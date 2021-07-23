Tokyo Olympics, Live Updates Day 12: Belgium beat India 5-2 in men's hockey semis; Sonam Malik, Annu Rani exit

Tokyo, August 2: India men's hockey team suffered a 2-5 loss to Belgium in the Tokyo Olympics hockey semifinals on Tuesday (August 3). India will now play the bronze medal match against the loser of the second semifinal between Australia and Germany.
Indian wrestler Sonam Malik lost to Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the Women's Freestyle (62kg) 1/8 final and bowed out her debut Olympics, while javelin thrower Annu Rani failed to qualify for the women's final ending up at 14th with a best throw of 54M.
Now, only action remaining for Indians on Tuesday (August 3) is the shot put qualification round, in which Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be part of Group A.
WRESTLING: Bolortuya Khurelkhuu's defeat in 1/4 Final means Sonam Malik's Tokyo Games campaign has come to an end.
WRESTLING: With 30 seconds to go, Sonam Malik was cruising to victory, but the Mongolian secured a two point move in the dying moments of the bout to seal the bout. It's repechage hopes now for the 19-year-old India if her Mongolian opponent reaches the final.
WRESTLING: Sonam Malik loses to Bolortuya Khurelkhuu, who secures a VPO1 - Victory by points - with point(s) scored by the opponent.
WRESTLING: Mongolian levels the points in the dying minutes of the second period.
WRESTLING: Sonam Malik gets an early point in the second period for sending her opponent out of the ring. The Indian leads 2-0.
WRESTLING: Sonam Malik scores 1 technical point at the end of first period.
WRESTLING: Sonam Malik (Blue) begins her women's freestyle 62kg 1/8 bout against Bolortuya Khurelkhuu (RED).
ALL OVER! Belgium beat India 4-2. India crash in semis. To play for bronze medal.
Belgium scores 5th goal.
India not getting that many passing opportunities as they would like. Belgian midfielders and defenders are on a tight marking.
WRESTLING: Indian's begin action as Sonam Malik will start her 1/8 bout in women's freestyle 62kg category against Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu soon.
Quarter 4: Sreejesh has been really solid at the goalmouth. Thwarts another Belgian wave.
GOAL! Hendrickk converts a penalty stroke for Belgium in the 53rd minute. Belgium 4 vs India 2.
Penalty Stroke for Belgium.
Quarter 4: Again, Belgium are forcing penalty corners.
Quarter 4: Sreejesh thwarts 2 penalty corners.
Quarter 4: Conceding 3 penalty corners to a side like Belgium can be costly.
GOAL! India 2 vs Belgium 3. Hendrickk converts the penalty corner.
QUARTER 4: A flurry of penalty corners for Belgium.3 in a row.
Quarter 4 begins.
Quarter 3 Ends. 2-2 all. First quarter in this match that ended goalless.
Quarter 3: India's defence has been quite tight under Amit Rohitdas. They have kept Kina in check.
As of now in Quarter 3, India has 55 per cent possession and Belgium 45 %.
QUARTER 3: India could not convert their 6th PC.
Quarter 3 begins.
Half-time Review: Nothing much to separate the teams. Fast=paced. Belgium trying to score via penalty corner and that is not much of a surprise when they have an ace drag flicker in Alexander Hendrickk.
Quarter 2 ends. India 2 vs Belgium 2.
2nd Quarter: India avoid an 8th PC after team referral.
2nd Quarter: India and Belgium are playing some fast paced hockey.
Alexander Herndrickk scored that powerful drag flick.
GOAL: India 2 vs Belgium 2. Belgium equalises through a PC conversion.
End of Quarter 1: India 2 vs Belgium 1.
India 2 vs Belgium 1. India takes the lead two minutes after the equaliser. Mandeep Singh effects a fierce reverse hit off Amit Rohitdas pass.
India equalises through a penalty corner 1-1. Harmanpreet Singh converts a PC through a drag flick.
Belgium takes an early lead. A goal in the second minute of the 1st quarter. Loick Luypaert converts a penalty corner.
In women's Javelin throw qualification (Group A) Annu Rani ends up at 14th with a throw of 54.04M.
A quick look at India's Schedule at Tokyo on Tuesday: Athletics 5:50 AM: Women's Javelin Throw Qualifucation - Group A (Annu Rani) Hockey: Men's semifinal - India vs Belgium - 7:00 AM Wrestling: Women's Freestyle 62kg 1/8 final - Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu – 7:30 am onwards Men’s Shot put Qualification Group A - Tajinderpal Singh Toor – 3:45 PM
An impressive show on debut:
WEIGHTLIFTING: In the women's +87kg category, China's Li Wenwen clinches gold
BADMINTON: Denmark's Viktor Axelsen wins the men's singles gold. Axelsen becomes the first non-Asian man to clinch the singles title since 1996.
