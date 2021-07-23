Tokyo Olympics, Live Updates Day 12: Belgium beat India 5-2 in men's hockey semis; Sonam Malik, Annu Rani exit

Indian wrestler Sonam Malik lost to Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the Women's Freestyle (62kg) 1/8 final and bowed out her debut Olympics, while javelin thrower Annu Rani failed to qualify for the women's final ending up at 14th with a best throw of 54M.

Now, only action remaining for Indians on Tuesday (August 3) is the shot put qualification round, in which Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be part of Group A.

