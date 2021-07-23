Tokyo Olympics, Live Updates Day 14: India beat Germany 5-4, win hockey bronze; Vinesh, Ashu lose bouts

Tokyo, August 5: India achieved what they have been waiting for all along -- an Olympic medal in hockey. It came in the Tokyo Olympics when they beat Germany 5-4 on Thursday (August 5) in the bronze medal match.
It took 41 years for them to achieve the feat since winning a gold in the 1980 Moscow Olympics under V Bhaskaran. Manpreet Singh and boys have made history cheer for them!
However, gold or silver medal hopeful Vinesh Phogat lost in 1/4 Final via fall to Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya and will now wait for a bronze medal chance depending on her opponent's progress in the women's freestyle 53kg category.
Birthday girl Anshu Malik, who was gifted a chance for bronze medal bout, lost her women's 57kg repechage against ROC's Valeria Koblova to bow out of her maiden Olympics.
India will eye more medals today in Wrestling as Ravi Kumar Dahiya will be eager to bag India's first gold when he competes in the final of the 57kg freestyle.
Here's MyKhel gives you the updates of India's efforts on Day 14 at the Tokyo Olympics. Keep an eye on this page for all the latest info.
WRESTLING: After the defeat, Vinesh Phogat will now wait to see her opponent's progress for a bronze medal chance via repechage.
WRESTLING: Vinesh Phogat loses the 1/4 Final via fall.
WRESTLING: Delay due to the review and Vinesh gets the one point. The Indian trails 3-5.
WRESTLING: Belarusian scores the first points in the second period as well. But, the Indians are challenging the points awarded.
WRESTLING: Vinesh trails 2-5 at the end of the first period. Time for the second period now.
WRESTLING: The Belarusian scores the first points, leads Phogat 5-2 with a minute to go in the first period.
WRESTLING: Vinesh Phogat (red) takes on Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya (blue). And the first period starts.
WRESTLING: Vinesh Phogat's women's freestyle 53kg 1/4 is starting now.
Men's Shot Put: USA's Ryan Crouser sets new Olympic record and comes close to breaking his own world record with a monster throw of 23.30 to win gold. Crouser's compatriot Joe Kovacs takes silver with 22.65, while New Zealand's Tomas Walsh takes bronze with a throw of 22.47.
Sreejesh you beauty! He blocked that final German PC with 6 seconds to go. He ensured there is no 5-5 and bronze for India.
INDIA WIN BRONZE. BEAT GERMANY 5-4. AN OLYMPIC HOCKEY MEDAL AFTER 41 YEARS.
HISTORY HAS BEEN REWRITTEN! THEY HAVE ENDED THE MEDAL DROUGHT!🥉#IND beat #GER by 5-4 to clinch the #bronze medal at #Tokyo2020……the FIRST #hockey Olympic medal after 41 years! #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 5, 2021
PC for Germany with 7 seconds remaining.
Germany is playing with an open goal. 11th player in place of goalie Stadler.
India defended well there to thwart a German PC. Two minutes remaining.
Another PC for Germany. This is getting tight.
Men's 110m Hurdles: Jamaica's Hansle Parchment and Ronald Levy take gold and bronze respectively, while USA's Grant Holloway takes silver.
India has 5 minutes to negotiate as they are up 5-4.
WRESTLING: Vinesh Phogat will now meet Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the 1/4 Final after 9 AM IST.
Sreejesh effects a fine save.
Sreejesh charged on a German forward. And a PC for Germany.
A golden chance for Mandeep Singh to swell India's lead. But he could not beat German goalie Stadler.
Germany scores. 5-4 now. India still have a goal lead.
A PC for Germany now.
Q4 begins. Can India hold fort for another 15 minutes and create history.
Q3 ends. India are up 5-3. 4th quarter soon.
3rd PC in a row for Germany.
Germany gets back to back PCs
Germans need a big effort here. And if anyone can make a comeback it is them.
India's referral for a 7th PC is turned down.
India's 5th PC of the match.
Florian Fuchs makes a good run and try but the Indian defence has been better organised in the last 20 minutes or so.
India almost scored their 6th goal. Manpreet had hammered in to the box but the whistle had gone up before the shot.
If you have seen the days of Mohammad Shaheed, Mukesh Kumar or Dhanraj Pillai then you will enjoy that 5th goal of India.
That goal reminded of the glory days of India hockey, a magical field goal and stunning stick work.
India go up 5-3. Would you believe this. Simranjeet Singh hammers in.
India is showing a steely resolve. They want a medal before returning home.
India go up 4-3 up as Rupinder Pal Singh converts Penalty stroke.
Penalty stroke decision stands.
PS was given because Referee thought a German defender pushed Mandeep Singh down.
WRESTLING: After her 7-1 win in the opener, Vinesh will now progress to the 1/4 Final which will take place around 8.55 AM.
But the Germany is referring.
Penalty stroke for India.
Quarter 3 begins. Score is 3-3.
WRESTLING: Mattsson manages to score 1 point, but Vinesh wins the women's freestyle 53kg 1/8 Final comfortably.
WRESTLING: Vinesh opens the second period with two more points and leads the Swede 7-0.
WRESTLING: Vinesh Phogat opens with 2 two points move and another 1 point move in the first period. The Indian leads the Rio 2016 bronze medallist 5-0.
