried far too many guns for the Indian and the Russian world No 2 won 6-2, 6-1 in just over an hour. Ruthless display.
Tennis: Sumit Nagal had lost the first set to Medvedev, and trailing 1-5 in the second. It's just a matter of time.
India men's archery team of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai were knocked out in the quarterfinal by South Korea 6-0.
The Indonesian pair of Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi won the first set against India's Satwik and Chirag 21-13.
Sailing: India's Vishnu Saravanan improved to 20th in the men's radial after two rounds. He was 29th after Round 1.
TENNIS: India's Sumit Nagal will face the mighty Daniil Medvedev of Russia in men's singles Round 2. To make it more clear, Medvedev is world no 2.
Badminton:Time for men's doubles. India's Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Indonesia's Kevin Sanjaya and Marcus Fernaldi.
Sailing: India's Vishnu Saravanan begins race 2 in the radial. After the first round, he is placed 29th.
Sutirtha Mukherjee lost to Portugal's Fu Yu 11-3 11-3 11-5 11-5 and exits in the second round.
Fu Yu is all over Sutirtha, the Portugese has taken a 3-0 lead
TT, women's singles (2nd round match): Sutirtha Mukherjee will face Portugal's Fu Yu.
This is the second round of skeet qualification.
Men's Skeet Qualification (Day 2) starts. Indians Mairaj Khan and Angad Bajwa has a modest start shooting 22 and 24 respectively.
Fencer Bhavani Devi of India loses her round of 32 match to France's Manon Brunet in Women's Sabre Individual.
Excellent game by Sharath Kamal. The star Indian TT player defeated Tiago Apolonia to enter third round.
Apolonia had won the 4th game, but Sharath Kamal won the fifth 11-6 to take a 3-2 lead.
Apolonia won the first set but Sharath Kamal storms back winning the next two.
TT: India's Sharath Kamal is facing Tiago Apolonia.
Archers have entered in quarterfinals of men's team event. Indian consists of Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai and Atanu Das. They beat Kazakhstan in the pre-quarters. In the QF, they will face South Korea.
She will face fourth-seeded Manon Brunet of France in Round of 16 at 7:40 AM IST.
Fencer Bhavani Devi enters round of 32 in Sabre defeating Nadia Ben Azizi 15-3.
Good morning and welcome all to MyKhel live updates of the 4th day of the Tokyo Olympics.
The latest from Tokyo 2020 is that Manika Batra's third round match has been rescheduled to 1 PM IST.
Update: Individual archery events have been rescheduled due to expected bad weather. The organisers said in a statement, that the individual sessions scheduled to start on Tuesday at 9:30am local time has been pushed back to noon. As per reports in Reuters, the Tuesday's rowing events have already been rescheduled for later this week due to the storm.
Men's 100m backstroke: Srihari Nataraj fails to enter the semis after ending 27th overall. Nataraj registered a timing of 54.31 to finnish in Heat 3
Dismal day for the men's team as Australia notch up a thumping 7-1 win over India. India have now won one and lost one.
Not a great day at work for the #MenInBlue, but this will pump us to come back a lot stronger! 💙#INDvAUS #HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #TokyoTogether #StrongerTogether #Tokyo2020 #HockeyInvites #TeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/xdnJpUvivu— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 25, 2021
It's been a one-sided affair with Australia dominating the show throughout. Aus leads 7-1
Men's Hockey: End of Quarter 3: Australia lead India by 6-1
After Dilpreet Singh scored the only goal for India till now, Australia have punched in two more as Blake Govers make it 6-1 in Oz' favour
Indian swimmer Maana Patel's effort of 1:05.20 in heat 1 of Women's 100m back stroke is not enough to make it to the 16-swimmer semifinals.
In men's hockey group stage, Australia lead India 4-0 at half time.
Women’s 100 M Backstroke: India's Maana Patel finishes 2nd in her heats with a timing of 1:05.20. With best 16 athletes across 6 heats set to qualify for the semifinals, we’ll have to wait & watch to see if she progresses.
Australia make it 4-0 against India in men's hockey and it's still the second quarter of the group stage match.
In men's hockey, Australia lead India 3-0 in the 2nd quarter.
