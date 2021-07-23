Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: Day 1: Archers led by Deepika Kumari mark India's foray

Tokyo, July 23: Ladies and Gentlemen! Welcome to the Tokyo Olympics Day 1. This day action is minimal restricted to archery, a discipline that will see India competing. World No 1 Deepika Kumari is leading India's march. The other attraction is the opening ceremony that may lack in usual pomp because of the Covid 19 pandemic.
The opening ceremony could be minimalistic but excitement will not be even the competition events are limited on Day 1. Here MyKhel gives you all live updates of Tokyo Olympics Day 1. Stay tuned.
Three other archers also shot over earlier Olympic Record -- Koreans Jang (677) and Chaeyoung (675) and Mexican Valencia (674).
India's Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will be in action in the men's individual ranking event. It will start at 9.30 am IST.
Korea's An San shatters Olympic Record with 680 points. She surpasses Ukraine's Lina Herasymenko who made 673 in the 1996 Games.