Germany entered the Q2 with a 1-0 lead and made it 3-1 inside four minutes. But India made it 3-3 in the final 5 minutes through 2 PC conversions. This is a match for ages. Now, HT.
Quarter 2 Comes to and end. What an insane passage. 5 goals in all.
WRESTLING: Now time for women's freestyle 53 kg category bout as Vinesh Phogat meets Sofia Mattsson in 1/8 Final.
WRESTLING: Anshu Malik goes down fighting as the Russia and experience Koblova scored 2 two point moves via a takedown in the dying minutes of the second period. So, that ends Anshu's stay at the Tokyo Olympics.
Quarter 2: This is maddening. India converts a penalty corner through Harmanpreet Singh. It's 3-3 now.
Coach Reid had a few heated words with India's defenders. Surely I am not going to write them here.
Quarter 2: India's fighting it out here.
WRESTLING: Anhsu Malik gets a point for push out and levels the score at 1-1. 2 minutes to go.
India pulls back one. 3-2 now. Hardik Singh is the scorer for India. This game is still alive.
India pulls back one. 3-2 now. Hardik Singh is the scorer for India. This game is still alive.
WRESTLING: After a close first period, the Russian Koblova holds a narrow 1-0 lead over Anshu Malik.
Quarter 2: A rare penalty corner for India.
WRESTLING: The Russian Koblova gets the first point against Anshu Malik during activity time.
Quarter 2: Poor Poor defence by India. Germany gets 3rd goal.
Quarter 2: Germany gets 2nd goal. Lovely reverse flick by Ruhur. Total defense lapse by India there.
WRESTLING: Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova repechage 2 is starting now on Mat B.
WRESTLING: Anshu Malik's repechage bout is about to start in the next few minutes.
Quarter 2: Sreejesh has been India's fort so far. He conceded a goal but has prevented another two at least.
WRESTLING: Anshu Malik (red) will face Rio 2016 silver medallist Valeria Koblova (blue) of Russian Olympic Committee in the repechage 2 with a chance to reach bronze medal bout in women's freestyle 57kg category event.
India level 1-1 through Simranjeet Singh. A well-timed reverse flick.
WRESTLING: Young Indian wrestler Anshu Malik gets a chance to reach the bronze medal bout via repechage. And the bout will start soon.
Quarter 2 begins.
Finally Q1 ends. Germany earned 4 PCs in the last minute but failed to convert any of them.
4th Penalty Corner in a row for Germany. The first quarter refuses to end.
Germany is earning back to back Penalty corners here. 3rd One for them.
This is some extended 1st Quarter, tension for India.
Oh! In fact, Germany gets a penalty corner.
India 0 v Germany 1. Oh there was a team referral by Germany at the stroke of Quarter 1.
Christopher Ruhr does a solo sortie that split the India defence. India will be wary of the big German forward, who is so quick on his feet.
A last-second save by goalie PR Sreejesh, this could have been easily 2-0 for Germany.
Timur Oruz gives Germany the lead some three minutes into Quarter 1.
QUARTER 1: Germany takes 1-0 lead after a goalmouth melee
Quarter 1 is underway.
First-up we have India vs Germany, men's bronze medal match in hockey.
Welcome to MyKhel Live Updates of 14th day of Tokyo Olympics.
GOLF: Aditi Ashok got off to a strong start, carding a four-under 67 in the opening round at the Kasumigaseki Country Club. Aditi shared second place with world no. 1 Nelly Korda. Meanwhile, the other Indian in the fray, Diksha Dagar (76) had a shaky start in her maiden Olympic appearance.
Really happy with a first-round 67 @olympicgolf @olympics @weareteamindia #Olympics #Golf #IND #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/yEkirQ6VN3— Aditi Ashok (@aditigolf) August 4, 2021
WRESTLING: Beleniuk picks up the gold medal in Greco-Roman middleweight
ATHLETICS: Uganda's Chemutai clinches gold in the women's 3000m steeplechase.
The Indian team went down fighting against an attacking Argentina side. While, Argentina will take on Netherlands in the final, India will take on Great Britain for the bronze medal match
The whole country is proud of your performance! 🇮🇳@TheHockeyIndia— SK Uthappa OLY (@Uthappask) August 4, 2021
What an effort against the world no2 side Argentina.
Heads up !!! One more match to go !#TeamIndia #hockey #Olympics #womenshockey
HOCKEY: India lose to Argentina 1-2 in the semifinal. The Indian women team will now play Great Britain in the bronze medal game on August 6
HOCKEY: India lose to Argentina by 2-1 in the women's semifinal
HOCKEY: Decision in favour of Argentina
HOCKEY: 17 seconds to go. India ask for a PC for a danger ball. Umpire's gone upstairs for a referral. Crunch moment for India
HOCKEY: India have come out guns blazing in the final quarter and Argentina falter as India earn a penalty corner. Good save from the Argentina keeper as India yet to find the equaliser
HOCKEY: IND vs ARG 1-2: Final quarter underway as India trail by one goal
HOCKEY: END of Q3: IND vs ARG 1-2: India enter the final quarter under pressure after Argentina took the lead in the third quarter. Barrionuevo converted another penalty corner for Argentina to take the lead just six minutes into the third quarter. India trailing by one goal after the end of the third quarter
HOCKEY: IND vs ARG: 1-2: Argentina score on the second penalty corner but Umpire asks for a referral. Decision in favour of Argentina as the video referral shows that the ball hit below Sushila's knee. Argentina take the lead.