Indian boxer Manish Kaushik ousted in 57-63kg category of Tokyo Olympics after defeat to Great Britain's Luke McCormack.
Round 3 and final round: Judges score it 5-0 in Luke McCormack's favour.
Round 2: Judges score the round 3-2 in favour of India's Manish Kaushik.
Round 1: Judges score is 3-2 in favour of the British boxer McCormack.
In the red corner is Manish Kaushik of India. And in Blue is Great Britain's Luke McCormack.
Indian boxer Manish Kaushik will soon be in action.
More Indian athletes are scheduled for action later in the day. Join us for hockey, boxing and swimming action from 3 PM IST.
In skeet men qualification day 1, India's Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan are currently ranked 11 and 25 respectively after three rounds of shooting. Top 6 qualify for the final and the remaining two rounds will take place tomorrow.
Another Indian boxer will be in action soon when Manish Kaushik takes on Great Britain's Luke McCormack in the round of 32 clash in the 57-63kg category. The bout is scheduled to start at 3.06 PM IST.
India's Mary Kom defeats Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia 4-1 and advances to the round of 16 at the Tokyo Olympics.
𝐌𝐀𝐆𝐍𝐈𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐘 🔥— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) July 25, 2021
2012 London #Olympics 🥉 medalist @MangteC starts off her @tokyo2020 campaign on a fiery note as she defeats 🇩🇴's M Hernandez 4-1 in 51 kg 🥊
Round 3 and final round: Judges score the contest 5-0 in favour of Mary Kom, who wins the bout 4-1.
Round 2: Once again it's 3-2 in Mary Kom's favour on the judges scorecard.
Round 1: Judges score it 3-2 in favour of India's Mary Kom.
Now time for Boxing action as India's flag-bearer Mary Kom takes on Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia in the Women's 48-51kg category.
11-7! Manika Batra takes game 7 and progresses to round 3 of the women's singles event after completing a comeback win in round two match against Ukraine's 20th seed Margaryta Pesotska.
#TeamIndia | #Tokyo2020 | #TableTennis— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 25, 2021
Women's Singles Round 2 Results@manikabatra_TT continues her impressive run at @Tokyo2020 as she moves past Margaryta Pesotska to make it to Round 3!
11-5! Manika Batra levels it 3-3 against Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska. On to the deciding game 7 now.
Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan finishes Race 1 at 14th position in the men's laser event. Race 2 to follow soon.
11-8! Ukraine's Pesotska takes game 5, leads Manika Batra by 3-2 in the women's singles second round match.
12-10! Indian paddler Manika Batra comes back for 0-2 down to level the games 2 all against Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska.
11-7! Manika Batra fights back to make it 1-2 in the women's singles second round match against Ukraine's Pesotska.
11-4! The Ukrainian takes the second game also, leads India's Batra 2-0 in the women's singles second round match.
11-4! Ukrainian Pesotska takes the first game of round two of the women's singles match against India's Batra.
Manika Batra's second round singles clash against Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska is underway.
India's women's paddler Manika Batra will be in action later in the noon.
Upset! Lam Sui Hang of Hong Kong wins three games back-to-back to beat G Sathiyan 4-3 and ends the Indian's journey in the Games. Lam wins 11-7 7-11 11-4 5-11 11-9 12-10 11-6.
Sathiyan takes a time out after trailing 4-2 in the final and deciding game.
Game 6! Sathiyan loses the sixth game 12-10. The scores are tied 3-3. This game lasted for 11 minutes. The Indian paddler needs to win the final one to stay alive.
Sathiyan loses game 5 9-11 to Hang Sui Lam. But he still leads the match 3-2.
11-5! Sathiyan wins the fourth game in another dominating fashion and leads 3-1.
Sathiyan wins the second consecutive game. Dominating show from the Indian paddler as he wins the third game 11-4. Sathiyan leads 2-1.
Table Tennis: Sathiyan roars back in form. After losing the opening game 7-11, Sathiyan wins the second one with 11-7.
Deepak Kumar finishes 26th in the qualification. The Indian shooter scored 10.4, 10.3, 10.1, 10.8, 10.7, 10.8, 10.5, 10.8, 10.3 and 10.6 in the final round. Total points 105.3. He scored overall 624.7 points.
