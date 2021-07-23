Tokyo Olympics, Live Updates Day 4: Archers, Sharath Kamal progress, Bhavani crashes

Tokyo, July 25: After a rather bleak third day, India will be eager to make their presence felt in the Tokyo Olympics on Monday (July 26) with a resounding show. They have events lined up in archery, shooting, tennis, badminton, table tennis etc to make amends for a slow burning Sunday, and that should make for an exciting week opening day.
India's top singles tennis player Sumit Nagal will face world No 2 Daniil Medvedev, hoping to pull off a big upset but that's a close to the realms of dreams.
Here, myKhel brings to you all the latest info from Tokyo on July 25, the 4th day of Olympics 2020.
The Indonesian pair of Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi won the first set against India's Satwik and Chirag 21-13.
Sailing: India's Vishnu Saravanan improved to 20th in the men's radial after two rounds. He was 29th after Round 1.
TENNIS: India's Sumit Nagal will face the mighty Daniil Medvedev of Russia in men's singles Round 2. To make it more clear, Medvedev is world no 2.
Badminton:Time for men's doubles. India's Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Indonesia's Kevin Sanjaya and Marcus Fernaldi.
Sailing: India's Vishnu Saravanan begins race 2 in the radial. After the first round, he is placed 29th.
Sutirtha Mukherjee lost to Portugal's Fu Yu 11-3 11-3 11-5 11-5 and exits in the second round.
Fu Yu is all over Sutirtha, the Portugese has taken a 3-0 lead
TT, women's singles (2nd round match): Sutirtha Mukherjee will face Portugal's Fu Yu.
This is the second round of skeet qualification.
Men's Skeet Qualification (Day 2) starts. Indians Mairaj Khan and Angad Bajwa has a modest start shooting 22 and 24 respectively.
Fencer Bhavani Devi of India loses her round of 32 match to France's Manon Brunet in Women's Sabre Individual.
Excellent game by Sharath Kamal. The star Indian TT player defeated Tiago Apolonia to enter third round.
Apolonia had won the 4th game, but Sharath Kamal won the fifth 11-6 to take a 3-2 lead.
Apolonia won the first set but Sharath Kamal storms back winning the next two.
TT: India's Sharath Kamal is facing Tiago Apolonia.
Archers have entered in quarterfinals of men's team event. Indian consists of Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai and Atanu Das. They beat Kazakhstan in the pre-quarters. In the QF, they will face South Korea.
She will face fourth-seeded Manon Brunet of France in Round of 16 at 7:40 AM IST.
Fencer Bhavani Devi enters round of 32 in Sabre defeating Nadia Ben Azizi 15-3.
Good morning and welcome all to MyKhel live updates of the 4th day of the Tokyo Olympics.
The latest from Tokyo 2020 is that Manika Batra's third round match has been rescheduled to 1 PM IST.
Update: Individual archery events have been rescheduled due to expected bad weather. The organisers said in a statement, that the individual sessions scheduled to start on Tuesday at 9:30am local time has been pushed back to noon. As per reports in Reuters, the Tuesday's rowing events have already been rescheduled for later this week due to the storm.
Men's 100m backstroke: Srihari Nataraj fails to enter the semis after ending 27th overall. Nataraj registered a timing of 54.31 to finnish in Heat 3
Dismal day for the men's team as Australia notch up a thumping 7-1 win over India. India have now won one and lost one.
Not a great day at work for the #MenInBlue, but this will pump us to come back a lot stronger! 💙#INDvAUS #HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #TokyoTogether #StrongerTogether #Tokyo2020 #HockeyInvites #TeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/xdnJpUvivu— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 25, 2021
It's been a one-sided affair with Australia dominating the show throughout. Aus leads 7-1
Men's Hockey: End of Quarter 3: Australia lead India by 6-1
After Dilpreet Singh scored the only goal for India till now, Australia have punched in two more as Blake Govers make it 6-1 in Oz' favour
Indian swimmer Maana Patel's effort of 1:05.20 in heat 1 of Women's 100m back stroke is not enough to make it to the 16-swimmer semifinals.
In men's hockey group stage, Australia lead India 4-0 at half time.
Women’s 100 M Backstroke: India's Maana Patel finishes 2nd in her heats with a timing of 1:05.20. With best 16 athletes across 6 heats set to qualify for the semifinals, we’ll have to wait & watch to see if she progresses.
