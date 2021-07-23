Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates, Day 3: Shooters Manu, Yashasvini miss out on final spot; Rowers progress to semis

There were a lot of expectations on shooters but they failed to live up to those on Day 1 of their competition day as 10M Air Rifle Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela failed to enter final in the women's event.

Meanwhile, Saurabh Chaudhary managed to enter the medal round but finished 7th in 10M Air Pistol event in which Abhishek Verma crashed out in the qualification round itself.

Apart from shooters Manu Bhaker and Yashasvini Singh Deswal, Boxer and flag-bearer May Kom along with PV Sindhu, and tennis stars Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina will also be in action on Sunday (July 25).

Here, myKhel brings all the latest info from Tokyo on July 25, the 3rd of Olympics 2020.

Auto Refresh Feeds In rowing, Indian duo Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat qualified for the semifinal A/B after finishing third in the men's lightweight double sculls repechage. Shooters once again disappoint as Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal miss out on final berth. After scores of 95 in the sixth and final series, India's Manu Bhaker and Yashasvini Singh Deswal fail to qualify for 10M Air Pistol women's event. Manu Bhaker scores 98 to move up to 9th with one series left in 10M Air Pistol qualification round. In the 10M Pistol qualification event, Yashaswini Singh Deswal scores 9 10 9 10 10 9 9 10 10 10 - Total: 96 in series 5. Rank 12. India's Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Singh Vir have started their qualification round in men's Skeet. In series 4, Manu Bhaker's score: 10, 10, 9, 10, 9, 10, 9, 9, 10, 9 - Total: 95. Rank 18. In series 4, Yashasvini Singh Deswal scores 97 to stay on 13th. After a solid start to the qualification, Manu Bhaker has scored 95 and 94 in series 2 and 3 respectively to drop down to 17th, while Yashasvini Singh Deswal also scores 94 in series, but stays in 11th. Yashaswini Singh Deswal has a better second series of 98, but Manu Bhaker shoots a total of 95. 10M Air Pistol Women's qualification is underway and India's Manu Bhaker is 12th after first series of eight 10s and two 9s resulting in 98 total, while Yashasvini Singh Deswal is 28th with 94. Five more series left as Indians look to finish inside top eight. Hello all and welcome to mykhel's live updates of Tokyo Olympics, day 3 when shooting and boxing will be the main focus for India. Right now, the MyKhel team is bidding good night. See you on Sunday. BaiBai! On Sunday, we will have 10M air pistol, skeet, hockey men against Australia, PV Sindhu in badminton and Mary Kom in boxing. It could be an exciting day. India ended the Day 2 of Tokyo Olympics with a heavy 5-1 defeat against Netherlands in women's hockey. Okazawa maintained clear upper hand in all three rounds. Boxing: Vikas Krishan goes down to Japan's Quincy Sewonrets Okazawa in the 69kg category. 5-0 to the Japanese boxer. Boxing update: Okazawa of Japan take a 2-0 lead over Vikas Krishan in the 69kg category. Table tennis: Sutirtha Mukherjee and Manika Batra won their TT singles first round. Batra powered past UK's Tin Tin Ho, while Sutirtha fought past Sweden's Linda Bergstroem. Boxing: Vikas Krishan will be in ring soon. He will compete in men's welterweight Round of 32. Shooting: Javad Foroughi of Iran wins 10M Air Pistol gold with an OR score of 244.8. Silver: Mikec of Serbia: 237.9 points. Bronze: Pang (217.6) Saurabh Chaudhary finishes 7th in 10M men's air pistol event. That concludes shooting competition for India for the day. It means India will have to wait for their second medal in Tokyo for at least another day. Oh No! He misses the deciding shot. Zhang gets 10.2 but Saurabh falters at 9.6. Shooting: Saurabh Chaudhary closes in on a medal in 10M air pistol. BADMINTON: Upset win for India: Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty win 21-16,16-21, 27-25 against Chinese Taipei's Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang. She lifted 202 kg, 115 kg in clean and jerk and 87 in snatch. MEDAL ALERT: Mirabhai Chanu brings India a silver. Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu lifts 110Kg, assured of a medal in one of the colours. Tennis: Sumit Nagal in second round. He defeated Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4. The Indian is likely to face Russian Daniil Medvedev in second round. Shooting 10M air pistol final line-up: Saurabh Chaudhary (leader), China's Zhang Bowen (586-18x), Germany's Reitz (584-21x), Ukraine's Pavlo Korostylov (581-15x), Iran's Foroughi (580-25x), Korea's Kim Mose (579-20x), China's Pang Wei (578-22x) and Serbia's Mikec (578-21x) Weightlifting: Chanu needs a lift of 110 kg to earn India and herself a medal. Can she do it? Badminton update: India's Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty lose the second game 16-21 to Chinese Taipei's Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang. Archery alert: India's Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav lose to An San and Kim Je Deok of South Korea 6-2. Archery Mixed team QF: S Korea leads India Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu lifts 87 kg and placed second in the Snatch. Hou leads the way with a OR lift of 94 kg. Clean and Jerk starts now. Badminton: In the men's doubles, India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty win the first game 21-16 against Chinese Taipei's Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang. Badminton alert: Huge upset. India's men's singles campaign in Olympics ends as Sai Praneeth lost 21-17, 21-15 against Israel's Misha Zilberman. Weightlifting update: Mirabhai Chanu lifts 84kg and 87 kg successively. Sensational. Badminton update: Sai Praneeth began his campaign in men's singles against Israel's Misha Zilberman. The 13th seeded Indian lost the first game 21-17. Tennis update: Sumit Nagal and Denis Istomin share a set each. 6-4, 6-7 (6). Match moves into third set decider. That's it. Saurabh Chaudhary has entered the men's 10M air pistol final. Abhishek Verma crashes out. 9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 9, 9, 8, 8 -- Abhishek falters in last four shots. Ends with 575 points after final Series 6. 9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 9, 9 -- Abhishek is not nailing that 10. 2 shots left. 9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 9 -- Abhishek is making a valiant fight here. 3 shots left. Abhishek has 9, 10, 10 rounds so far Series 6. 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 10, 9, 10. Abhishek too ends Series 5. He has 483 points. He is into Series 6 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 9, 9, 10 -- Saurabh enters Series 6 with a total of 586 points. He has all but assured a final place. 9, 10, 9, 9, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10. Abhishek too shoots a good series of 10 and moves into top 8. 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 9. Saurabh done with Series 5. 489 in total now. In series 5 Saurabh has already shot 7 successive 10s. He tops the chart now. 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 10, 9, 10 - Abhishek Series 3 score for a total of 288. He is onto Series 4. Saurabh is on Series 5. 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10. Simply in beast mode. Perfect 10 for Saurabh in Series 4. He has 391 in total. 10, 10, 9, 9, 10, 9, 10, 10, 9, 10 -- Abhishek's Series 2 scores. 191 in total. He started Series 3. In Qualification, Saurabh is 4th now. He starts Series 4. And Abhishek is just finishing his Series 2. 