DISCUS THROW FINAL: Foul throw by Kamalpreet Kaur in her final attempt. Kaur finishes sixth with a best throw of 63.70. USA's Valarie Allman bags gold with a best throw of 68.98, while silver goes to Germany's Kristin Pudenz and Cuba's Yaime Perez takes bronze
DISCUS THOW FINAL: In her fifth attempt Kamalpreet comes up with a throw of 61.37. She is still sixth and has one throw left
EQUESTRIAN: Individual jumping event: Fouaad Mirza finishes 23rd
DISCUS THROW FINAL: Kamalpreet fowls in her fourth attempt
DISCUS THROW: Kamalpreet Kaur comes up with a 63.70m throw to move to 6th position. After strong effort, Kaur assured of top 8
DISCUS THROW: The wait is over. It finally gets underway as USA's Valarie Allman gets with a foul throw
STEEPLECHASE: Gold for Morocco in steeplechase for the first time. Bakkali picks up the gold ahead of Ethopia's Girma who takes silver. Bronze goes to Kenya's Kigen
DISCUS THROW: The rain has stopped and the event should get back underway soon as the players are back out
DISCUS THROW: Official confirmation has come that the Discus Throw final has been delayed due to bad weather and the athletes have been allowed to leave the venue. Rain has stopped and a final decision will be taken soon.
DISCUS THROW: Athletes heading in and the event may resume tomorrow. Official confirmation awaited.
EQUESTRIAN: India's Fouaad Mirza, riding atop of Seigneur Medicott, finish the final jump with 12.40 penalty points and ends with a total of 59.60 penalty points. The Indian equestrian will be proud of his effort in his first Olympics, where he ends as the Individual Jumping Finalist.
A great clear with just 0.4 time pens to finish on 59.6pens
DISCUS THROW: Before the event was paused due to slippery surface after rain, three throwers including the current leader were red flagged.
DISCUS THROW: Competition delayed due to weather.
DISCUS THROW: Rain has got heavier and the event may be paused soon.
DISCUS THROW: India's Kamalpreet Kaur steps out of the circle and gets a red flag on her second attempt. Meanwhile, the current leader also fails in her second attempt due to the slippery circle.
DISCUS THROW: American Valarie Allman and Cuba's Yaime Perez start with 68.98 and 65.72 to sit at the top after the first round. Kamalpreet in 6th spot.
DISCUS THROW: Kamalpreet starts with a 61.62. Five more attempts to go and she sits in the fourth spot now.
Women's Discus Throw final is starting soon and India's Kamalpreet Kaur, who qualified as the second best thrower, will be the 9th thrower.
Kamalpreet Kaur finished 5th at 2019 and 2017 Asian Championships. In 2018 she struggled with a back injury and did not qualify for the 2018 Asian Games. Her best throw has been 66.59 and she will be aiming for something similar or upwards in the final.
We are now under 45 minutes away from the women's discus throw final in which India's Kamalpreet Kaur, who finished second in qualifying round, looks to add another medal to India's tally.
EQUESTRIAN Update: History made as India's Fouaad Mirza advances to the Eventing - Individual Jumping final, which is scheduled to start at 5.15 PM IST.
EQUESTRIAN: Fouaad Mirza, riding atop of Seigneur Medicott, is currently placed 2 in Jumping - Individual Qualifier after incurring 8 penalty points in the first jump and ends with a total of 47.20 penalty points overall. The top 25 progress to the final, which is scheduled for later this evening.
Fouaad Mirza knocks two fences to get 8pens.— The FEI (@FEI_Global) August 2, 2021
He’s finishing on 47.2pens for @WeAreTeamIndia
Can Kamalpreet create another moment of magic for India in discus? Let's wait and hope!
The qualifying rounds of men's 50M rifle three positions is over. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar finishes 21st with 1167 points at average of 9.725 while Sanjeev Rajput ends up 32nd with 1157 points at an average of 9.642.
SHOOTING: Indians are faltering and on the way out!
Wow! India men and women teams in Olympics hockey semifinals. First time ever. This is pure gold.
ALL OVER! HISTORY IS MADE! India is in semis. Beat Aussies 1-0. To face Argentina in last 4.
HOCKEY: Last 1 minute. Aussies had wasted 8 Penalty corners. This is wonderful defence by India.
HOCKEY: India are still 1-0 ahead. Can they hang 5 more minutes and create history?
SHOOTING: Aishwary has slipped to early 20s in ranking and Sanjeev is at late 20s. Need a big effort here.
SHOOTING: Standing series starts. Sanjeev had ended the Prone Series 4 with a 98.
HOCKEY: Quarter 3 ends. India 1 vs Australia 0.
HOCKEY: This is looking increasingly tough for Australia. India is water tight in defence.
HOCKEY: India is still leading 1-0.
HOCKEY: India vs Australia, Quarter 3 Underway.
SHOOTING: Sanjeev gets a Perfect 10 in Series 2 Prone. Eye-catching but nothing much in terms of his ranking.
HOCKEY: Quarter 2 ends: India 1 vs Australia 0. India have really kept the Aussies under check. Tight defence.
SHOOTING: Aishwary ends Prone Series with 97. Sanjeev just starting his Prone round.
SHOOTING: Aishwary is now out of top 10. A series of 9s hurt his progress. That said, he still can comeback.
HOCKEY: Gurjeet converts a penalty. India 1. Australia 0
HOCKEY: India vs Australia: It's still 0-0. Aussies wasted 2 penalty corners.
SHOOTING: Aishwary has begun Series 3 and Sanjeev is yet to start his Prone. Some serious pace and shooting by the 20-year-old.
SHOOTING: Aishwary nails a 99 in Prone Series 2.