Australia make it 4-0 against India in men's hockey and it's still the second quarter of the group stage match.
In men's hockey, Australia lead India 3-0 in the 2nd quarter.
Indian boxer Manish Kaushik ousted in 57-63kg category of Tokyo Olympics after defeat to Great Britain's Luke McCormack.
Round 3 and final round: Judges score it 5-0 in Luke McCormack's favour.
Round 2: Judges score the round 3-2 in favour of India's Manish Kaushik.
Round 1: Judges score is 3-2 in favour of the British boxer McCormack.
In the red corner is Manish Kaushik of India. And in Blue is Great Britain's Luke McCormack.
Indian boxer Manish Kaushik will soon be in action.
More Indian athletes are scheduled for action later in the day. Join us for hockey, boxing and swimming action from 3 PM IST.
In skeet men qualification day 1, India's Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan are currently ranked 11 and 25 respectively after three rounds of shooting. Top 6 qualify for the final and the remaining two rounds will take place tomorrow.
Another Indian boxer will be in action soon when Manish Kaushik takes on Great Britain's Luke McCormack in the round of 32 clash in the 57-63kg category. The bout is scheduled to start at 3.06 PM IST.
India's Mary Kom defeats Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia 4-1 and advances to the round of 16 at the Tokyo Olympics.
𝐌𝐀𝐆𝐍𝐈𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐘 🔥— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) July 25, 2021
2012 London #Olympics 🥉 medalist @MangteC starts off her @tokyo2020 campaign on a fiery note as she defeats 🇩🇴's M Hernandez 4-1 in 51 kg 🥊#RingKeBaazigar#boxing#Tokyo2020#Cheer4India#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/dOiBHiOgYu
Round 3 and final round: Judges score the contest 5-0 in favour of Mary Kom, who wins the bout 4-1.
Round 2: Once again it's 3-2 in Mary Kom's favour on the judges scorecard.
Round 1: Judges score it 3-2 in favour of India's Mary Kom.
Now time for Boxing action as India's flag-bearer Mary Kom takes on Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia in the Women's 48-51kg category.
11-7! Manika Batra takes game 7 and progresses to round 3 of the women's singles event after completing a comeback win in round two match against Ukraine's 20th seed Margaryta Pesotska.
#TeamIndia | #Tokyo2020 | #TableTennis— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 25, 2021
Women's Singles Round 2 Results@manikabatra_TT continues her impressive run at @Tokyo2020 as she moves past Margaryta Pesotska to make it to Round 3! #WayToGo Manika👏#RukengeNahi #EkIndiaTeamIndia #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/HenqgQKZzJ
11-5! Manika Batra levels it 3-3 against Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska. On to the deciding game 7 now.
Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan finishes Race 1 at 14th position in the men's laser event. Race 2 to follow soon.
11-8! Ukraine's Pesotska takes game 5, leads Manika Batra by 3-2 in the women's singles second round match.
12-10! Indian paddler Manika Batra comes back for 0-2 down to level the games 2 all against Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska.
11-7! Manika Batra fights back to make it 1-2 in the women's singles second round match against Ukraine's Pesotska.
11-4! The Ukrainian takes the second game also, leads India's Batra 2-0 in the women's singles second round match.
11-4! Ukrainian Pesotska takes the first game of round two of the women's singles match against India's Batra.
Manika Batra's second round singles clash against Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska is underway.
India's women's paddler Manika Batra will be in action later in the noon.
Upset! Lam Sui Hang of Hong Kong wins three games back-to-back to beat G Sathiyan 4-3 and ends the Indian's journey in the Games. Lam wins 11-7 7-11 11-4 5-11 11-9 12-10 11-6.
Sathiyan takes a time out after trailing 4-2 in the final and deciding game.
Game 6! Sathiyan loses the sixth game 12-10. The scores are tied 3-3. This game lasted for 11 minutes. The Indian paddler needs to win the final one to stay alive.
Sathiyan loses game 5 9-11 to Hang Sui Lam. But he still leads the match 3-2.
11-5! Sathiyan wins the fourth game in another dominating fashion and leads 3-1.
Sathiyan wins the second consecutive game. Dominating show from the Indian paddler as he wins the third game 11-4. Sathiyan leads 2-1.
