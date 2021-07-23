Tokyo Olympics Updates, Day 2: Deepika, Pravin in archery Last 8; shooters falter

Tokyo, July 23: Ladies and Gentlemen! Welcome to the Tokyo Olympics Day 2. The biggest attraction of the day from an Indian point of view is the men's and women's 10M Air Rifle as four Indian shooters will be in action -- Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela, Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma.
Apart from that Indian participation will be in events like hockey, badminton, boxing etc. Be prepared for a busy day ahead. Here myKhel.com gives you all live updates of Tokyo Olympics Day 2. Keep an eye!
3-1. India leads NZ. Harmanpreet Singh converts a penalty corner. His second goal.
India are leading New Zealand 2-1 in the men's hockey event at half-time
Deepika and Pravin came from behind to defeat Chinese Taipei duo of Lin Chia-En and Tang Chih-Chun 5-3.
Archery Mixed Team of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Archery Mixed Team Event.
Duestad finishes on top with 632.9 points and have qualified for the final. Others final entrants are: Heemoon (631.7), Tucker (631.4), Eunji (630.9), Oceanne Muller (630.7), Yang Qian (628.7), Nina Christen (628.5) and Anastasiia Galashina (628.5).
Apurvi fared even worse as she finishes 36th in the qualification with 621.9 points. She never rose above the 30s. Elavenil for a brief while meandered in the top 10.
Elavenil finishes 16th in the qualification round with a score of 626.5.
Not so good morning folks! India's Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan failed to qualify for the women's 10M Air Rifle and crashes out.
Multiple Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic torch to bring curtains to Day 1.
And that literally concludes the entertainment for Day 1.
The Games has been declared open! Let the action start!
Host nation Japan's athletes march on as the parade of the nation concludes.
The march of the nations has reached its final leg at Tokyo.
The parade of athletes continues as Tokyo 2020 begins
The Jamaican contingent marches on for their first Olympics since Usain Bolt bowed out.
Mohamed Al Rumaihi and Tala Abujubara are the flag bearers of Qatar contingent as the opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympics continues.
FIFA 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar march on as the Asian block of athletes parade is almost over.
India who is sending their biggest contingent to Olympics till date is eyeing a good show at Tokyo.
The Indian contingent led by flagbearers boxer MC Mary Kom & men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh enters the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo
(Video source: Doordarshan Sports) pic.twitter.com/G0hiGR7rBW
Six-time world boxing champion MC Mary Kom and hockey captain Manpreet Singh lead the Indian parade
The athletes parade started with Greece as per Olympic tradition, with Indian contingent listed to be the 21st country as per alphabetical order.
The ceremony which started with a moment of silence in memory of the athletes who lost their lives at the Games, has now moved on to the march past of athletes.
The Japanese National Anthem is being rendered as the COVID-19 warriors are remembered.
Tokyo's grand opening will not have the usual splendour as it will be a scaled down scaled down affair, a sobering performance, according to Marco Balich, opening ceremonies executive producer.
We're off! The Opening Ceremony has just begun. Indian contingent led by six-time boxing world champion Mary Kom and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh will be the 21st nation to march on.
Let the Games start is the buzz everywhere!
The much delayed Tokyo 2020 Games is finally here. Six-time world champion boxer M C Mary Kom and men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh will be India's flag bearers at the Opening Ceremony which is a few minutes away..
Indian flag-bearers are all set for the opening ceremony.
Here I stand before the opening ceremony of #Tokyo2020 as a flag bear of my nation, India.
The excitement is building up in the Games Village. We're just a couple of hours away from the Opening Ceremony
We're hours away from the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Stay tuned for more updates...
Sport action for day 1 ends with conclusion of Archery. Join us for the Opening Ceremony at 4.30 PM IST.
With Korean archers leading both the men and women's categories, they also top the leaderboard in the brand-new mixed team competition on 1368 points, while USA (1350) and hosts Japan (1343) take the second and third spots respectively with India finishing 9th on 1319 points.
