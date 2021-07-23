Tokyo Olympics, Live Updates Day 13: Neeraj qualifies for javelin final; focus on Lovlina, women's hockey team

Tokyo, August 2: India on Wednesday (August 4) assured their presence in the javelin throw final at Tokyo Olympics through Neeraj Chopra who covered a sensational distance of 86.65M. Shivpal Singh will be seen on action in the same event a little later.
Other than that a clutch of wrestlers, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and women's hockey team will be in focus this day. The eves will face Argentina in the hockey semfinals.
Here's MyKhel gives you the updates of India's efforts on Day 13 at the Tokyo Olympics. Keep an eye on this page for all the latest info.
Shivpal Singh starts with a 76.40M throw.
The automatic qualification mark in javelin throw is set at 83.05M.
Javelin group B qualification begins. Shivpal Singh will be in action.
JAVELIN: India has another Javelin thrower in the fray. Shivpal Singh in Group B Qualification. It is scheduled to start at 7 AM.
Keep that date and time in your mind. We might just witness history!
JAVELIN: We will have to wait for the final. It is scheduled for August 7. 4.30 PM IST.
Neeraj has a personal best of 88.07M and he started as 15th athlete in qualification round.
India start the day on a rousing note as Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin throw final with a throw of 86.65M.
Good morning and welcome to MyKhel coverage of Day 13 of Tokyo Olympics.
ATHLETICS: Sweden's Mondo Duplantis clinches gold in men's pole vault
WEIGHTLIFTING: Akbar Djuraev of Uzbekistan wins gold in the men's 109kg
ATHLETICS: DOUBLE-DOUBLE! Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah clocks to timing of 21.53 to win gold in women's 200m.
ATHLETICS: Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland win's women's hammer throw gold
WRESTLING: Gold for USA's Tamyra Marianna Stock Mensah
ATHLETICS: Athing Mu wins the women's 800m gold. The 19-year-old from USA clocked a timing of 1:55.21 for the gold medal win
WRESTLING: Evloev clinches gold in Greco-Roman heavyweight
After clinching her second consecutive Olympic medal, PV Sindhu returned home to a warm reception
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS: Men's Horizontal Bar: Japan's Hashimoto Daiki secures gold. Tin Srbic of Croatia bags silver. Nikita Nagornyy of the Russian Olympic Committee gets a bronze.
Simone Biles is all smiles after winning her first medal in Tokyo 2020. She wins a bronze medal in the Women's Balance Beam.
HOCKEY: Australia Men's Team beats Germany 3-1 in the semi-finals. They will face Belgium in the finals. India will play Germany for the bronze medal on August 5 at 7:00 am IST.
WRESTLING: Tomas Lorincz of Hungary has won gold in Men's Greco-Roman (77kg).
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS: US Gymnast Simone Biles returns after a week's break and she wins a bronze medal in Women's Balance Beam.
CYCLING: The Netherlands have won a gold medal in Men's Team Sprint event.
BOXING: Roniel Iglesias of Cuba has won a gold medal in the Men's Welterweight category.
HOCKEY: Australia lead Germany 2-1 at the end of the third quarter.
SHOT PUT: Indian shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor's Tokyo 2020 campaign ends as he drops down to 13th in men's shot put qualification Group A.
SHOT PUT: Tajinderpal Singh Toor with another failed attempt and seemingly headed out as he is 12th in ranking in Group A.
SHOT PUT: After 16 shot putters complete their second attempts, only Brazil's Darlan Romani has confirmed qualification, while India's Tajinderpal, who had a failed attempt, is currently ranked 12.
SHOT PUT: Brazil's Darlan Romani (21.31) confirms his qualification, while Serbia's Armin Sinancevic (20.96) registers another monster throw to cement his positions at the second position in the qualification Group A standings.
SHOT PUT: After six shot putters complete their second attempt, Tajinderpal sits 9th with a best throw of 19.99, which came in the first attempt.
HOCKEY: Australia lead Germany by 2-1 in the second quarter of the second men's semifinal.
SHOT PUT: Tajinderpal's second attempt fell way short off his first attempt. However, it doesn't count as the Indian shot putter takes the red flag by stepping out of the circle.
SHOT PUT: After the 16 shot putters complete their first attempts, Tajinderpal sits at sixth.
SHOT PUT: USA's Joe Kovacs achieves a distance of 20.81m to take the spot. India's Tajinderpal sits at fourth after 12 shot putters complete first attempt.