HOCKEY: India vs Australia, Quarter 2 underway. Score is 0-0.
SHOOTING: That 9s have pushed him to 4th.
SHOOTING: Aishwary starts Prone Series 1 with a 98.
HOCKEY: Quarter 1 ends 0-0. Both India and Aussie women had a close chance each. Tight contest so far.
SHOOTING: Sanjeev ends Series 4 of Kneeling with a 97.
SHOOTING: Sanjeev shoots a few 9s in a row. Aiswwary has ended his 4 Series in Kneeling. Prone about to begin.
HOCKEY: Meanwhile, India face Australia in quarterfinals, and Quarter 1 underway.
SHOOTING: Another Perfect 10 Aishwary in Series 4 (Kneeling). The 20-year-old Indian is 2nd as of now on leader board.
SHOOTING: Aishwary and Sanjeev ranking in some good points here. Quite few 10s and occasional 9s. Good start.
SHOOTING: India so far has failed to grab any medal in shooting, an event they invested a lot of hope. Could this be that day?
SHOOTING: Aishwary registers a perfect 10 in the Kneeling position in Series 2. Strong start.
SHOOTING: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput will compete in the mem's 50M Rifle 3 Positions, India's last event in shooting in Tokyo Olympics.
Meanwhile, Dutee Chand ended last in her Heat, and failed to qualify for final in 200M. She clocked 23.85, her season's best.
India will wait for Kamalpreet Kaur's outing in discus throw final, and India women hockey quarterfinal match against Australia.
BADMINTON: China's Chen Yu Fei win's the women's singles gold with a 21-18, 19-21, 21-18 win over Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying
HOCKEY: India men's hockey team beat Great Britain 3-1 to set up a semifinal clash with Belgium
HOCKEY: INDIAN MEN'S HOCKEY TEAM BEAT GREAT BRITAIN TO MARCH INTO THE SEMIFINALS OF THE TOKYO OLYMPICS
HOCKEY: India lead Great Britain: 3-1: With just under four minutes to go, Hardik Singh scores the third goal for India to give India a two-goal lead in the quarterfinal
HOCKEY: India lead Great Britain: 2-1: End of 3rd Quarter: Great Britain open their account as they score in the dying minutes of the third quarter
ATHLETICS: Lamont Marcell Jacobs clocks a timing of 9.80 secs to clinch men's 100 gold
ATHLETICS: Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy both take gold in men's high jump
ATHLETICS: Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela sets a new women's triple jump world record.
Congratulating Sindhu for her bronze medal - second consecutive medal at the Olympics, Abhinav Bindra penned down a letter
Hockey: India vs Great Britain: 2-0: End of the 2nd quarter: India have dominated having scored in both quarters. Heading into the 3rd quarter India have a 2-0 lead over GB.
HOCKEY: India vs Great Britain: 2-0 16' India quickly double their lead as Gurjant scores the second goal for India against Great Britain.
She's done it!!! PV SINHDU beats China's He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 to clinch bronze medal in Tokyo Games.
BADMINTON: GAME 2: He Bing Jiao takes three points back to back against Sindhu. Sindhu leads by 15-13.
HOCKEY: India vs Great Britain QF: India take the lead early!! Playing in his 50th game Dilpreet Singh scores India's first goal for the day
BADMINTON: Game 2: At halfway mark Sindhu leads her opponent 11-8. The game has already consumed 16 minutes. Both the shuttlers have challenged each other a lot more in this game but Sindhu has managed to take the lead. The game already witnessed some long rallies and the longest one had 34 strokes.
BADMINTON: Game 2: The second game begins and Sindhu takes an early 3-1 lead.
BADMINTON: Game 1: PV Sindhu takes the opening game 21-13 against He Beng Jiao. It was another dominating game from the Indian shuttler in the game that lasted for 23 minutes. Some really long rallies were played by the two shuttlers in the first game. The longest rally in the first game had 34 strokes.
BADMINTON: Game 1: At half-way mark Sindhu leads He Bingjiao 11-8
BADMINTON: Game 1: He Bingjiao has now taken a lead of 6-5 over Sindhu. Sindhu gets a point to equalise.
BADMINTON: PV Sindhu is in action against China's He Bingjiao for the bronze medal match in women's singles.
Men's High Jump Final: Barshim comfortably clears his attempt of 2.33m. Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi and Belarus' Maksim Nedasekau have also cleared the 2.33m mark.
Women's 100m Hurdles: 12.26 for Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico creates Olympic record in semi-finals.
Men's High Jump Final: Barshim comfortably clears his attempt of 2.30m and continues to top the leaderboard.
Men's High Jump Final: USA's JuVaugh Harrison clears 2.27m on third try to stay alive.
Men's High Jump Final: Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim has no issues in clearing 2.27 as well.
Men's 100m Semifinal 3: China's Bingtian Su and USA's Ronnie Baker clock the fastest times so far at 9.83 to earn direct qualification. Also the semifinal 3 results mean the world's fastest man this year, Trayvon Bromell doesn't make the cut for the final.
Men's 100m Semifinal 2: Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes clocks fastest with a timing of 9.98, while Nigeria's Enoch Adegoke edges the second spot for automatic qualification with 10.00. USA's Trayvon Brommell finishes 3rd with similar time and will hope to make it as the fastest non-automatic qualifier.
