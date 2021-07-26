Tokyo Olympics: India Schedule Day 5: Shooters, archers eye different script, time in IST

India will compete in the mixed event of the 10M air pistol and 10M air rifle events. Archers, who failed to enter the medal round of the team events, will now seek an individual medal at Tokyo. Boxing and table tennis to will see some action after some muted outings so far in those categories so far.

In fact, only Achanta Sharath Kamal is standing in the singles section of table tennis. Can India reverse the trend of the last two days and come up with medal-winning show?

Keep a tab of events through MyKhel's India schedule of the fifth day of the Tokyo Olympics.

India schedule at Tokyo Olympics on July 27 (All timings in IST)

Archery - Men's individual round of 64, round of 32, 6 AM

Archery - Women's individual round of 64, round of 32, 6 AM

Sailing - Men's Laser heats, 6 AM

Sailing - Women's Laser Radial heats, 6 AM onwards

Sailing - Men's 49er heats, 6 AM onwards

Shooting - Mixed 10m air pistol team qualification, bronze medal match, final - 5:30 onwards

Table tennis - Men's singles round 3 - 5:30 AM

Rowing - Men's lightweight double sculls final C - 5:50 AM

Hockey - Men vs Spain - 6.30 AM

Swimming - Men's 200m freestyle final - 7:13 AM

Swimming - Women's 100m backstroke final - 7:21 AM

Swimming - Men's 100m backstroke final - 7:29 AM

Rowing - Men's lightweight double sculls semifinals A/B - 7:48 AM

Swimming - Men's 200m butterfly semifinals - 8:05 AM

Shooting - Mixed 10m air rifle team qualification, final - 9:45 AM onwards

Boxing - Women's welterweight round of 16 - Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz - 11:57 AM