Table Tennis: Sathiyan roars back in form. After losing the opening game 7-11, Sathiyan wins the second one with 11-7.
Deepak Kumar finishes 26th in the qualification. The Indian shooter scored 10.4, 10.3, 10.1, 10.8, 10.7, 10.8, 10.5, 10.8, 10.3 and 10.6 in the final round. Total points 105.3. He scored overall 624.7 points.
Divyansh Singh finishes at 33th in the qualification round. He scores 10.3, 10.3, 10.4, 10.6, 10.5, 10.5, 10.3, 10.3, 10.2, 10.1, 10.4. Total points 103.6. He ends with 622.8 points in the qualification round. He fails to make it to the finals.
Deepak Kumar remains slips to 31st after series 5. The Indian shooter scored 9.9, 10.7, 10.7, 10.3, 10.3, 10.9, 10.5, 10.5, 10.0, 10.3, 10.2. Total points 103.8.
After 50 shots: Divyansh Singh still stays at 39th rank at the end of series 5, with shots of 10.6, 10.1, 10.5, 10.2, 10.7, 10.6, 10.8, 10.1, 10.6, 10.4. Total points 104.6.
Deepak Kumar improves his rankings to 28: The Indian shooter scores 10.2, 10.6, 10.6, 10.6, 10.6, 10.4, 10.1, 10.6, 10.8, 10.5, 10.8. Total points 105.2
After 30 shots: Divyansh Singh remains 39th at the end of series 4: 10.2, 10.6, 10.2, 10.2, 10.6, 9.8, 10.7, 10.6, 10.7, 10.7, 10.9, 10.3. Total points 104.6.
After 30 shots: Divyansh Singh further slips of 39th at the end of series 3: 9.9, 9.7, 9.9, 10.5, 10.6, 10.7, 10.7, 10.6, 10.2, 10.2, 10.8. Total points 103.6
Deepak Kumar improves his rankings as he imrpoves to 31st after the third round of shooting: The Indian shooter scores 10.2, 10.5, 10.5, 9.9, 10.3, 10.8, 10.5, 10.5, 10.1, 10.4. Total points in 103.7.
In 10m air pistol event on Manu Bhaker's failing to qualify. National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) official said that the electronic trigger of Manu's pistol had "suffered a circuit malfunction" in the middle of the second series of the qualification.
Divyansh Singh in series 2: 10.3, 9.8, 10.6, 10.0, 10.6, 10.7, 10.2, 10.8, 10.4, 10.3. Total points 103.7. He ranks 36th.
Deepak Kumar ranks 32nd after series 2: Scores 10.2, 10.5, 10.4, 10.1, 10.3, 10.7, 10.3, 10.7, 10.1, 10.5. Total points 103.8.
Deepak Kumar ranks 36th after series 1: with scores of 10.4, 10, 10.1, 10.2, 10.5, 10, 10.2, 10.2, 10.4. 10.4, 10.4, 10.7. He has scores of 102.9 points in series 1.
In series 1, Divyansh Singh ranks 37th: With shots of 10.4, 10.1, 10.3, 10.7, 10.2, 10.4, 10.3, 10.4, 10.2 & 9.7. Total points of 102.7 points.
Meanwhile, after securing her win in the opening game Sindhu said: "Even though it was an easy first match I didn't take it in an easy way. It wasn't like I wasn't prepared. Every time, it is very important to be focused and be prepared for every single point in every single match," Sindhu said after the match. "It was quite an easy match but I made sure that we had some rallies and I got used to the court."
10m air rifle shooting: Australia's Alex Chresten Hoberg tops at the Asaka shooting range in the first round.
Shooting: 10m air rifle qualification begins. India's Divyansh Singh Parmar and Deepak Kumar are in action.
Despite winning the first set comprehensively, Indian women's doubles pair Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina crash out of the Olympics, losing 6-0, 6-7, 8-10 to Ukraine's Nadia and Liudmyla Kichenok.
World number 1 and Wimbledon champion Ash Barty crashes out in the first round of women's singles competition after straight sets defeat to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo.
The Ukraine pair fight back and take the second set of women's doubles first round against India's Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina after a tie breaker.
After winning first set 6-0, Indian pair Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina currently lead 4-2 in the second set over the Ukrainian pair.