Divyansh Singh finishes at 33th in the qualification round. He scores 10.3, 10.3, 10.4, 10.6, 10.5, 10.5, 10.3, 10.3, 10.2, 10.1, 10.4. Total points 103.6. He ends with 622.8 points in the qualification round. He fails to make it to the finals.
Deepak Kumar remains slips to 31st after series 5. The Indian shooter scored 9.9, 10.7, 10.7, 10.3, 10.3, 10.9, 10.5, 10.5, 10.0, 10.3, 10.2. Total points 103.8.
After 50 shots: Divyansh Singh still stays at 39th rank at the end of series 5, with shots of 10.6, 10.1, 10.5, 10.2, 10.7, 10.6, 10.8, 10.1, 10.6, 10.4. Total points 104.6.
Deepak Kumar improves his rankings to 28: The Indian shooter scores 10.2, 10.6, 10.6, 10.6, 10.6, 10.4, 10.1, 10.6, 10.8, 10.5, 10.8. Total points 105.2
After 30 shots: Divyansh Singh remains 39th at the end of series 4: 10.2, 10.6, 10.2, 10.2, 10.6, 9.8, 10.7, 10.6, 10.7, 10.7, 10.9, 10.3. Total points 104.6.
After 30 shots: Divyansh Singh further slips of 39th at the end of series 3: 9.9, 9.7, 9.9, 10.5, 10.6, 10.7, 10.7, 10.6, 10.2, 10.2, 10.8. Total points 103.6
Deepak Kumar improves his rankings as he imrpoves to 31st after the third round of shooting: The Indian shooter scores 10.2, 10.5, 10.5, 9.9, 10.3, 10.8, 10.5, 10.5, 10.1, 10.4. Total points in 103.7.
In 10m air pistol event on Manu Bhaker's failing to qualify. National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) official said that the electronic trigger of Manu's pistol had "suffered a circuit malfunction" in the middle of the second series of the qualification.
Divyansh Singh in series 2: 10.3, 9.8, 10.6, 10.0, 10.6, 10.7, 10.2, 10.8, 10.4, 10.3. Total points 103.7. He ranks 36th.
Deepak Kumar ranks 32nd after series 2: Scores 10.2, 10.5, 10.4, 10.1, 10.3, 10.7, 10.3, 10.7, 10.1, 10.5. Total points 103.8.
Deepak Kumar ranks 36th after series 1: with scores of 10.4, 10, 10.1, 10.2, 10.5, 10, 10.2, 10.2, 10.4. 10.4, 10.4, 10.7. He has scores of 102.9 points in series 1.
In series 1, Divyansh Singh ranks 37th: With shots of 10.4, 10.1, 10.3, 10.7, 10.2, 10.4, 10.3, 10.4, 10.2 & 9.7. Total points of 102.7 points.
Meanwhile, after securing her win in the opening game Sindhu said: "Even though it was an easy first match I didn't take it in an easy way. It wasn't like I wasn't prepared. Every time, it is very important to be focused and be prepared for every single point in every single match," Sindhu said after the match. "It was quite an easy match but I made sure that we had some rallies and I got used to the court."
10m air rifle shooting: Australia's Alex Chresten Hoberg tops at the Asaka shooting range in the first round.
Shooting: 10m air rifle qualification begins. India's Divyansh Singh Parmar and Deepak Kumar are in action.
Despite winning the first set comprehensively, Indian women's doubles pair Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina crash out of the Olympics, losing 6-0, 6-7, 8-10 to Ukraine's Nadia and Liudmyla Kichenok.
World number 1 and Wimbledon champion Ash Barty crashes out in the first round of women's singles competition after straight sets defeat to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo.
The Ukraine pair fight back and take the second set of women's doubles first round against India's Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina after a tie breaker.
After winning first set 6-0, Indian pair Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina currently lead 4-2 in the second set over the Ukrainian pair.
India's Pranati Nayak registers scores of 9.033 and 9.433 in the Uneven Bars and Balance Beam categories respectively, recording a total score of 42.565 over the four categories in Women's Artistic Gymnastics.
Indian tennis pair Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina currently lead 5-0 in the first set of their women's doubles first round match against Ukrainian pair Nadia and Liudmyla Kichenok.
Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak is also in action.
Live Update!— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 25, 2021
Pranati Nayak registers a score of 10.633 in the Floor exercise and completes a perfect vault for a score of 13.466
Uneven bars and Balance beam categories to follow#ArtisticGymnastics #Tokyo2020#Cheer4India @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @PIB_India
Sindhu will next be in action on Tuesday (July 27) in her second group play game against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi.
Sixth seed Sindhu needs just under half-an-hour to ease past Polikarpova. The Indian shuttler wins her Group play opener 21-7, 21-10.
𝗢𝗡 𝗔 𝗥𝗢𝗟𝗟 🥳— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 25, 2021
2016 Rio Olympics 🥈 medalist @Pvsindhu1 starts off her @Tokyo2020 campaign on a brilliant note as she comfortably beats 🇮🇱's Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10 in her first match of Group J 🤩
Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who won the first game 21-7, currently leads Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 11-4 in the second game of Badminton group play stage.
In rowing, Indian duo Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat qualified for the semifinal A/B after finishing third in the men's lightweight double sculls repechage.
India finishes 3rd in Repechage event at #Tokyo2020 with the timing of 6:51.36 and have qualified for Semifinal A/B. Let's keep supporting our athletes with #Cheer4India@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik@WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/TST5WclFMr— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 23, 2021
Shooters once again disappoint as Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal miss out on final berth.
After scores of 95 in the sixth and final series, India's Manu Bhaker and Yashasvini Singh Deswal fail to qualify for 10M Air Pistol women's event.
Manu Bhaker scores 98 to move up to 9th with one series left in 10M Air Pistol qualification round.
In the 10M Pistol qualification event, Yashaswini Singh Deswal scores 9 10 9 10 10 9 9 10 10 10 - Total: 96 in series 5. Rank 12.
India's Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Singh Vir have started their qualification round in men's Skeet.
In series 4, Manu Bhaker's score: 10, 10, 9, 10, 9, 10, 9, 9, 10, 9 - Total: 95. Rank 18.
In series 4, Yashasvini Singh Deswal scores 97 to stay on 13th.
After a solid start to the qualification, Manu Bhaker has scored 95 and 94 in series 2 and 3 respectively to drop down to 17th, while Yashasvini Singh Deswal also scores 94 in series, but stays in 11th.
Yashaswini Singh Deswal has a better second series of 98, but Manu Bhaker shoots a total of 95.
10M Air Pistol Women's qualification is underway and India's Manu Bhaker is 12th after first series of eight 10s and two 9s resulting in 98 total, while Yashasvini Singh Deswal is 28th with 94. Five more series left as Indians look to finish inside top eight.
Hello all and welcome to mykhel's live updates of Tokyo Olympics, day 3 when shooting and boxing will be the main focus for India.
Right now, the MyKhel team is bidding good night. See you on Sunday. BaiBai!
On Sunday, we will have 10M air pistol, skeet, hockey men against Australia, PV Sindhu in badminton and Mary Kom in boxing. It could be an exciting day.
India ended the Day 2 of Tokyo Olympics with a heavy 5-1 defeat against Netherlands in women's hockey.
Okazawa maintained clear upper hand in all three rounds.
Boxing: Vikas Krishan goes down to Japan's Quincy Sewonrets Okazawa in the 69kg category. 5-0 to the Japanese boxer.
Boxing update: Okazawa of Japan take a 2-0 lead over Vikas Krishan in the 69kg category.
Table tennis: Sutirtha Mukherjee and Manika Batra won their TT singles first round. Batra powered past UK's Tin Tin Ho, while Sutirtha fought past Sweden's Linda Bergstroem.
Boxing: Vikas Krishan will be in ring soon. He will compete in men's welterweight Round of 32.
Shooting: Javad Foroughi of Iran wins 10M Air Pistol gold with an OR score of 244.8. Silver: Mikec of Serbia: 237.9 points. Bronze: Pang (217.6)
Saurabh Chaudhary finishes 7th in 10M men's air pistol event. That concludes shooting competition for India for the day.
It means India will have to wait for their second medal in Tokyo for at least another day.
Oh No! He misses the deciding shot. Zhang gets 10.2 but Saurabh falters at 9.6.