SHOT PUT: Brazil's Darlan Romani and Serbia's Armin Sinancevic register throws of 21.00 and 20.50 in their first attempts. Tajinderpal now sits in the third spot after ten shot putters complete their first attempts.
After five shot putters make their first attempts, Tajinderpal Singh Toor's distance of 19.99 keeps him on top in Group A.
SHOT PUT: India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor registers a distance of 19.99 in his first attempt.
HOCKEY: Germany and Australia are level at 1-1 in the first quarter of the second men's semifinal match. The loser of this match will face India in the bronze medal match on Thursday (August 5).
SHOT PUT: India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor, the 2018 Asian Games gold medallist, will be the first thrower in order of play from Group A.
We are minutes away from the start of the men's shot put qualification round, in which 21.20 will earn direct entry or the best 12 performers compiled after Groups A and B progress to the final.
SHOT PUT: India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in Group A qualification action from 3.45 PM. And he'll be the first to throw (put) in Group A as per the drawn order of play.
BASKETBALL: Favorites USA beat Spain to reach men's semifinals, while Slovneia defeated Germany to reach the last 4.
WRESTLING draw for August 4: India's Anshu Malik will face Iryna Kurachkina of Belarus in women's freestyle 57kg 1/8 bout.
WRESTLING draw for August 4: Deepak Punia, top seed in men's freestyle 86kg category, will face Ekerekeme Agiomor of Nigeria in 1/8 bout.
WRESTLING draw for August 4: India's Ravi Kumar Dhaiya, top seed in men's freestyle 57kg will face Colombia's Oscar Tigreros in 1/8 bout.
WRESTLING: Bolortuya Khurelkhuu's defeat in 1/4 Final means Sonam Malik's Tokyo Games campaign has come to an end.
WRESTLING: With 30 seconds to go, Sonam Malik was cruising to victory, but the Mongolian secured a two point move in the dying moments of the bout to seal the bout. It's repechage hopes now for the 19-year-old India if her Mongolian opponent reaches the final.
WRESTLING: Sonam Malik loses to Bolortuya Khurelkhuu, who secures a VPO1 - Victory by points - with point(s) scored by the opponent.
WRESTLING: Mongolian levels the points in the dying minutes of the second period.
WRESTLING: Sonam Malik gets an early point in the second period for sending her opponent out of the ring. The Indian leads 2-0.
WRESTLING: Sonam Malik scores 1 technical point at the end of first period.
WRESTLING: Sonam Malik (Blue) begins her women's freestyle 62kg 1/8 bout against Bolortuya Khurelkhuu (RED).
ALL OVER! Belgium beat India 4-2. India crash in semis. To play for bronze medal.
Belgium scores 5th goal.
India not getting that many passing opportunities as they would like. Belgian midfielders and defenders are on a tight marking.
WRESTLING: Indian's begin action as Sonam Malik will start her 1/8 bout in women's freestyle 62kg category against Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu soon.
Quarter 4: Sreejesh has been really solid at the goalmouth. Thwarts another Belgian wave.
GOAL! Hendrickk converts a penalty stroke for Belgium in the 53rd minute. Belgium 4 vs India 2.
Penalty Stroke for Belgium.
Quarter 4: Again, Belgium are forcing penalty corners.
Quarter 4: Sreejesh thwarts 2 penalty corners.
Quarter 4: Conceding 3 penalty corners to a side like Belgium can be costly.
GOAL! India 2 vs Belgium 3. Hendrickk converts the penalty corner.
QUARTER 4: A flurry of penalty corners for Belgium.3 in a row.
Quarter 4 begins.
Quarter 3 Ends. 2-2 all. First quarter in this match that ended goalless.
Quarter 3: India's defence has been quite tight under Amit Rohitdas. They have kept Kina in check.
As of now in Quarter 3, India has 55 per cent possession and Belgium 45 %.
QUARTER 3: India could not convert their 6th PC.
Quarter 3 begins.
Half-time Review: Nothing much to separate the teams. Fast=paced. Belgium trying to score via penalty corner and that is not much of a surprise when they have an ace drag flicker in Alexander Hendrickk.
Quarter 2 ends. India 2 vs Belgium 2.
2nd Quarter: India avoid an 8th PC after team referral.
2nd Quarter: India and Belgium are playing some fast paced hockey.