India's Pranati Nayak registers scores of 9.033 and 9.433 in the Uneven Bars and Balance Beam categories respectively, recording a total score of 42.565 over the four categories in Women's Artistic Gymnastics.
Indian tennis pair Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina currently lead 5-0 in the first set of their women's doubles first round match against Ukrainian pair Nadia and Liudmyla Kichenok.
Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak is also in action.
Live Update!— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 25, 2021
Pranati Nayak registers a score of 10.633 in the Floor exercise and completes a perfect vault for a score of 13.466
Uneven bars and Balance beam categories to follow#ArtisticGymnastics #Tokyo2020#Cheer4India @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @PIB_India
Sindhu will next be in action on Tuesday (July 27) in her second group play game against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi.
Sixth seed Sindhu needs just under half-an-hour to ease past Polikarpova. The Indian shuttler wins her Group play opener 21-7, 21-10.
𝗢𝗡 𝗔 𝗥𝗢𝗟𝗟 🥳— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 25, 2021
2016 Rio Olympics 🥈 medalist @Pvsindhu1 starts off her @Tokyo2020 campaign on a brilliant note as she comfortably beats 🇮🇱's Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10 in her first match of Group J 🤩#SmashfortheGlory#badminton#Tokyo2020#Cheer4India#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/XQt6d5TjnL
Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who won the first game 21-7, currently leads Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 11-4 in the second game of Badminton group play stage.
In rowing, Indian duo Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat qualified for the semifinal A/B after finishing third in the men's lightweight double sculls repechage.
India finishes 3rd in Repechage event at #Tokyo2020 with the timing of 6:51.36 and have qualified for Semifinal A/B. Let's keep supporting our athletes with #Cheer4India@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik@WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/TST5WclFMr— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 25, 2021
Shooters once again disappoint as Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal miss out on final berth.
After scores of 95 in the sixth and final series, India's Manu Bhaker and Yashasvini Singh Deswal fail to qualify for 10M Air Pistol women's event.
Manu Bhaker scores 98 to move up to 9th with one series left in 10M Air Pistol qualification round.
In the 10M Pistol qualification event, Yashaswini Singh Deswal scores 9 10 9 10 10 9 9 10 10 10 - Total: 96 in series 5. Rank 12.
India's Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Singh Vir have started their qualification round in men's Skeet.
In series 4, Manu Bhaker's score: 10, 10, 9, 10, 9, 10, 9, 9, 10, 9 - Total: 95. Rank 18.
In series 4, Yashasvini Singh Deswal scores 97 to stay on 13th.
After a solid start to the qualification, Manu Bhaker has scored 95 and 94 in series 2 and 3 respectively to drop down to 17th, while Yashasvini Singh Deswal also scores 94 in series, but stays in 11th.
Yashaswini Singh Deswal has a better second series of 98, but Manu Bhaker shoots a total of 95.
10M Air Pistol Women's qualification is underway and India's Manu Bhaker is 12th after first series of eight 10s and two 9s resulting in 98 total, while Yashasvini Singh Deswal is 28th with 94. Five more series left as Indians look to finish inside top eight.
Hello all and welcome to mykhel's live updates of Tokyo Olympics, day 3 when shooting and boxing will be the main focus for India.
Right now, the MyKhel team is bidding good night. See you on Sunday. BaiBai!
On Sunday, we will have 10M air pistol, skeet, hockey men against Australia, PV Sindhu in badminton and Mary Kom in boxing. It could be an exciting day.
India ended the Day 2 of Tokyo Olympics with a heavy 5-1 defeat against Netherlands in women's hockey.
Okazawa maintained clear upper hand in all three rounds.
Boxing: Vikas Krishan goes down to Japan's Quincy Sewonrets Okazawa in the 69kg category. 5-0 to the Japanese boxer.
Boxing update: Okazawa of Japan take a 2-0 lead over Vikas Krishan in the 69kg category.
Table tennis: Sutirtha Mukherjee and Manika Batra won their TT singles first round. Batra powered past UK's Tin Tin Ho, while Sutirtha fought past Sweden's Linda Bergstroem.
Boxing: Vikas Krishan will be in ring soon. He will compete in men's welterweight Round of 32.
Shooting: Javad Foroughi of Iran wins 10M Air Pistol gold with an OR score of 244.8. Silver: Mikec of Serbia: 237.9 points. Bronze: Pang (217.6)
Saurabh Chaudhary finishes 7th in 10M men's air pistol event. That concludes shooting competition for India for the day.