10, 9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10. Saurabh is belting it out there. 291 total after 3 Series. Saurab claws back to top 10 with that effort. 9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10. Saurabh had a good 2nd Series. And now his total stands at 193. 9, 9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 9, 9, 10, 9. Abhishek shoots 94 in the first Series. Saurabh is 19th on the list after the first series. 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 9, 9, 9, 9, that's Saurabh on first Series. The men's 10M Air Pistol qualification event begins. Men's 10M Air Pistol: India's Abhishek (Bib No. 1485) and Saurabh (Bib No. 1483) to shoot from lanes 38 and 45. A few minutes left for qualification rounds. The Indian TT pair were beaten in in the mixed team event round of 16. They exit the Olympics. In Table Tennis, Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra were beaten by Chinese Taipei's Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-Ching. The Taipei pair won 11-8 11-6 11-5 11-4 in a lop-sided contest. Some 15 minutes left for the start of Men's 10M Air Pistol qualification round. India's big hopes Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma will be seen in action. Shushila Devi of India goes down to Hungary's Csernoviczki in the round of 32 of the women's 48 kg Judo. India rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh end up on 5th in the heats of the lightweight men's double sculls. India beat NZ in men's hockey 3-2. Yang Qian of China is the first gold medal winner of Tokyo Olympics 2020. She takes gold in women's 10M Air Rifle with an OLYMPIC RECORD -- 251.8! SILVER MEDAL: Galashina (251.1). BRONZE MEDAL: Nina Christen (230.6). India vs NZ: 3rd quarter over and India leads 3-2 in this men's hockey match. We are in for a pulsating final 15 minutes. 3-1. India leads NZ. Harmanpreet Singh converts a penalty corner. His second goal. India are leading New Zealand 2-1 in the men's hockey event at half-time Deepika and Pravin came from behind to defeat Chinese Taipei duo of Lin Chia-En and Tang Chih-Chun 5-3. Archery Mixed Team of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Archery Mixed Team Event. Duestad finishes on top with 632.9 points and have qualified for the final. Others final entrants are: Heemoon (631.7), Tucker (631.4), Eunji (630.9), Oceanne Muller (630.7), Yang Qian (628.7), Nina Christen (628.5) and Anastasiia Galashina (628.5). Apurvi fared even worse as she finishes 36th in the qualification with 621.9 points. She never rose above the 30s. Elavenil for a brief while meandered in the top 10. Elavenil finishes 16th in the qualification round with a score of 626.5. Not so good morning folks! India's Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan failed to qualify for the women's 10M Air Rifle and crashes out. Multiple Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic torch to bring curtains to Day 1. And that literally concludes the entertainment for Day 1. The Games has been declared open! Let the action start! Host nation Japan's athletes march on as the parade of the nation concludes. The march of the nations has reached its final leg at Tokyo. The parade of athletes continues as Tokyo 2020 begins The Jamaican contingent marches on for their first Olympics since Usain Bolt bowed out. Mohamed Al Rumaihi and Tala Abujubara are the flag bearers of Qatar contingent as the opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympics continues. FIFA 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar march on as the Asian block of athletes parade is almost over. India who is sending their biggest contingent to Olympics till date is eyeing a good show at Tokyo. #WATCH | The Indian contingent led by flagbearers boxer MC Mary Kom & men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh enters the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo



(Video source: Doordarshan Sports) pic.twitter.com/G0hiGR7rBW — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021 Six-time world boxing champion MC Mary Kom and hockey captain Manpreet Singh lead the Indian parade The athletes parade started with Greece as per Olympic tradition, with Indian contingent listed to be the 21st country as per alphabetical order. The ceremony which started with a moment of silence in memory of the athletes who lost their lives at the Games, has now moved on to the march past of athletes. The Japanese National Anthem is being rendered as the COVID-19 warriors are remembered. Tokyo's grand opening will not have the usual splendour as it will be a scaled down scaled down affair, a sobering performance, according to Marco Balich, opening ceremonies executive producer. We're off! The Opening Ceremony has just begun. Indian contingent led by six-time boxing world champion Mary Kom and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh will be the 21st nation to march on. Let the Games start is the buzz everywhere! The much delayed Tokyo 2020 Games is finally here. Six-time world champion boxer M C Mary Kom and men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh will be India's flag bearers at the Opening Ceremony which is a few minutes away.. Indian flag-bearers are all set for the opening ceremony. Here I stand before the opening ceremony of #Tokyo2020 as a flag bear of my nation, India. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/hNkixkoxBt — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) July 23, 2021 The excitement is building up in the Games Village. We're just a couple of hours away from the Opening Ceremony We're hours away from the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Stay tuned for more updates... Sport action for day 1 ends with conclusion of Archery. Join us for the Opening Ceremony at 4.30 PM IST. With Korean archers leading both the men and women's categories, they also top the leaderboard in the brand-new mixed team competition on 1368 points, while USA (1350) and hosts Japan (1343) take the second and third spots respectively with India finishing 9th on 1319 points. In the team competition, Republic of Korea top the charts with 2049 points, ahead of Netherlands (2012) and China (2011). India, meanwhile, finish 9th with 1961 points. Round 12th (final): Indian male archers disappointed utterly. Pravin Jadhav ended at 31st with 656 points while Atanu Das ended on 35th with 653 points and Tarundeep Rai is on 37th with 652 points. Je Deok is top in the men's individual ranking round with 688 points. Brady is second with 682, while Jinhyek and Woojin finished third and fourth with 681 and 680 points respectively. Round 11: Pravin Jadhav keeps his top place among Indians on 28th (602) - 53, and Atanu Das is 31st (600) - 52, and Tarundeep Rai on 38th (593) - 55. Round 10th: Pravin Jadhav is 26th (549) - 56 while Atanu Das is placed 28th (548) - 56 and Tarundeep Rai goes down to 38th (542) - 54. Round 9th: Pravin Jadhav is 27th (493) - 55, and Atanu is 30th (492) - 52, and Tarundeep Rai on 37th (488) - 56. In the mixed team event, India slips to ninth spot from fifty in the 12-team event. India has 1639 points. Round 8th: Atanu Das is 26th (440) - 56, moves ahead of Pravin, who is 30th (438) - 54, now. Tarundeep Rai moves up to 41st (432) - 55. Round 7: Pravin Jadhav is now 27th (384) - 55. Atanu Das on 28th (384) - 55, and Tarundeep Rai remains on 45th (377) - 54. In the mixed team event, India is placed fifth behind South Korea, Mexico, USA and Japan with a score of 992 (Deepika Kumari - 663 + Pravin Jadhav - 329). Round 6: Pravin Jadhav is 30th (329) - 54. Atanu Das is 31st (329) - 54 and Tarundeep Rai is 45th (323) - 52. Round 5: Pravin Jadhav overtakes Atanu Das to be on 25th. Atanu stays in 29th with a total of 275 points, this end 55, and Tarundeep is on 39th (271) - 57. Men's Ranking round 4: Poor effort by Indian archers: Atanu down to 29th with a total of 220 points, Pravin 30th (219) and Tarundeep 48th (214) too did not fare well. Men's Ranking Round 3: Atanu Das is 11th with 56 points, Tarundeep is 45th (52) and Pravin Jadhav is 35th (54). Men's Ranking Round 2: Atanu Das drops to 14th after shots of 10, 9, 9, 9, 9, and 8. Tarundeep - 34th (54 points), Pravin - 38th (55 points) too are lagging. Atanu Das bags 58 points (5th place), Tarundeep is on 31st with 55 points while Pravin is placed 40th with 54 points after first round of ranking. Men's Archery set to go off the block. Stay tuned as Recurve Archers @ArcherAtanu, @tarundeepraii & @pravinarcher begin their #Tokyo2020 journey with Men's Individual Ranking Round in a few minutes



Wish them luck! #Cheer4India @PMOIndia | @ianuragthakur | @NisithPramanik | @WeAreTeamIndia | @indian_archery — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 23, 2021 Deepika who finished 9th in the women's individual event will now face 56th placed Bhu Karma from Bhutan in the first elimination round. The start list of Indian archers: Atanu Das 20A, Pravin Jadhav 22A and Tarundeep Rai 24A. 15 minutes left to the start of men's individual ranking events that will see three Indian archers -- Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav. In men's skulls, Olympic record has been broken twice. France's Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias clocked 6:10.45, ahead of old mark of 6:11.30 set by New Zealand at London Olympics 2012. Later, Netherlands' Melvin Twellaar and Stef Broenink too went past the mark clocking 6:08.38 in Heat 3. Three other archers also shot over earlier Olympic Record -- Koreans Jang (677) and Chaeyoung (675) and Mexican Valencia (674). India's Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will be in action in the men's individual ranking event. It will start at 9.30 am IST. Korea's An San shatters Olympic Record with 680 points. She surpasses Ukraine's Lina Herasymenko who made 673 in the 1996 Games.