Alexander Herndrickk scored that powerful drag flick.
GOAL: India 2 vs Belgium 2. Belgium equalises through a PC conversion.
End of Quarter 1: India 2 vs Belgium 1.
India 2 vs Belgium 1. India takes the lead two minutes after the equaliser. Mandeep Singh effects a fierce reverse hit off Amit Rohitdas pass.
India equalises through a penalty corner 1-1. Harmanpreet Singh converts a PC through a drag flick.
Belgium takes an early lead. A goal in the second minute of the 1st quarter. Loick Luypaert converts a penalty corner.
In women's Javelin throw qualification (Group A) Annu Rani ends up at 14th with a throw of 54.04M.
A quick look at India's Schedule at Tokyo on Tuesday: Athletics 5:50 AM: Women's Javelin Throw Qualifucation - Group A (Annu Rani) Hockey: Men's semifinal - India vs Belgium - 7:00 AM Wrestling: Women's Freestyle 62kg 1/8 final - Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu – 7:30 am onwards Men’s Shot put Qualification Group A - Tajinderpal Singh Toor – 3:45 PM
Good Morning, Welcome to MyKhel's coverage of Day 12 of Tokyo Olympics.
An impressive show on debut:
An impressive throw of 63.70m by debutant Kamalpreet Kaur in the final that landed #IND in the sixth position!
WEIGHTLIFTING: In the women's +87kg category, China's Li Wenwen clinches gold
BADMINTON: Denmark's Viktor Axelsen wins the men's singles gold. Axelsen becomes the first non-Asian man to clinch the singles title since 1996.
DISCUS THROW FINAL: Foul throw by Kamalpreet Kaur in her final attempt. Kaur finishes sixth with a best throw of 63.70. USA's Valarie Allman bags gold with a best throw of 68.98, while silver goes to Germany's Kristin Pudenz and Cuba's Yaime Perez takes bronze
DISCUS THOW FINAL: In her fifth attempt Kamalpreet comes up with a throw of 61.37. She is still sixth and has one throw left
EQUESTRIAN: Individual jumping event: Fouaad Mirza finishes 23rd
DISCUS THROW FINAL: Kamalpreet fowls in her fourth attempt
DISCUS THROW: Kamalpreet Kaur comes up with a 63.70m throw to move to 6th position. After strong effort, Kaur assured of top 8
DISCUS THROW: The wait is over. It finally gets underway as USA's Valarie Allman gets with a foul throw
STEEPLECHASE: Gold for Morocco in steeplechase for the first time. Bakkali picks up the gold ahead of Ethopia's Girma who takes silver. Bronze goes to Kenya's Kigen
DISCUS THROW: The rain has stopped and the event should get back underway soon as the players are back out
DISCUS THROW: Official confirmation has come that the Discus Throw final has been delayed due to bad weather and the athletes have been allowed to leave the venue. Rain has stopped and a final decision will be taken soon.
DISCUS THROW: Athletes heading in and the event may resume tomorrow. Official confirmation awaited.
EQUESTRIAN: India's Fouaad Mirza, riding atop of Seigneur Medicott, finish the final jump with 12.40 penalty points and ends with a total of 59.60 penalty points. The Indian equestrian will be proud of his effort in his first Olympics, where he ends as the Individual Jumping Finalist.
DISCUS THROW: Before the event was paused due to slippery surface after rain, three throwers including the current leader were red flagged.
DISCUS THROW: Competition delayed due to weather.
DISCUS THROW: Rain has got heavier and the event may be paused soon.
DISCUS THROW: India's Kamalpreet Kaur steps out of the circle and gets a red flag on her second attempt. Meanwhile, the current leader also fails in her second attempt due to the slippery circle.
DISCUS THROW: American Valarie Allman and Cuba's Yaime Perez start with 68.98 and 65.72 to sit at the top after the first round. Kamalpreet in 6th spot.
DISCUS THROW: Kamalpreet starts with a 61.62. Five more attempts to go and she sits in the fourth spot now.
Women's Discus Throw final is starting soon and India's Kamalpreet Kaur, who qualified as the second best thrower, will be the 9th thrower.
Kamalpreet Kaur finished 5th at 2019 and 2017 Asian Championships. In 2018 she struggled with a back injury and did not qualify for the 2018 Asian Games. Her best throw has been 66.59 and she will be aiming for something similar or upwards in the final.