It means India will have to wait for their second medal in Tokyo for at least another day.
Oh No! He misses the deciding shot. Zhang gets 10.2 but Saurabh falters at 9.6.
Shooting: Saurabh Chaudhary closes in on a medal in 10M air pistol.
BADMINTON: Upset win for India: Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty win 21-16,16-21, 27-25 against Chinese Taipei's Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang.
She lifted 202 kg, 115 kg in clean and jerk and 87 in snatch.
MEDAL ALERT: Mirabhai Chanu brings India a silver.
Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu lifts 110Kg, assured of a medal in one of the colours.
Tennis: Sumit Nagal in second round. He defeated Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4. The Indian is likely to face Russian Daniil Medvedev in second round.
Shooting 10M air pistol final line-up: Saurabh Chaudhary (leader), China's Zhang Bowen (586-18x), Germany's Reitz (584-21x), Ukraine's Pavlo Korostylov (581-15x), Iran's Foroughi (580-25x), Korea's Kim Mose (579-20x), China's Pang Wei (578-22x) and Serbia's Mikec (578-21x)
Weightlifting: Chanu needs a lift of 110 kg to earn India and herself a medal. Can she do it?
Badminton update: India's Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty lose the second game 16-21 to Chinese Taipei's Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang.
Archery alert: India's Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav lose to An San and Kim Je Deok of South Korea 6-2.
Archery Mixed team QF: S Korea leads India
Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu lifts 87 kg and placed second in the Snatch. Hou leads the way with a OR lift of 94 kg. Clean and Jerk starts now.
Badminton: In the men's doubles, India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty win the first game 21-16 against Chinese Taipei's Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang.
Badminton alert: Huge upset. India's men's singles campaign in Olympics ends as Sai Praneeth lost 21-17, 21-15 against Israel's Misha Zilberman.
Weightlifting update: Mirabhai Chanu lifts 84kg and 87 kg successively. Sensational.
Badminton update: Sai Praneeth began his campaign in men's singles against Israel's Misha Zilberman. The 13th seeded Indian lost the first game 21-17.
Tennis update: Sumit Nagal and Denis Istomin share a set each. 6-4, 6-7 (6). Match moves into third set decider.
That's it. Saurabh Chaudhary has entered the men's 10M air pistol final. Abhishek Verma crashes out.
9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 9, 9, 8, 8 -- Abhishek falters in last four shots. Ends with 575 points after final Series 6.
9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 9, 9 -- Abhishek is not nailing that 10. 2 shots left.
9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 9 -- Abhishek is making a valiant fight here. 3 shots left.
Abhishek has 9, 10, 10 rounds so far Series 6.
10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 10, 9, 10. Abhishek too ends Series 5. He has 483 points. He is into Series 6
10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 9, 9, 10 -- Saurabh enters Series 6 with a total of 586 points. He has all but assured a final place.
9, 10, 9, 9, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10. Abhishek too shoots a good series of 10 and moves into top 8.
10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 9. Saurabh done with Series 5. 489 in total now.
In series 5 Saurabh has already shot 7 successive 10s. He tops the chart now.
10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 10, 9, 10 - Abhishek Series 3 score for a total of 288. He is onto Series 4. Saurabh is on Series 5.
10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10. Simply in beast mode. Perfect 10 for Saurabh in Series 4. He has 391 in total.
10, 10, 9, 9, 10, 9, 10, 10, 9, 10 -- Abhishek's Series 2 scores. 191 in total. He started Series 3.
In Qualification, Saurabh is 4th now. He starts Series 4. And Abhishek is just finishing his Series 2.
10, 9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10. Saurabh is belting it out there. 291 total after 3 Series.
Saurab claws back to top 10 with that effort.
9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10. Saurabh had a good 2nd Series. And now his total stands at 193.
9, 9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 9, 9, 10, 9. Abhishek shoots 94 in the first Series.
Saurabh is 19th on the list after the first series.
10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 9, 9, 9, 9, that's Saurabh on first Series.
The men's 10M Air Pistol qualification event begins.
Men's 10M Air Pistol: India's Abhishek (Bib No. 1485) and Saurabh (Bib No. 1483) to shoot from lanes 38 and 45. A few minutes left for qualification rounds.