Men's High Jump Final: Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim, who is a strong favourite in the event, comfortably clears his first attempt of 2.24 to go top of the leaderboard.
100m semifinals 1: USA's Fred Kerley clocks 9.96 to qualify along with Canada's Andre de Grasse, who clocked 9.98. Jamaica's Yohan Blake finished fifth with timing of 10.14 and is unlikely to reach the final.
100m semifinals: Great Britain's Reece Prescod disqualified for false start.
ATHLETICS: Time for men's high jump final and men's 100m semi-finals.
GOLF: USA's Xander Schauffele lands golf gold, while Slovakia's Rory Sabbatini's 61 earns him silver and Chinese Taipei's Pan Cheng-tsung claimed bronze after a play-off in Men's Individual Stroke Play.
All eyes on Indian men's hockey team as they take on the Great Britain in the quarter-finals at 5:30 PM today.
Tennis: Barbara Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic win Tokyo 2020 women's doubles gold medal by defeating Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland 7-5, 6-1 in the final. Brazil's Lura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani finish with a bronze medal.
TENNIS: After winning women's singles gold, Swiss star Belina Bencic settles for silver with compatriot Viktorija Golubic in women's doubles event in which Czech Republic pair Kateřina Siniaková and Barbora Krejčíková strike gold.
Sailing: Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial Gold medal- Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark. Silver medal- Josefin Olsson of Sweden. Bronze medal - Marit Bouwmeester of Netherlands.
Just to remind you! PV Sindhu faces China's He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match in women's singles category. The match starts at 5 pm today.
Australia's Emma Mckeon has become the most successful athlete from the country with 11 medals at the Olympics.
Badminton: China's defending Olympic champion Chen Long defeated Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-16 21-11 in the second semi-finals of the men's badminton singles event. He will now face Viktor Akeselson of Denmark in the finals on August 2.
And that's the Indian action done for the morning. Join us for some athletics action, followed by PV Sindhu's bronze medal match and men's hockey quarter-final match at 4.30 PM IST.
GOLF: India's Udayan Mane and Anirban Lahiri finish final round at 56th and tied 43rd respectively in Men's Individual Stroke Play. Meanwhile, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will start the women's individual stroke play on Wednesday (August 4)
Have to credit Satish Kumar, who showed courage despite sustaining cuts in his previous bout and gave his best against a world number 1.
BOXING: Satish Kumar bows out of the Tokyo Olympics after a 0-5 unanimous decision loss to World number 1 Bakhodir Jalolov in the super heavyweight quarterfinal.
ROUND 3: World number 1 Jalolov takes the third round as well with a same scoreline.
ROUND 2: Jalolov takes the second round as well with similar scores. Satish is giving is all, but needs a big last round.
ROUND 1: Jalolov takes the first round with all the five judges scoring a 10 as opposed to a 9 for Satish Kumar.
India's Satish Kumar is in the blue corner and Uzbekistani Jalolov is in the red corner.
Time for the Super Heavyweight quarter-final 1 as India's Satish Kumar takes on Uzbekistan's world number 1 Bakhodir Jalolov.
Both boxers directly qualified for the round of 16 in Super Heavyweight category and secured decision wins to reach the quarter-final. While Satish secured a 4-1 win on points against Ricardo Brown, Jalolov earned a dominating 5-0 win on points against Mahammad Abdullayev.
BOXING: We are half an hour away from Satish Kumar's bout. The Indian boxer sustained cuts and needed seven stitches following his round of 16 bout against Ricardo Brown. But he is all set for the quarterfinal against world number 1 Bakhodir Jalolov.
EQUESTRIAN: India's Fouaad Mirza finishes 22nd in Individual Eventing after cross country. He now has one more event left, which is scheduled for August 2nd and needs to finish in the top 25 in the jumping qualification event to progress to the Individual Jumping final.
SWIMMING: US men's medley team set new world record and take gold medal in 4x100 relay with a timing of 3:26.78. Great Britain and Italy win sliver and bronze respectively.
Boxer Satish Kumar will look to secure India their third medal when he enters the ring to face Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov in the men's Super Heavyweight quarter-final. The bout is scheduled to start at 9.36 AM IST.
Meanwhile, on the track, Elaine Thompson-Herah became the second-fastest woman in history as she retained her Olympic women's 100M crown in Tokyo with a Games record of 10.61sec. That concludes the entertainment for the day. See you all tomorrow!
ALL OVER FOR SINDHU IN SEMIS. Tai beats Sindhu 21-18, 21-12. She will now face He Bing for bronze on Sunday.
GAME 2: 20-12 Match point for Tai.
GAME 2: 19-12 lead for Tai.
GAME 2: 18-10 lead for Tai.
GAME 2: 16-8 lead for Tai.
GAME 2: Tai builds a 13-7 lead. Sindhu has not been allowed to unfurl her power smashes as often she would have liked.
GAME 2: 11-7 in favour of Tai during changeover.
GAME 2: 10-6 in favour of Tai
GAME 2: Sindhu is controlling the net better than Tai.
GAME 2: Sindhu will require a huge effort here. And she is no stranger to that either.
GAME 1: Tai Tzu takes first game 21-18.