We are now under 45 minutes away from the women's discus throw final in which India's Kamalpreet Kaur, who finished second in qualifying round, looks to add another medal to India's tally.
🇮🇳's Discus Thrower Kamalpreet Kaur is all set to compete for a 🏅 at the final match in #Tokyo2020.— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 2, 2021
EQUESTRIAN Update: History made as India's Fouaad Mirza advances to the Eventing - Individual Jumping final, which is scheduled to start at 5.15 PM IST.
EQUESTRIAN: Fouaad Mirza, riding atop of Seigneur Medicott, is currently placed 2 in Jumping - Individual Qualifier after incurring 8 penalty points in the first jump and ends with a total of 47.20 penalty points overall. The top 25 progress to the final, which is scheduled for later this evening.
Can Kamalpreet create another moment of magic for India in discus? Let's wait and hope!
The qualifying rounds of men's 50M rifle three positions is over. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar finishes 21st with 1167 points at average of 9.725 while Sanjeev Rajput ends up 32nd with 1157 points at an average of 9.642.
SHOOTING: Indians are faltering and on the way out!
Wow! India men and women teams in Olympics hockey semifinals. First time ever. This is pure gold.
ALL OVER! HISTORY IS MADE! India is in semis. Beat Aussies 1-0. To face Argentina in last 4.
HOCKEY: Last 1 minute. Aussies had wasted 8 Penalty corners. This is wonderful defence by India.
HOCKEY: India are still 1-0 ahead. Can they hang 5 more minutes and create history?
SHOOTING: Aishwary has slipped to early 20s in ranking and Sanjeev is at late 20s. Need a big effort here.
SHOOTING: Standing series starts. Sanjeev had ended the Prone Series 4 with a 98.
HOCKEY: Quarter 3 ends. India 1 vs Australia 0.
HOCKEY: This is looking increasingly tough for Australia. India is water tight in defence.
HOCKEY: India is still leading 1-0.
HOCKEY: India vs Australia, Quarter 3 Underway.
SHOOTING: Sanjeev gets a Perfect 10 in Series 2 Prone. Eye-catching but nothing much in terms of his ranking.
HOCKEY: Quarter 2 ends: India 1 vs Australia 0. India have really kept the Aussies under check. Tight defence.
SHOOTING: Aishwary ends Prone Series with 97. Sanjeev just starting his Prone round.
SHOOTING: Aishwary is now out of top 10. A series of 9s hurt his progress. That said, he still can comeback.
HOCKEY: Gurjeet converts a penalty. India 1. Australia 0
HOCKEY: India vs Australia: It's still 0-0. Aussies wasted 2 penalty corners.
SHOOTING: Aishwary has begun Series 3 and Sanjeev is yet to start his Prone. Some serious pace and shooting by the 20-year-old.
SHOOTING: Aishwary nails a 99 in Prone Series 2.
HOCKEY: India vs Australia, Quarter 2 underway. Score is 0-0.
SHOOTING: That 9s have pushed him to 4th.
SHOOTING: Aishwary starts Prone Series 1 with a 98.
HOCKEY: Quarter 1 ends 0-0. Both India and Aussie women had a close chance each. Tight contest so far.
SHOOTING: Sanjeev ends Series 4 of Kneeling with a 97.
SHOOTING: Sanjeev shoots a few 9s in a row. Aiswwary has ended his 4 Series in Kneeling. Prone about to begin.
HOCKEY: Meanwhile, India face Australia in quarterfinals, and Quarter 1 underway.
SHOOTING: Another Perfect 10 Aishwary in Series 4 (Kneeling). The 20-year-old Indian is 2nd as of now on leader board.
SHOOTING: Aishwary and Sanjeev ranking in some good points here. Quite few 10s and occasional 9s. Good start.
SHOOTING: India so far has failed to grab any medal in shooting, an event they invested a lot of hope. Could this be that day?
SHOOTING: Aishwary registers a perfect 10 in the Kneeling position in Series 2. Strong start.
SHOOTING: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput will compete in the mem's 50M Rifle 3 Positions, India's last event in shooting in Tokyo Olympics.
Meanwhile, Dutee Chand ended last in her Heat, and failed to qualify for final in 200M. She clocked 23.85, her season's best.
India will wait for Kamalpreet Kaur's outing in discus throw final, and India women hockey quarterfinal match against Australia.
Good morning and welcome to MyKhel's coverage of Day 11 of Tokyo Olympics.
