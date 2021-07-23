Tokyo Olympics Live Updates, Day 1: Deepika 9th, Male archers led by Atanu Das disappoint

Tokyo, July 23: Ladies and Gentlemen! Welcome to the Tokyo Olympics Day 1. This day action is minimal restricted to archery, a discipline that will see India competing. World No 1 Deepika Kumari is leading India's march. The other attraction is the opening ceremony that may lack in usual pomp because of the Covid 19 pandemic.
The opening ceremony could be minimalistic but excitement will not be even the competition events are limited on Day 1. Here MyKhel gives you all live updates of Tokyo Olympics Day 1. Stay tuned.
The excitement is building up in the Games Village. We're just a couple of hours away from the Opening Ceremony
We're hours away from the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Stay tuned for more updates...
Sport action for day 1 ends with conclusion of Archery. Join us for the Opening Ceremony at 4.30 PM IST.
With Korean archers leading both the men and women's categories, they also top the leaderboard in the brand-new mixed team competition on 1368 points, while USA (1350) and hosts Japan (1343) take the second and third spots respectively with India finishing 9th on 1319 points.
In the team competition, Republic of Korea top the charts with 2049 points, ahead of Netherlands (2012) and China (2011). India, meanwhile, finish 9th with 1961 points.
Round 12th (final): Indian male archers disappointed utterly. Pravin Jadhav ended at 31st with 656 points while Atanu Das ended on 35th with 653 points and Tarundeep Rai is on 37th with 652 points.
Je Deok is top in the men's individual ranking round with 688 points. Brady is second with 682, while Jinhyek and Woojin finished third and fourth with 681 and 680 points respectively.
Round 11: Pravin Jadhav keeps his top place among Indians on 28th (602) - 53, and Atanu Das is 31st (600) - 52, and Tarundeep Rai on 38th (593) - 55.
Round 10th: Pravin Jadhav is 26th (549) - 56 while Atanu Das is placed 28th (548) - 56 and Tarundeep Rai goes down to 38th (542) - 54.
Round 9th: Pravin Jadhav is 27th (493) - 55, and Atanu is 30th (492) - 52, and Tarundeep Rai on 37th (488) - 56.
In the mixed team event, India slips to ninth spot from fifty in the 12-team event. India has 1639 points.
Round 8th: Atanu Das is 26th (440) - 56, moves ahead of Pravin, who is 30th (438) - 54, now. Tarundeep Rai moves up to 41st (432) - 55.
Round 7: Pravin Jadhav is now 27th (384) - 55. Atanu Das on 28th (384) - 55, and Tarundeep Rai remains on 45th (377) - 54.
In the mixed team event, India is placed fifth behind South Korea, Mexico, USA and Japan with a score of 992 (Deepika Kumari - 663 + Pravin Jadhav - 329).
Round 6: Pravin Jadhav is 30th (329) - 54. Atanu Das is 31st (329) - 54 and Tarundeep Rai is 45th (323) - 52.
Round 5: Pravin Jadhav overtakes Atanu Das to be on 25th. Atanu stays in 29th with a total of 275 points, this end 55, and Tarundeep is on 39th (271) - 57.
Men's Ranking round 4: Poor effort by Indian archers: Atanu down to 29th with a total of 220 points, Pravin 30th (219) and Tarundeep 48th (214) too did not fare well.
Men's Ranking Round 3: Atanu Das is 11th with 56 points, Tarundeep is 45th (52) and Pravin Jadhav is 35th (54).
Men's Ranking Round 2: Atanu Das drops to 14th after shots of 10, 9, 9, 9, 9, and 8. Tarundeep - 34th (54 points), Pravin - 38th (55 points) too are lagging.
Atanu Das bags 58 points (5th place), Tarundeep is on 31st with 55 points while Pravin is placed 40th with 54 points after first round of ranking.
Men's Archery set to go off the block.
Stay tuned as Recurve Archers @ArcherAtanu, @tarundeepraii & @pravinarcher begin their #Tokyo2020 journey with Men's Individual Ranking Round in a few minutes— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 23, 2021
Wish them luck! #Cheer4India @PMOIndia | @ianuragthakur | @NisithPramanik | @WeAreTeamIndia | @indian_archery
Deepika who finished 9th in the women's individual event will now face 56th placed Bhu Karma from Bhutan in the first elimination round.
The start list of Indian archers: Atanu Das 20A, Pravin Jadhav 22A and Tarundeep Rai 24A.
15 minutes left to the start of men's individual ranking events that will see three Indian archers -- Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav.
In men's skulls, Olympic record has been broken twice. France's Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias clocked 6:10.45, ahead of old mark of 6:11.30 set by New Zealand at London Olympics 2012. Later, Netherlands' Melvin Twellaar and Stef Broenink too went past the mark clocking 6:08.38 in Heat 3.
Three other archers also shot over earlier Olympic Record -- Koreans Jang (677) and Chaeyoung (675) and Mexican Valencia (674).
India's Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will be in action in the men's individual ranking event. It will start at 9.30 am IST.
Korea's An San shatters Olympic Record with 680 points. She surpasses Ukraine's Lina Herasymenko who made 673 in the 1996 Games.