GAME 1: 19-18 for Tai
GAME 1: 16-16 now.
GAME 1: 16-14 in favour of Sindhu as Tai makes 2 silly errors.
GAME 1: 12-12 as Tai goes on offence.
GAME 1: 11-8 in favour of Sindhu during changeover.
GAME 1: Sindhu takes 8-5 lead.
GAME 1: Sindhu takes an early 4-2 lead.
PV Sindhu about to face Tai Tzu-ying. Game 1 underway now. The winner will face Chen Yufei, the No 1 seed, for gold.
ROUND 3: A comfortable win for Qian. Pooja Rani crashes out in middleweight Quarterfinals.
ROUND 2: Qian wins Round 2 by all 10.
BADMINTON: Chen Yufei enters final in women's singles.
ROUND 1 OF Middleweight QF bout goes to Qian, who wins at by all 10.
Meanwhile, in the boxing ring, India's Pooja Rani is up against China's Li Qian.
ROUND 1: Li Qian and Pooja trade some quick blows.
ROUND 1: The Chinese has also been a world champion in 2019.
BOXING: Pooja Rani in the ring for her quarterfinal bout. A win here can guarantee her bronze. Pooja will face Qi Lian of China, an Olympic bronze medalist. She is seeded 2nd in Tokyo.
We're a few minutes away from PV Sindhu's badminton quarterfinal tie. Standing between her and a place in the final is second seed Tai Tzu Ying.
Chen Yufei won the first game quite comfortably against compatriot He Bing.
FACT 3: Unlike in boxing where a semifinal entrant is guaranteed a bronze, the losers in semifinal will have to play a bronze medal match in badminton.
FACT 2: China’s Chen Yufei and He Bing Jiao are playing the other semifinals.
FACT 1: Keep in mind that Tai Tzu-ying holds a clear edge in head to head against Sindhu. The Chinese Taipei player has a 13-5 lead.
We are just about half an hour from the Sindhu vs Tai match in women's singles semifinal of badminton.
All eyes on PV Sindhu as the ace Indian is set to take on her long-time rival Tai Tzu Ting in badminton semifinals. The match begins at 3.20pm IST.
SHOOTING: Another heart burn from Olympic shooting range. Another medalless for shooters.
SHOOTING: Tejaswini finishes on 33rd. No final entry.
SHOOTING: No the effort of Indians are not good enough. Anjum ends up at 15th with a combined score of 382 in standing, 390 in kneeling and 395 in prone.
SHOOTING: Anjum ends Round 4 with 97 and Tejaswini with 94. Is that enough?
SHOOTING: After 3 rounds of Standing round in 50M Women's Rifle 3 Position, Anjum has slipped to 14th and Tejaswini is on 30th. Round 4 begins.
HOCKEY: India eves beat South Africa 4-3. They now have 6 points same as Britain. India will have to wait for their QF entry.
SHOOTING: At the end of Prone, Anjum is 10th and Tejaswini moved up to 29th.
HOCKEY: India and South Africa are tied 3-3 after Quarter 3.
SHOOTING: Prone round 4th series going on in the women's 50M Rifle 3 positions. Anjum is placed 12th while Tejaswini is tottering in the 30s.
SHOOTING: The first round is with shooters aiming on their knees.
SHOOTING: Tejaswini is India's oldest Olympic debutant at 40 years.
SHOOTING: Women's 50M Rifle 3 Positions Qualification start. Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant compete for India.
DISCUS: While Kamalpreet will contest the final, Seema Punia is all but out of final. The medal round is scheduled for August 4.
DISCCUS: 64M throw. India's Kamalpreet Kaur leaps into medal contenders list with that throw.
Discuss: Kamalpreet Kaur throws a remarkable 63.97. She is second in Group B. She should be in final and a sure medal contender.
ROUND 3: Amit Phangal crashes out in 48 category in the 48 category after defeat to Colombias' Martinez Rivas.
ROUND 2: Split verdict after Rivaz took the edge in first round.
BOXING: Amit Phangal faces Colombia's Herney Martinez Rivas in 48kg category.
ROUND 5: Das crashes out after losing the round 28-27.
ROUND 4: Das and Furukawa split it at 28-28
ROUND 3: Das wins it 28-27.
ROUND 2: 28-all in this round as Das and Furukawa share the round.
ARCHERY: Furukawa takes first set with all 9.
ARCHEY: Atanu Das in action against Japan's Furukawa.
Discus: Seema ends Group A qualification at 6th. Her best effort was 60.57.
Discus: Seema cards 58 meter in her third and final attempt. Stays at 6th in Group A.
Discus: Dutch thrower too crosses 60 and Seema slips to 6th.
Discus: Jamaican and French throwers score better than Seema, as the Indian slip to 5th in this group.
Discus: Seema Punia 2nd throw: 60.57 and she moves up to 3rd in Group A.
Discus: There are 31 athletes competing in the event spread across group A and B. Top 12 will enter final.
Discuss: One athlete will get 3 throws to get maximum distance and qualify for final.
Discus: Seema Punia starts with a fault throw in Group A qualification.
Indian golfers have already hit the greens while Seema Punia will kick start India's main event participation at 6 AM when she competes in Group A of discus throw Qualification. India have fielded Kamapreet Kaur in discus (Group B Qualification) and that event is not before 7.30 AM.