Shooting: Saurabh Chaudhary closes in on a medal in 10M air pistol.
BADMINTON: Upset win for India: Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty win 21-16,16-21, 27-25 against Chinese Taipei's Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang.
She lifted 202 kg, 115 kg in clean and jerk and 87 in snatch.
MEDAL ALERT: Mirabhai Chanu brings India a silver.
Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu lifts 110Kg, assured of a medal in one of the colours.
Tennis: Sumit Nagal in second round. He defeated Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4. The Indian is likely to face Russian Daniil Medvedev in second round.
Shooting 10M air pistol final line-up: Saurabh Chaudhary (leader), China's Zhang Bowen (586-18x), Germany's Reitz (584-21x), Ukraine's Pavlo Korostylov (581-15x), Iran's Foroughi (580-25x), Korea's Kim Mose (579-20x), China's Pang Wei (578-22x) and Serbia's Mikec (578-21x)
Weightlifting: Chanu needs a lift of 110 kg to earn India and herself a medal. Can she do it?
Badminton update: India's Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty lose the second game 16-21 to Chinese Taipei's Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang.
Archery alert: India's Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav lose to An San and Kim Je Deok of South Korea 6-2.
Archery Mixed team QF: S Korea leads India
Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu lifts 87 kg and placed second in the Snatch. Hou leads the way with a OR lift of 94 kg. Clean and Jerk starts now.
Badminton: In the men's doubles, India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty win the first game 21-16 against Chinese Taipei's Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang.
Badminton alert: Huge upset. India's men's singles campaign in Olympics ends as Sai Praneeth lost 21-17, 21-15 against Israel's Misha Zilberman.
Weightlifting update: Mirabhai Chanu lifts 84kg and 87 kg successively. Sensational.
Badminton update: Sai Praneeth began his campaign in men's singles against Israel's Misha Zilberman. The 13th seeded Indian lost the first game 21-17.
Tennis update: Sumit Nagal and Denis Istomin share a set each. 6-4, 6-7 (6). Match moves into third set decider.
That's it. Saurabh Chaudhary has entered the men's 10M air pistol final. Abhishek Verma crashes out.
9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 9, 9, 8, 8 -- Abhishek falters in last four shots. Ends with 575 points after final Series 6.
9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 9, 9 -- Abhishek is not nailing that 10. 2 shots left.
9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 9 -- Abhishek is making a valiant fight here. 3 shots left.
Abhishek has 9, 10, 10 rounds so far Series 6.
10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 10, 9, 10. Abhishek too ends Series 5. He has 483 points. He is into Series 6
10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 9, 9, 10 -- Saurabh enters Series 6 with a total of 586 points. He has all but assured a final place.
9, 10, 9, 9, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10. Abhishek too shoots a good series of 10 and moves into top 8.
10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 9. Saurabh done with Series 5. 489 in total now.
In series 5 Saurabh has already shot 7 successive 10s. He tops the chart now.
10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 10, 9, 10 - Abhishek Series 3 score for a total of 288. He is onto Series 4. Saurabh is on Series 5.
10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10. Simply in beast mode. Perfect 10 for Saurabh in Series 4. He has 391 in total.
10, 10, 9, 9, 10, 9, 10, 10, 9, 10 -- Abhishek's Series 2 scores. 191 in total. He started Series 3.
In Qualification, Saurabh is 4th now. He starts Series 4. And Abhishek is just finishing his Series 2.
10, 9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10. Saurabh is belting it out there. 291 total after 3 Series.
Saurab claws back to top 10 with that effort.
9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10. Saurabh had a good 2nd Series. And now his total stands at 193.
9, 9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 9, 9, 10, 9. Abhishek shoots 94 in the first Series.
Saurabh is 19th on the list after the first series.
10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 9, 9, 9, 9, that's Saurabh on first Series.
The men's 10M Air Pistol qualification event begins.
Men's 10M Air Pistol: India's Abhishek (Bib No. 1485) and Saurabh (Bib No. 1483) to shoot from lanes 38 and 45. A few minutes left for qualification rounds.
The Indian TT pair were beaten in in the mixed team event round of 16. They exit the Olympics.
