Tokyo Olympics, Live Updates Day 14: India beat Germany 5-4, win hockey bronze; Vinesh, Ashu lose bouts

It took 41 years for them to achieve the feat since winning a gold in the 1980 Moscow Olympics under V Bhaskaran. Manpreet Singh and boys have made history cheer for them!

However, gold or silver medal hopeful Vinesh Phogat lost in 1/4 Final via fall to Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya and will now wait for a bronze medal chance depending on her opponent's progress in the women's freestyle 53kg category.

Birthday girl Anshu Malik, who was gifted a chance for bronze medal bout, lost her women's 57kg repechage against ROC's Valeria Koblova to bow out of her maiden Olympics.

India will eye more medals today in Wrestling as Ravi Kumar Dahiya will be eager to bag India's first gold when he competes in the final of the 57kg freestyle.

Here's MyKhel gives you the updates of India's efforts on Day 14 at the Tokyo Olympics. Keep an eye on this page for all the latest info.