Sindhu beat Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20 in 56 minutes.
PV SINDHU IN SEMIS OF WOMEN'S SINGLES.
GAME 2: 20-20. Brilliant points by both.
GAME 2: Yamaguchi mounts a mini comeback. 14-15 in favour of Sindhu still. But Japanese was spectacular in the last few minutes.
GAME 2: Sindhu holds a 11-6 edge at changeover. Ever closer to semis.
GAME 2: 9-5 lead for Sindhu. Gradually cementing her dominance here.
GAME 2: 2-2 and some tight play.
Game 1: Sindhu wins 21-13.
18-11 in favour of Sindhu. The Japanese is making some silly errors.
Sindhu leads 17-11. She plays at a different level now.
Sindhu moves nicely at 14-9.
Sindhu goes up 11-7. A definite edge here as the Indian girl uses angles to perfection.
GAME 1: Sindhu has gone ahead 8-6.
GAME 1: First 6 points have seen outright aggression. 4-2 in favour of Yamaguchi
Both the players are yet to drop a game in Tokyo Olympics.
Sindhu has also joined Yamaguchi on the court, and they are having a warm-up rally ahead of the match.
Yamaguchi walks on to the court. Sindhu too should be joining her very soon.
In World Ranking, Sindhu is No 7 and Yamaguchi is No 5. But in their head to head meeting, Sindhu has an 11-7 edge.
The last time they met, Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi in the All England Open quarterfinals earlier this year. Sindhu fought back brilliantly after going a set down.
PV Sindhu gets ready for her quarterfinals match against old foe Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.
Sindhu's match should start in a few minutes. The mixed doubles match between the two Chinese pairs is going on.
Nethra Kumanan of India finished 38th in Women's One Person Dinghy- Laser Radial Race 10.
SAILING Update: Vishnu Saravanan finishes 3rd in Race 09. The Indian sailor is currently 20th overall. Meanwhile Race 10 has just started.
Join us at 1 PM for the badminton quarterfinal match between India's PV Sindhu and Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.
ARCHERY: Deepika Kumari crashes out after dropping the third set and losing the match 0-6 to An San.
ARCHERY: SET 2 - Deepika hits two 7s and a 10 for total of 24 to drop the set as An San hits a 9-10-7 for a total of 26. An San leads 4-0.
ARCHERY: SET 1 - South Korean An San opens with a perfect set to take a 2-0 lead as Deepika hits a 7-10-10.
ARCHERY: Time for Deepika Kumari's women's individual quarter-final.
SAILING: Nethra Kumaran finishes Race 9 and Race 10 at 37th and 38th respectively. She is 35th overall.
ARCHERY: Deepika Kumari's women's individual quarterfinal meeting with South Korean top seed An San is scheduled to start at 11.30 AM. Can the India archer get past the Korean to reach the semi-final? Stay tuned for live updates.
SAILING: India's KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar finish Race 7 at 17th, Race 8 at 11th and Race 9 at 16th. The duo are 17th overall with three more races to go before the medal round.
HOCKEY: India women secure their first win in Tokyo 2020 as they beat Ireland women 1-0 in Pool A match to keep their quarter-final hopes alive.
HOCKEY: GOAL!! India find a goal via Navneet Kaur. Three minutes to go. Can they hang on?
HOCKEY: 5 minutes to go in the match. Can Indian eves find a goal to keep their Olympics hopes alive?
HOCKEY: The fourth and final quarter is underway. India women 0-0 Ireland women.
HOCKEY: India women and Ireland women end 3rd quarter deadlocked at 0-0. Indians failed to convert their penalty corners once again. They need a win to stay alive in the Tokyo Olympics.
HOCKEY: Now time for the third quarter. And the Indians will hope to put away one of the penalty corners.
HOCKEY: India women level at half time against Ireland in Pool A match.
ATHLETICS: Women's 100m Heats - India's Dutee Chand finishes seventh in her heats with a timing of 11.54 and is currently 32nd overall. This means she fails to advance to the semis. The Indian will now hope for a better outcome in 200m race.
HOCKEY: Women's pool match is about to start. Remember it's a do-or-die match for the Indian eves, who are yet to register a win in the Tokyo Olympics.
ATHLETICS: India's Dutee Chand in the same heats as Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.
ROUND 3: Lovlina enters 69kg semis. She is now assured of a bronze. She beat Chen 4-1 on split verdict.
ATHLETICS: Women's 100m Heats - India's Dutee Chand will run in lane 9 in Heat 5 which is set to start soon.
ROUND 2: There were flurry of punches. Clear edge for Lovlina as she takes Round 2 with all 10.
ROUND 1: Lovlina has a slight edge after Round 1.
ROUND 1: Indian boxer in red and her opposite number is in blue
ATHLETICS: Next Indian athlete in action will be sprinter Dutee Chand, who will be running in the women's 100m Heats. She is in Heat 5, which is scheduled for 9.17 AM IST.
HOCKEY: Indian women's team will be in action against Ireland in Pool A match at 9.15 AM IST.
BOXING: Next up for India is the 69kg quarterfinal battle between Lovlina Borgohain and Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen. A win can assure the Indian a bronze.