In Table Tennis, Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra were beaten by Chinese Taipei's Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-Ching. The Taipei pair won 11-8 11-6 11-5 11-4 in a lop-sided contest.
Some 15 minutes left for the start of Men's 10M Air Pistol qualification round. India's big hopes Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma will be seen in action.
Shushila Devi of India goes down to Hungary's Csernoviczki in the round of 32 of the women's 48 kg Judo.
India rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh end up on 5th in the heats of the lightweight men's double sculls.
India beat NZ in men's hockey 3-2.
Yang Qian of China is the first gold medal winner of Tokyo Olympics 2020. She takes gold in women's 10M Air Rifle with an OLYMPIC RECORD -- 251.8! SILVER MEDAL: Galashina (251.1). BRONZE MEDAL: Nina Christen (230.6).
India vs NZ: 3rd quarter over and India leads 3-2 in this men's hockey match. We are in for a pulsating final 15 minutes.
3-1. India leads NZ. Harmanpreet Singh converts a penalty corner. His second goal.
India are leading New Zealand 2-1 in the men's hockey event at half-time
Deepika and Pravin came from behind to defeat Chinese Taipei duo of Lin Chia-En and Tang Chih-Chun 5-3.
Archery Mixed Team of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Archery Mixed Team Event.
Duestad finishes on top with 632.9 points and have qualified for the final. Others final entrants are: Heemoon (631.7), Tucker (631.4), Eunji (630.9), Oceanne Muller (630.7), Yang Qian (628.7), Nina Christen (628.5) and Anastasiia Galashina (628.5).
Apurvi fared even worse as she finishes 36th in the qualification with 621.9 points. She never rose above the 30s. Elavenil for a brief while meandered in the top 10.
Elavenil finishes 16th in the qualification round with a score of 626.5.
Not so good morning folks! India's Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan failed to qualify for the women's 10M Air Rifle and crashes out.
Multiple Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic torch to bring curtains to Day 1.
And that literally concludes the entertainment for Day 1.
The Games has been declared open! Let the action start!
Host nation Japan's athletes march on as the parade of the nation concludes.
The march of the nations has reached its final leg at Tokyo.
The parade of athletes continues as Tokyo 2020 begins
The Jamaican contingent marches on for their first Olympics since Usain Bolt bowed out.
Mohamed Al Rumaihi and Tala Abujubara are the flag bearers of Qatar contingent as the opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympics continues.
FIFA 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar march on as the Asian block of athletes parade is almost over.
India who is sending their biggest contingent to Olympics till date is eyeing a good show at Tokyo.
#WATCH | The Indian contingent led by flagbearers boxer MC Mary Kom & men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh enters the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021
(Video source: Doordarshan Sports) pic.twitter.com/G0hiGR7rBW
Six-time world boxing champion MC Mary Kom and hockey captain Manpreet Singh lead the Indian parade
The athletes parade started with Greece as per Olympic tradition, with Indian contingent listed to be the 21st country as per alphabetical order.
The ceremony which started with a moment of silence in memory of the athletes who lost their lives at the Games, has now moved on to the march past of athletes.
The Japanese National Anthem is being rendered as the COVID-19 warriors are remembered.
Tokyo's grand opening will not have the usual splendour as it will be a scaled down scaled down affair, a sobering performance, according to Marco Balich, opening ceremonies executive producer.
We're off! The Opening Ceremony has just begun. Indian contingent led by six-time boxing world champion Mary Kom and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh will be the 21st nation to march on.
Let the Games start is the buzz everywhere!
The much delayed Tokyo 2020 Games is finally here. Six-time world champion boxer M C Mary Kom and men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh will be India's flag bearers at the Opening Ceremony which is a few minutes away..
Indian flag-bearers are all set for the opening ceremony.
Here I stand before the opening ceremony of #Tokyo2020 as a flag bear of my nation, India. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/hNkixkoxBt— M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) July 23, 2021
The excitement is building up in the Games Village. We're just a couple of hours away from the Opening Ceremony
We're hours away from the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Stay tuned for more updates...
Sport action for day 1 ends with conclusion of Archery. Join us for the Opening Ceremony at 4.30 PM IST.