The Indian TT pair were beaten in in the mixed team event round of 16. They exit the Olympics.
In Table Tennis, Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra were beaten by Chinese Taipei's Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-Ching. The Taipei pair won 11-8 11-6 11-5 11-4 in a lop-sided contest.
Some 15 minutes left for the start of Men's 10M Air Pistol qualification round. India's big hopes Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma will be seen in action.
Shushila Devi of India goes down to Hungary's Csernoviczki in the round of 32 of the women's 48 kg Judo.
India rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh end up on 5th in the heats of the lightweight men's double sculls.
India beat NZ in men's hockey 3-2.
Yang Qian of China is the first gold medal winner of Tokyo Olympics 2020. She takes gold in women's 10M Air Rifle with an OLYMPIC RECORD -- 251.8! SILVER MEDAL: Galashina (251.1). BRONZE MEDAL: Nina Christen (230.6).
India vs NZ: 3rd quarter over and India leads 3-2 in this men's hockey match. We are in for a pulsating final 15 minutes.
3-1. India leads NZ. Harmanpreet Singh converts a penalty corner. His second goal.
India are leading New Zealand 2-1 in the men's hockey event at half-time
Deepika and Pravin came from behind to defeat Chinese Taipei duo of Lin Chia-En and Tang Chih-Chun 5-3.
Archery Mixed Team of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Archery Mixed Team Event.
Duestad finishes on top with 632.9 points and have qualified for the final. Others final entrants are: Heemoon (631.7), Tucker (631.4), Eunji (630.9), Oceanne Muller (630.7), Yang Qian (628.7), Nina Christen (628.5) and Anastasiia Galashina (628.5).
Apurvi fared even worse as she finishes 36th in the qualification with 621.9 points. She never rose above the 30s. Elavenil for a brief while meandered in the top 10.
Elavenil finishes 16th in the qualification round with a score of 626.5.
Not so good morning folks! India's Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan failed to qualify for the women's 10M Air Rifle and crashes out.
Multiple Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic torch to bring curtains to Day 1.
And that literally concludes the entertainment for Day 1.
The Games has been declared open! Let the action start!
Host nation Japan's athletes march on as the parade of the nation concludes.
The march of the nations has reached its final leg at Tokyo.
The parade of athletes continues as Tokyo 2020 begins
The Jamaican contingent marches on for their first Olympics since Usain Bolt bowed out.
Mohamed Al Rumaihi and Tala Abujubara are the flag bearers of Qatar contingent as the opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympics continues.
FIFA 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar march on as the Asian block of athletes parade is almost over.
India who is sending their biggest contingent to Olympics till date is eyeing a good show at Tokyo.
#WATCH | The Indian contingent led by flagbearers boxer MC Mary Kom & men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh enters the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

(Video source: Doordarshan Sports) pic.twitter.com/G0hiGR7rBW
(Video source: Doordarshan Sports) pic.twitter.com/G0hiGR7rBW
Six-time world boxing champion MC Mary Kom and hockey captain Manpreet Singh lead the Indian parade
The athletes parade started with Greece as per Olympic tradition, with Indian contingent listed to be the 21st country as per alphabetical order.
The ceremony which started with a moment of silence in memory of the athletes who lost their lives at the Games, has now moved on to the march past of athletes.
The Japanese National Anthem is being rendered as the COVID-19 warriors are remembered.
Tokyo's grand opening will not have the usual splendour as it will be a scaled down scaled down affair, a sobering performance, according to Marco Balich, opening ceremonies executive producer.
We're off! The Opening Ceremony has just begun. Indian contingent led by six-time boxing world champion Mary Kom and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh will be the 21st nation to march on.
Let the Games start is the buzz everywhere!
The much delayed Tokyo 2020 Games is finally here. Six-time world champion boxer M C Mary Kom and men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh will be India's flag bearers at the Opening Ceremony which is a few minutes away..
Indian flag-bearers are all set for the opening ceremony.
Here I stand before the opening ceremony of #Tokyo2020 as a flag bear of my nation, India. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/hNkixkoxBt— M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) July 23, 2021
The excitement is building up in the Games Village. We're just a couple of hours away from the Opening Ceremony
We're hours away from the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Stay tuned for more updates...
Sport action for day 1 ends with conclusion of Archery. Join us for the Opening Ceremony at 4.30 PM IST.