ROUND 3: Sudaporn beats Simranjeet in Round of 16. She enters quarterfinals. Comfortable win.
ATHLETICS: Men's 400m Hurdles, Heats - India's M.P. Jabir finishes last in Heat 5 and 33rd overall among 36 hurdlers with a timing of 50.77, fails to qualify for the semi-finals.
ATHLETICS: Men's 400m Hurdles, Heats - India's M.P. Jabir is running in lane 5 in Heat 5.
ROUND 2: Sudaporn takes Round 2 with all 10.
ROUND 2: Indian boxer is taller and has better reach but the Thai girl is quick with hands and feet. Her left hand punches is heavy duty.
ROUND 1: Some clever boxing by both. Sudaporn takes first round with all 10.
Boxing: Simranjeet in blue and red while Sudaporn is in full red. Bout about to begin.
ATHLETICS: India's M.P. Jabir will be in action in Men's 400m Hurdles. He will be running in the Heat 5, which is scheduled for 8.27 AM IST.
BOXING: Simranjeet will enter ring at 8.18 AM and Lovolina enters at 8.48 AM, all scheduled.
BOXING: Simranjit Kaur will take on Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee in Women's 60kg Round of 16 and Lovlina Borgohain will face Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen in Women's 69kg Quarterfinal.
SHOOTING: Manu Bhaker: (Series 3): 582-17x [97 - 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 8, 10, 10, 10, 10]. That's her final effort in Tokyo.
SHOOTING: Manu Bhaker crashes out of Olympics. An 8 in the 3rd series put paid to all her hopes. She slid to 11th.
SHOOTING: Manu cant afford any more slip ups in Series 3.
SHOOTING: 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 9, 9 for Manu in Series 2. Faltering with a total score of 485.
Manu Bhaker starts off with a 96 in the first series of rapid round and slides down to ninth in the 25m Pistol Women event. The Indian shooter needs a better second and third series to keep her hopes alive of progressing to the final, for which only the top eight qualify.
SHOOTING: Manu Bhaker starts her campaign on the day. As of now she is 5th. Need a good effort to stay on course.
ARCHERY: Deepika will face top seed An San of South Korea in the quarter-final.
ARCHERY: Deepika Kumari's quarterfinal match is scheduled for 11.30 AM IST.
Manu Bhaker about to begin shooting in Relay 3.
SHOOTING: End of campaign for Rahi Sarnobat in women's 25M pistol. After two relays she is placed 15th and no chance of any peek into top 8.
ATHLETICS: Avinash Sable of India finished seventh in Heat 2 of the men's 3000m steeplechase clocking 8:18:12, breaking the national record of his own. National mark was at 8:20:20s.
Athletics: Sable finishes quite behind the pile of runners in 3000M steeplechase. The first three and the next fastest six runners qualify for the final.
Deepika shot a Perfect 10 enter Quarterfinals.
Athletics: India's first action: Avinash Sable in 3000M Steeplechase.
Archery: Deepika beats Ksenia Perova via a shoot off to win 1/8 Elimination.
Rahi ends up with a total of 573 points. She shot in Relay 1. Manu will be shooting in Relay 3. Relay 2 is on now.
Archery: Deepika Kumari will face Ksenia Perova of Russia in the 1/8 Elimination. It is scheduled at 6 AM.
As of now, Manu Bhaker is placed 5th after the Precision round yesterday. She will start soon. Mind you, top 8 qualify for final
Women's 25M Pistol Rapid Fire -- Rahi Sarnobat shoots a series of 10s but an 8 and 6 have placed her in the 30s.
It is a busy morning for India as shooters, archers, women's hockey team and athletes will start off the block.
SWIMMING: Sajan Prakash fails to advance to 100m butterfly semifinals. Despite finishing second in his heat, it wasn't enough for Prakash to advance to the semis as India's campaign in swimming ended.
SWIMMING: Sajan Prakash ends up second in Heat 2 of men's 100m butterfly clocking 53.45s, behind Ghana's Abeku Jackson (53.39s). Now, 6 more heats remaining in this event.
Multiple world title winner, Olympic bronze winner, what a storied career Mary Kom has! There was no glory ending but that does not matter. Champion forever.
Perhaps, last time we saw Mary Kom in Olympics.
RESULT: Mary Kom bows out. Ingrit Valencia enters semis in flyweight category.
ROUND 3: Mary lands couple of straight punches.
ROUND 3: Fast paced beginning again.
ROUND 2: Once again closely fought round. Mary had a slight edge in this round. But overall, Valencia stayed ahead. Split verdict.
ROUND 2: Similar fashion as it was in Round 1. Quick trading of punches.
ROUND 1: Both boxers were fiesty. But Valencia takes this round.
ROUND 1: Quick-footed movements and blistering punches from both boxers.
Boxers enter the ring. Valencia in all red. Mary Kom walks in all blue.
Both Mary Kom and Valencia are bronze medal winners in Olympics in London 2012 and Rio 2016 respectively. However, the Indian had beaten Ingrit 5-0 when they met last time in the quarterfinals of the 2019 world championships in Yekaterinburg, Russia.
Mary Kom is 38 and has seen all possible challenges in boxing. This should be an interesting match.