With Korean archers leading both the men and women's categories, they also top the leaderboard in the brand-new mixed team competition on 1368 points, while USA (1350) and hosts Japan (1343) take the second and third spots respectively with India finishing 9th on 1319 points.
In the team competition, Republic of Korea top the charts with 2049 points, ahead of Netherlands (2012) and China (2011). India, meanwhile, finish 9th with 1961 points.
Round 12th (final): Indian male archers disappointed utterly. Pravin Jadhav ended at 31st with 656 points while Atanu Das ended on 35th with 653 points and Tarundeep Rai is on 37th with 652 points.
Je Deok is top in the men's individual ranking round with 688 points. Brady is second with 682, while Jinhyek and Woojin finished third and fourth with 681 and 680 points respectively.
Round 11: Pravin Jadhav keeps his top place among Indians on 28th (602) - 53, and Atanu Das is 31st (600) - 52, and Tarundeep Rai on 38th (593) - 55.
Round 10th: Pravin Jadhav is 26th (549) - 56 while Atanu Das is placed 28th (548) - 56 and Tarundeep Rai goes down to 38th (542) - 54.
Round 9th: Pravin Jadhav is 27th (493) - 55, and Atanu is 30th (492) - 52, and Tarundeep Rai on 37th (488) - 56.
In the mixed team event, India slips to ninth spot from fifty in the 12-team event. India has 1639 points.
Round 8th: Atanu Das is 26th (440) - 56, moves ahead of Pravin, who is 30th (438) - 54, now. Tarundeep Rai moves up to 41st (432) - 55.
Round 7: Pravin Jadhav is now 27th (384) - 55. Atanu Das on 28th (384) - 55, and Tarundeep Rai remains on 45th (377) - 54.
In the mixed team event, India is placed fifth behind South Korea, Mexico, USA and Japan with a score of 992 (Deepika Kumari - 663 + Pravin Jadhav - 329).
Round 6: Pravin Jadhav is 30th (329) - 54. Atanu Das is 31st (329) - 54 and Tarundeep Rai is 45th (323) - 52.
Round 5: Pravin Jadhav overtakes Atanu Das to be on 25th. Atanu stays in 29th with a total of 275 points, this end 55, and Tarundeep is on 39th (271) - 57.
Men's Ranking round 4: Poor effort by Indian archers: Atanu down to 29th with a total of 220 points, Pravin 30th (219) and Tarundeep 48th (214) too did not fare well.
Men's Ranking Round 3: Atanu Das is 11th with 56 points, Tarundeep is 45th (52) and Pravin Jadhav is 35th (54).
Men's Ranking Round 2: Atanu Das drops to 14th after shots of 10, 9, 9, 9, 9, and 8. Tarundeep - 34th (54 points), Pravin - 38th (55 points) too are lagging.
Atanu Das bags 58 points (5th place), Tarundeep is on 31st with 55 points while Pravin is placed 40th with 54 points after first round of ranking.
Men's Archery set to go off the block.
Stay tuned as Recurve Archers @ArcherAtanu, @tarundeepraii & @pravinarcher begin their #Tokyo2020 journey with Men's Individual Ranking Round in a few minutes— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 23, 2021
Wish them luck! #Cheer4India @PMOIndia | @ianuragthakur | @NisithPramanik | @WeAreTeamIndia | @indian_archery
Deepika who finished 9th in the women's individual event will now face 56th placed Bhu Karma from Bhutan in the first elimination round.
The start list of Indian archers: Atanu Das 20A, Pravin Jadhav 22A and Tarundeep Rai 24A.
15 minutes left to the start of men's individual ranking events that will see three Indian archers -- Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav.
In men's skulls, Olympic record has been broken twice. France's Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias clocked 6:10.45, ahead of old mark of 6:11.30 set by New Zealand at London Olympics 2012. Later, Netherlands' Melvin Twellaar and Stef Broenink too went past the mark clocking 6:08.38 in Heat 3.
Three other archers also shot over earlier Olympic Record -- Koreans Jang (677) and Chaeyoung (675) and Mexican Valencia (674).
India's Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will be in action in the men's individual ranking event. It will start at 9.30 am IST.
Korea's An San shatters Olympic Record with 680 points. She surpasses Ukraine's Lina Herasymenko who made 673 in the 1996 Games.