BADMINTON: China's Chen Yu Fei win's the women's singles gold with a 21-18, 19-21, 21-18 win over Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying
HOCKEY: India men's hockey team beat Great Britain 3-1 to set up a semifinal clash with Belgium
Bravo! India make it to Olympic semis after 1980 Games on the back of superb midfield play and stout defence against GBR. Remarkable progress after 7-1 drubbing by Australia. History beckons!
HOCKEY: INDIAN MEN'S HOCKEY TEAM BEAT GREAT BRITAIN TO MARCH INTO THE SEMIFINALS OF THE TOKYO OLYMPICS
HOCKEY: India lead Great Britain: 3-1: With just under four minutes to go, Hardik Singh scores the third goal for India to give India a two-goal lead in the quarterfinal
HOCKEY: India lead Great Britain: 2-1: End of 3rd Quarter: Great Britain open their account as they score in the dying minutes of the third quarter
ATHLETICS: Lamont Marcell Jacobs clocks a timing of 9.80 secs to clinch men's 100 gold
ATHLETICS: Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy both take gold in men's high jump
ATHLETICS: Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela sets a new women's triple jump world record.
Congratulating Sindhu for her bronze medal - second consecutive medal at the Olympics, Abhinav Bindra penned down a letter
Hockey: India vs Great Britain: 2-0: End of the 2nd quarter: India have dominated having scored in both quarters. Heading into the 3rd quarter India have a 2-0 lead over GB.
HOCKEY: India vs Great Britain: 2-0 16' India quickly double their lead as Gurjant scores the second goal for India against Great Britain.
She's done it!!! PV SINHDU beats China's He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 to clinch bronze medal in Tokyo Games.
BADMINTON: GAME 2: He Bing Jiao takes three points back to back against Sindhu. Sindhu leads by 15-13.
HOCKEY: India vs Great Britain QF: India take the lead early!! Playing in his 50th game Dilpreet Singh scores India's first goal for the day
BADMINTON: Game 2: At halfway mark Sindhu leads her opponent 11-8. The game has already consumed 16 minutes. Both the shuttlers have challenged each other a lot more in this game but Sindhu has managed to take the lead. The game already witnessed some long rallies and the longest one had 34 strokes.
BADMINTON: Game 2: The second game begins and Sindhu takes an early 3-1 lead.
BADMINTON: Game 1: PV Sindhu takes the opening game 21-13 against He Beng Jiao. It was another dominating game from the Indian shuttler in the game that lasted for 23 minutes. Some really long rallies were played by the two shuttlers in the first game. The longest rally in the first game had 34 strokes.
BADMINTON: Game 1: At half-way mark Sindhu leads He Bingjiao 11-8
BADMINTON: Game 1: He Bingjiao has now taken a lead of 6-5 over Sindhu. Sindhu gets a point to equalise.
BADMINTON: PV Sindhu is in action against China's He Bingjiao for the bronze medal match in women's singles.
Men's High Jump Final: Barshim comfortably clears his attempt of 2.33m. Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi and Belarus' Maksim Nedasekau have also cleared the 2.33m mark.
Women's 100m Hurdles: 12.26 for Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico creates Olympic record in semi-finals.
Men's High Jump Final: Barshim comfortably clears his attempt of 2.30m and continues to top the leaderboard.
Men's High Jump Final: USA's JuVaugh Harrison clears 2.27m on third try to stay alive.
Men's High Jump Final: Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim has no issues in clearing 2.27 as well.
Men's 100m Semifinal 3: China's Bingtian Su and USA's Ronnie Baker clock the fastest times so far at 9.83 to earn direct qualification. Also the semifinal 3 results mean the world's fastest man this year, Trayvon Bromell doesn't make the cut for the final.
Men's 100m Semifinal 2: Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes clocks fastest with a timing of 9.98, while Nigeria's Enoch Adegoke edges the second spot for automatic qualification with 10.00. USA's Trayvon Brommell finishes 3rd with similar time and will hope to make it as the fastest non-automatic qualifier.
Men's High Jump Final: Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim, who is a strong favourite in the event, comfortably clears his first attempt of 2.24 to go top of the leaderboard.
100m semifinals 1: USA's Fred Kerley clocks 9.96 to qualify along with Canada's Andre de Grasse, who clocked 9.98. Jamaica's Yohan Blake finished fifth with timing of 10.14 and is unlikely to reach the final.