This is a flyweight category (48kg) fight. And Valencia, 32, is the most decorated Colombian boxer with a medal to boot in Rio Olympics.
The post=noon session for India commences with Mary Kom bout against Colombian boxer Ingrit Valencia. Nearly 15 minutes to the fight.
India have finished most of their engagements for the day. What is remaining is Mary Kom's fight against Ingrit Valencia at 3.35 PM IST. And in Swimming, Sajan Prakash will compete in the Men's 100m butterfly Heat 2 at 4.15 PM IST.
Shooting update: Manu Bhaker finishes precision round in 25m Pistol Women's Qualification with a sub-total of 292 at an average of 9.733. Her compatriot finished the round with 287 at an average of 9.567. Both shooters will be back for rapid round on Friday (July 30).
ROUND 3: In the end, Satish emerges winner in Heavyweight category. He moves into quarterfinals. He beat Ricardo Brown of Jamaica.
ROUND 2: Brown did better in this round than his first round. Kept Satish on the backfoot with relentless aggression. But Satish was more accurate and used the reach well.
ROUND 1: A comprehensive win for Satish in first round.
Round 1: Brown and Satish are real powerful boxers with good reach.
Boxing starts. Satish face Ricardo on Jamaica.
Archery: Shoot-off - Oh Jin-hyek shoots 9, while the Indian shoots 10 to win the match 6-5 to move into the 1/8 Eliminator.
Archery: SET 5 - Atanu Das and Oh Jin-hyek take the match into a shoot-off with 28 a piece. Match level at 5-5.
Archery: SET 4 - Atanu Das takes the set with a total of 27 and levels the match at 4-4. The South Korean shot just 22 in the set. Now, on to the final and deciding set.
Archery: SET 3 - Once again both archers hit a total of 27 each to share the points. South Korea's Oh Jin-hyek still leads the match 4-2 with two sets to go.
Archery: SET 2 - Both Archers hit a total of 27 each to share the points in the set, but the South Korean still leads 3-1.
Archery: SET 1 - South Korean edges the Indian archer 26-25.
BOXING: India's Satish Kumar will be up against Ricardo Brown in Men's Super Heavyweight (+91 kg) in a Round of 16 match. It is scheduled for 8.48 AM IST.
Archery update: Atanu Das' 1/16 Eliminator will start at 8.10 AM IST.
Archery: SET 5 - Atanu Das takes the set and the match 6-4 with an effort of 10-9-9 for a total of 28 as opposed to Deng Yu-Cheng's effort of 10-9-7 for a total of 26. The Indian will now face the South Korean Oh Jin-hyek in 1/16 Eliminator.
Hockey: India men's hockey team enetered quarterfinals, courtesy a 3-1 win over gold medal holders Argentina.
Archery: SET 4 - Deng Yu-Cheng levels the match 4-4 with a series of 9-10-9 for a total of 28, while the Indian archer hits 8-9-10 for a total of 27. Very close contest this.
Archery: SET 3 - Atanu Das takes a 4-2 lead with 9-10-9 for a total of 28 against Deng Yu-Cheng, who shoots a 10-9-7 for a total of 26.
Archery: SET 2 - The Chinese Taipei archer takes the second set with 8-10-10 for total of 28, while the Indian hits 9-10-9 for total of 27. The match is level at 2-2.
Archery: SET 1 - Atanu Das takes the first set with a 10-8-9 for a total of 27, while Deng Yu-Cheng hits 8-9-9 for a total of 26.
Archery: Time for Atanu Das' match. A victory will take him into 1/16 Eliminator against South Korea's Oh Jin-hyek.
Shooting: After 20 shooters completed their precision round, India's Rahi Sarnobat is 12th in the 25m Pistol Women's Qualification, while Manu Bhaker is yet to start her series.
Archery: India's Atanu Das will be in action for Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminator against Deng Yu-Cheng of Chinese Taipei soon.
Hockey: Argentina equalises in the 48th minute, three minutes into 4th quarter. Maico Casella converts a penalty corner. 1-1 now.
Hockey: Quarter 3 comes to an end. India leads Argentina 1-0.
Hockey: India take 1-0 lead thanks to a Varun Kumar strike in the 43rd minute.
Shooting: India's Rahi Sarnobat finishes with 96-97-94 for a total of 287 at an average of 9.567 after the three series of precision round in the 25m Pistol Women's Qualification.
Sindhu in quarterfinals. She beat Mia Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13.
Sindhu is in a different league to her Danish opponent. 16-10.
Sindhu is now firm favourite to enter quarterfinals.
Sindhu swells the lead 11-6 in Game 2.
Sindhu on the charge here, winning the first 5 points quite easily in Game 2.
Hockey update: India and Argentina are locked 0-0 after the end of 2nd Quarter.
Sindhu won the first game 21-15 after an intense battle with Mia.
Hockey: India men are against defending champions Argentina.
Shooting: India's Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat is competing in the qualification of 25M pistol.
Badminton: PV Sindhu is taking on Mia Blichfeldt in the round of 16 action.
SET 5: Deepika Kumari takes the final set and the match 6-4 against Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez. The Indian now moves into the 1/8 Eliminator Round in the Women's Individual event.
SET 4: The American Jennifer takes the fourth set to level the match at 4-4 after Deepika fires a 6.