In the team competition, Republic of Korea top the charts with 2049 points, ahead of Netherlands (2012) and China (2011). India, meanwhile, finish 9th with 1961 points.
Round 12th (final): Indian male archers disappointed utterly. Pravin Jadhav ended at 31st with 656 points while Atanu Das ended on 35th with 653 points and Tarundeep Rai is on 37th with 652 points.
Je Deok is top in the men's individual ranking round with 688 points. Brady is second with 682, while Jinhyek and Woojin finished third and fourth with 681 and 680 points respectively.
Round 11: Pravin Jadhav keeps his top place among Indians on 28th (602) - 53, and Atanu Das is 31st (600) - 52, and Tarundeep Rai on 38th (593) - 55.
Round 10th: Pravin Jadhav is 26th (549) - 56 while Atanu Das is placed 28th (548) - 56 and Tarundeep Rai goes down to 38th (542) - 54.
Round 9th: Pravin Jadhav is 27th (493) - 55, and Atanu is 30th (492) - 52, and Tarundeep Rai on 37th (488) - 56.
In the mixed team event, India slips to ninth spot from fifty in the 12-team event. India has 1639 points.
Round 8th: Atanu Das is 26th (440) - 56, moves ahead of Pravin, who is 30th (438) - 54, now. Tarundeep Rai moves up to 41st (432) - 55.
Round 7: Pravin Jadhav is now 27th (384) - 55. Atanu Das on 28th (384) - 55, and Tarundeep Rai remains on 45th (377) - 54.
In the mixed team event, India is placed fifth behind South Korea, Mexico, USA and Japan with a score of 992 (Deepika Kumari - 663 + Pravin Jadhav - 329).
Round 6: Pravin Jadhav is 30th (329) - 54. Atanu Das is 31st (329) - 54 and Tarundeep Rai is 45th (323) - 52.
Round 5: Pravin Jadhav overtakes Atanu Das to be on 25th. Atanu stays in 29th with a total of 275 points, this end 55, and Tarundeep is on 39th (271) - 57.
Men's Ranking round 4: Poor effort by Indian archers: Atanu down to 29th with a total of 220 points, Pravin 30th (219) and Tarundeep 48th (214) too did not fare well.
Men's Ranking Round 3: Atanu Das is 11th with 56 points, Tarundeep is 45th (52) and Pravin Jadhav is 35th (54).
Men's Ranking Round 2: Atanu Das drops to 14th after shots of 10, 9, 9, 9, 9, and 8. Tarundeep - 34th (54 points), Pravin - 38th (55 points) too are lagging.
Atanu Das bags 58 points (5th place), Tarundeep is on 31st with 55 points while Pravin is placed 40th with 54 points after first round of ranking.
Men's Archery set to go off the block.
Stay tuned as Recurve Archers Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai & Pravin Jadhav begin their #Tokyo2020 journey with Men's Individual Ranking Round in a few minutes
Wish them luck! #Cheer4India @PMOIndia | @ianuragthakur | @NisithPramanik | @WeAreTeamIndia | @indian_archery
Deepika who finished 9th in the women's individual event will now face 56th placed Bhu Karma from Bhutan in the first elimination round.
The start list of Indian archers: Atanu Das 20A, Pravin Jadhav 22A and Tarundeep Rai 24A.
15 minutes left to the start of men's individual ranking events that will see three Indian archers -- Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav.
In men's skulls, Olympic record has been broken twice. France's Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias clocked 6:10.45, ahead of old mark of 6:11.30 set by New Zealand at London Olympics 2012. Later, Netherlands' Melvin Twellaar and Stef Broenink too went past the mark clocking 6:08.38 in Heat 3.
Three other archers also shot over earlier Olympic Record -- Koreans Jang (677) and Chaeyoung (675) and Mexican Valencia (674).
India's Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will be in action in the men's individual ranking event. It will start at 9.30 am IST.
Korea's An San shatters Olympic Record with 680 points. She surpasses Ukraine's Lina Herasymenko who made 673 in the 1996 Games.