100m semifinals: Great Britain's Reece Prescod disqualified for false start.
ATHLETICS: Time for men's high jump final and men's 100m semi-finals.
GOLF: USA's Xander Schauffele lands golf gold, while Slovakia's Rory Sabbatini's 61 earns him silver and Chinese Taipei's Pan Cheng-tsung claimed bronze after a play-off in Men's Individual Stroke Play.
All eyes on Indian men's hockey team as they take on the Great Britain in the quarter-finals at 5:30 PM today.
How India fares from here could go a long way in transforming the future of hockey not just in India, but globally
Tennis: Barbara Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic win Tokyo 2020 women's doubles gold medal by defeating Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland 7-5, 6-1 in the final. Brazil's Lura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani finish with a bronze medal.
TENNIS: After winning women's singles gold, Swiss star Belina Bencic settles for silver with compatriot Viktorija Golubic in women's doubles event in which Czech Republic pair Kateřina Siniaková and Barbora Krejčíková strike gold.
Sailing: Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial Gold medal- Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark. Silver medal- Josefin Olsson of Sweden. Bronze medal - Marit Bouwmeester of Netherlands.
Just to remind you! PV Sindhu faces China's He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match in women's singles category. The match starts at 5 pm today.
Australia's Emma Mckeon has become the most successful athlete from the country with 11 medals at the Olympics.
Badminton: China's defending Olympic champion Chen Long defeated Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-16 21-11 in the second semi-finals of the men's badminton singles event. He will now face Viktor Akeselson of Denmark in the finals on August 2.
And that's the Indian action done for the morning. Join us for some athletics action, followed by PV Sindhu's bronze medal match and men's hockey quarter-final match at 4.30 PM IST.
GOLF: India's Udayan Mane and Anirban Lahiri finish final round at 56th and tied 43rd respectively in Men's Individual Stroke Play. Meanwhile, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will start the women's individual stroke play on Wednesday (August 4)
Have to credit Satish Kumar, who showed courage despite sustaining cuts in his previous bout and gave his best against a world number 1.
BOXING: Satish Kumar bows out of the Tokyo Olympics after a 0-5 unanimous decision loss to World number 1 Bakhodir Jalolov in the super heavyweight quarterfinal.
ROUND 3: World number 1 Jalolov takes the third round as well with a same scoreline.
ROUND 2: Jalolov takes the second round as well with similar scores. Satish is giving is all, but needs a big last round.
ROUND 1: Jalolov takes the first round with all the five judges scoring a 10 as opposed to a 9 for Satish Kumar.
India's Satish Kumar is in the blue corner and Uzbekistani Jalolov is in the red corner.
Time for the Super Heavyweight quarter-final 1 as India's Satish Kumar takes on Uzbekistan's world number 1 Bakhodir Jalolov.
Both boxers directly qualified for the round of 16 in Super Heavyweight category and secured decision wins to reach the quarter-final. While Satish secured a 4-1 win on points against Ricardo Brown, Jalolov earned a dominating 5-0 win on points against Mahammad Abdullayev.
BOXING: We are half an hour away from Satish Kumar's bout. The Indian boxer sustained cuts and needed seven stitches following his round of 16 bout against Ricardo Brown. But he is all set for the quarterfinal against world number 1 Bakhodir Jalolov.
EQUESTRIAN: India's Fouaad Mirza finishes 22nd in Individual Eventing after cross country. He now has one more event left, which is scheduled for August 2nd and needs to finish in the top 25 in the jumping qualification event to progress to the Individual Jumping final.
SWIMMING: US men's medley team set new world record and take gold medal in 4x100 relay with a timing of 3:26.78. Great Britain and Italy win sliver and bronze respectively.
Boxer Satish Kumar will look to secure India their third medal when he enters the ring to face Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov in the men's Super Heavyweight quarter-final. The bout is scheduled to start at 9.36 AM IST.
Hello all and welcome to the live updates of day 10 in Tokyo 2020 as Indian athletes look to add more medals to their tally.
Meanwhile, on the track, Elaine Thompson-Herah became the second-fastest woman in history as she retained her Olympic women's 100M crown in Tokyo with a Games record of 10.61sec. That concludes the entertainment for the day. See you all tomorrow!
ALL OVER FOR SINDHU IN SEMIS. Tai beats Sindhu 21-18, 21-12. She will now face He Bing for bronze on Sunday.