With Korean archers leading both the men and women's categories, they also top the leaderboard in the brand-new mixed team competition on 1368 points, while USA (1350) and hosts Japan (1343) take the second and third spots respectively with India finishing 9th on 1319 points.
In the team competition, Republic of Korea top the charts with 2049 points, ahead of Netherlands (2012) and China (2011). India, meanwhile, finish 9th with 1961 points.
Round 12th (final): Indian male archers disappointed utterly. Pravin Jadhav ended at 31st with 656 points while Atanu Das ended on 35th with 653 points and Tarundeep Rai is on 37th with 652 points.
Je Deok is top in the men's individual ranking round with 688 points. Brady is second with 682, while Jinhyek and Woojin finished third and fourth with 681 and 680 points respectively.
Round 11: Pravin Jadhav keeps his top place among Indians on 28th (602) - 53, and Atanu Das is 31st (600) - 52, and Tarundeep Rai on 38th (593) - 55.
Round 10th: Pravin Jadhav is 26th (549) - 56 while Atanu Das is placed 28th (548) - 56 and Tarundeep Rai goes down to 38th (542) - 54.
Round 9th: Pravin Jadhav is 27th (493) - 55, and Atanu is 30th (492) - 52, and Tarundeep Rai on 37th (488) - 56.
In the mixed team event, India slips to ninth spot from fifty in the 12-team event. India has 1639 points.
Round 8th: Atanu Das is 26th (440) - 56, moves ahead of Pravin, who is 30th (438) - 54, now. Tarundeep Rai moves up to 41st (432) - 55.
Round 7: Pravin Jadhav is now 27th (384) - 55. Atanu Das on 28th (384) - 55, and Tarundeep Rai remains on 45th (377) - 54.
In the mixed team event, India is placed fifth behind South Korea, Mexico, USA and Japan with a score of 992 (Deepika Kumari - 663 + Pravin Jadhav - 329).
Round 6: Pravin Jadhav is 30th (329) - 54. Atanu Das is 31st (329) - 54 and Tarundeep Rai is 45th (323) - 52.
Round 5: Pravin Jadhav overtakes Atanu Das to be on 25th. Atanu stays in 29th with a total of 275 points, this end 55, and Tarundeep is on 39th (271) - 57.
Men's Ranking round 4: Poor effort by Indian archers: Atanu down to 29th with a total of 220 points, Pravin 30th (219) and Tarundeep 48th (214) too did not fare well.
Men's Ranking Round 3: Atanu Das is 11th with 56 points, Tarundeep is 45th (52) and Pravin Jadhav is 35th (54).
Men's Ranking Round 2: Atanu Das drops to 14th after shots of 10, 9, 9, 9, 9, and 8. Tarundeep - 34th (54 points), Pravin - 38th (55 points) too are lagging.
Atanu Das bags 58 points (5th place), Tarundeep is on 31st with 55 points while Pravin is placed 40th with 54 points after first round of ranking.
Men's Archery set to go off the block.
Stay tuned as Recurve Archers @ArcherAtanu, @tarundeepraii & @pravinarcher begin their #Tokyo2020 journey with Men's Individual Ranking Round in a few minutes— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 23, 2021
Wish them luck! #Cheer4India @PMOIndia | @ianuragthakur | @NisithPramanik | @WeAreTeamIndia | @indian_archery
Deepika who finished 9th in the women's individual event will now face 56th placed Bhu Karma from Bhutan in the first elimination round.
The start list of Indian archers: Atanu Das 20A, Pravin Jadhav 22A and Tarundeep Rai 24A.
15 minutes left to the start of men's individual ranking events that will see three Indian archers -- Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav.
In men's skulls, Olympic record has been broken twice. France's Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias clocked 6:10.45, ahead of old mark of 6:11.30 set by New Zealand at London Olympics 2012. Later, Netherlands' Melvin Twellaar and Stef Broenink too went past the mark clocking 6:08.38 in Heat 3.
Three other archers also shot over earlier Olympic Record -- Koreans Jang (677) and Chaeyoung (675) and Mexican Valencia (674).
India's Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will be in action in the men's individual ranking event. It will start at 9.30 am IST.
Korea's An San shatters Olympic Record with 680 points. She surpasses Ukraine's Lina Herasymenko who made 673 in the 1996 Games.
