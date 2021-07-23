Tokyo Olympics, Live Updates Day 10: Satish bows out; bronze hopeful Sindhu, Hockey men in action later

Satish Kumar, who boxed despite sustaining injuries and needing stitches in his round of 16 bout, was outclassed on all fronts by Jalolov in the last 8 bout, which ended 30-27 in favour of the Uzbekistani, who claimed a 5-0 unanimous decision win.

Later in the day, world champion shuttler PV Sindhu will return to action for bronze medal match, while men's hockey team will look to keep medal hopes alive for India at Tokyo 2020.

Sindhu faces China's He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match, while Indian men's hockey team meet Great Britain in a quarter-final clash.

Golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane ended the Tokyo Olympics at tied 43rd and 56th respectively, while lone equestrian Fouaad Mirza finshed 22nd after cross country round in the Individual Eventing.