GAME 2: 20-12 Match point for Tai.
GAME 2: 19-12 lead for Tai.
GAME 2: 18-10 lead for Tai.
GAME 2: 16-8 lead for Tai.
GAME 2: Tai builds a 13-7 lead. Sindhu has not been allowed to unfurl her power smashes as often she would have liked.
GAME 2: 11-7 in favour of Tai during changeover.
GAME 2: 10-6 in favour of Tai
GAME 2: Sindhu is controlling the net better than Tai.
GAME 2: Sindhu will require a huge effort here. And she is no stranger to that either.
GAME 1: Tai Tzu takes first game 21-18.
GAME 1: 19-18 for Tai
GAME 1: 16-16 now.
GAME 1: 16-14 in favour of Sindhu as Tai makes 2 silly errors.
GAME 1: 12-12 as Tai goes on offence.
GAME 1: 11-8 in favour of Sindhu during changeover.
GAME 1: Sindhu takes 8-5 lead.
GAME 1: Sindhu takes an early 4-2 lead.
PV Sindhu about to face Tai Tzu-ying. Game 1 underway now. The winner will face Chen Yufei, the No 1 seed, for gold.
ROUND 3: A comfortable win for Qian. Pooja Rani crashes out in middleweight Quarterfinals.
ROUND 2: Qian wins Round 2 by all 10.
BADMINTON: Chen Yufei enters final in women's singles.
ROUND 1 OF Middleweight QF bout goes to Qian, who wins at by all 10.
Meanwhile, in the boxing ring, India's Pooja Rani is up against China's Li Qian.
ROUND 1: Li Qian and Pooja trade some quick blows.
ROUND 1: The Chinese has also been a world champion in 2019.
BOXING: Pooja Rani in the ring for her quarterfinal bout. A win here can guarantee her bronze. Pooja will face Qi Lian of China, an Olympic bronze medalist. She is seeded 2nd in Tokyo.
We're a few minutes away from PV Sindhu's badminton quarterfinal tie. Standing between her and a place in the final is second seed Tai Tzu Ying.
Chen Yufei won the first game quite comfortably against compatriot He Bing.
FACT 3: Unlike in boxing where a semifinal entrant is guaranteed a bronze, the losers in semifinal will have to play a bronze medal match in badminton.
FACT 2: China’s Chen Yufei and He Bing Jiao are playing the other semifinals.
FACT 1: Keep in mind that Tai Tzu-ying holds a clear edge in head to head against Sindhu. The Chinese Taipei player has a 13-5 lead.
We are just about half an hour from the Sindhu vs Tai match in women's singles semifinal of badminton.
All eyes on PV Sindhu as the ace Indian is set to take on her long-time rival Tai Tzu Ting in badminton semifinals. The match begins at 3.20pm IST.
SHOOTING: Another heart burn from Olympic shooting range. Another medalless for shooters.
SHOOTING: Tejaswini finishes on 33rd. No final entry.
SHOOTING: No the effort of Indians are not good enough. Anjum ends up at 15th with a combined score of 382 in standing, 390 in kneeling and 395 in prone.
SHOOTING: Anjum ends Round 4 with 97 and Tejaswini with 94. Is that enough?
SHOOTING: After 3 rounds of Standing round in 50M Women's Rifle 3 Position, Anjum has slipped to 14th and Tejaswini is on 30th. Round 4 begins.
HOCKEY: India eves beat South Africa 4-3. They now have 6 points same as Britain. India will have to wait for their QF entry.
SHOOTING: At the end of Prone, Anjum is 10th and Tejaswini moved up to 29th.
HOCKEY: India and South Africa are tied 3-3 after Quarter 3.
SHOOTING: Prone round 4th series going on in the women's 50M Rifle 3 positions. Anjum is placed 12th while Tejaswini is tottering in the 30s.
SHOOTING: The first round is with shooters aiming on their knees.
SHOOTING: Tejaswini is India's oldest Olympic debutant at 40 years.
SHOOTING: Women's 50M Rifle 3 Positions Qualification start. Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant compete for India.
DISCUS: While Kamalpreet will contest the final, Seema Punia is all but out of final. The medal round is scheduled for August 4.
DISCCUS: 64M throw. India's Kamalpreet Kaur leaps into medal contenders list with that throw.
Discuss: Kamalpreet Kaur throws a remarkable 63.97. She is second in Group B. She should be in final and a sure medal contender.
