Tokyo 2020, Highlights Day 9: Kamalpreet in discus final, Sindhu loses in semis

On Day 9 of Tokyo 2020 Olympics, India suffered two mighty blows as archer Atanu Das and boxer Amit Phangal (48kg) crashed out.

However, Kamalpreet saved the day for India as the Punjab athlete entered the final of the discus throw with the longest throw of 64M.