ROUND 3: Amit Phangal crashes out in 48 category in the 48 category after defeat to Colombias' Martinez Rivas.
ROUND 2: Split verdict after Rivaz took the edge in first round.
BOXING: Amit Phangal faces Colombia's Herney Martinez Rivas in 48kg category.
ROUND 5: Das crashes out after losing the round 28-27.
ROUND 4: Das and Furukawa split it at 28-28
ROUND 3: Das wins it 28-27.
ROUND 2: 28-all in this round as Das and Furukawa share the round.
ARCHERY: Furukawa takes first set with all 9.
ARCHEY: Atanu Das in action against Japan's Furukawa.
Discus: Seema ends Group A qualification at 6th. Her best effort was 60.57.
Discus: Seema cards 58 meter in her third and final attempt. Stays at 6th in Group A.
Discus: Dutch thrower too crosses 60 and Seema slips to 6th.
Discus: Jamaican and French throwers score better than Seema, as the Indian slip to 5th in this group.
Discus: Seema Punia 2nd throw: 60.57 and she moves up to 3rd in Group A.
Discus: There are 31 athletes competing in the event spread across group A and B. Top 12 will enter final.
Discuss: One athlete will get 3 throws to get maximum distance and qualify for final.
Discus: Seema Punia starts with a fault throw in Group A qualification.
Indian golfers have already hit the greens while Seema Punia will kick start India's main event participation at 6 AM when she competes in Group A of discus throw Qualification. India have fielded Kamapreet Kaur in discus (Group B Qualification) and that event is not before 7.30 AM.
Good morning, and welcome to MyKhel's Live Update page of Day 9 of Tokyo Olympics.
PV Sindhu is the big attraction on Day 9. Catch up for all the live action here.
Sindhu beat Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20 in 56 minutes.
PV SINDHU IN SEMIS OF WOMEN'S SINGLES.
GAME 2: 20-20. Brilliant points by both.
GAME 2: Yamaguchi mounts a mini comeback. 14-15 in favour of Sindhu still. But Japanese was spectacular in the last few minutes.
GAME 2: Sindhu holds a 11-6 edge at changeover. Ever closer to semis.
GAME 2: 9-5 lead for Sindhu. Gradually cementing her dominance here.
GAME 2: 2-2 and some tight play.
Game 1: Sindhu wins 21-13.
18-11 in favour of Sindhu. The Japanese is making some silly errors.
Sindhu leads 17-11. She plays at a different level now.
Sindhu moves nicely at 14-9.
Sindhu goes up 11-7. A definite edge here as the Indian girl uses angles to perfection.
GAME 1: Sindhu has gone ahead 8-6.
GAME 1: First 6 points have seen outright aggression. 4-2 in favour of Yamaguchi
Both the players are yet to drop a game in Tokyo Olympics.
Sindhu has also joined Yamaguchi on the court, and they are having a warm-up rally ahead of the match.
Yamaguchi walks on to the court. Sindhu too should be joining her very soon.
In World Ranking, Sindhu is No 7 and Yamaguchi is No 5. But in their head to head meeting, Sindhu has an 11-7 edge.
The last time they met, Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi in the All England Open quarterfinals earlier this year. Sindhu fought back brilliantly after going a set down.
PV Sindhu gets ready for her quarterfinals match against old foe Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.
Sindhu's match should start in a few minutes. The mixed doubles match between the two Chinese pairs is going on.
Nethra Kumanan of India finished 38th in Women's One Person Dinghy- Laser Radial Race 10.
SAILING Update: Vishnu Saravanan finishes 3rd in Race 09. The Indian sailor is currently 20th overall. Meanwhile Race 10 has just started.
Join us at 1 PM for the badminton quarterfinal match between India's PV Sindhu and Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.
ARCHERY: Deepika Kumari crashes out after dropping the third set and losing the match 0-6 to An San.
ARCHERY: SET 2 - Deepika hits two 7s and a 10 for total of 24 to drop the set as An San hits a 9-10-7 for a total of 26. An San leads 4-0.
ARCHERY: SET 1 - South Korean An San opens with a perfect set to take a 2-0 lead as Deepika hits a 7-10-10.
ARCHERY: Time for Deepika Kumari's women's individual quarter-final.
SAILING: Nethra Kumaran finishes Race 9 and Race 10 at 37th and 38th respectively. She is 35th overall.