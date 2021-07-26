Tokyo Olympics: Sharath Kamal overcomes Apolonia to enter round 3, Sutirtha ousted

Kamal defeated Tiago 4-2 in Round 2 of the men's singles event. The entire match lasted for 48 minutes. Tiago was in top form in Game 1 and as a result, he won it 11-2, creating pressure on Sharath at the very start.

India's Kamal staged a comeback in Game 2, winning it 11-8, and as a result, the match came on level terms at 1-1. Kamal continued with his momentum and he quickly went on to take a 5-0 lead in Game 3.

The 39-year-old did not let go of this opportunity and he quickly took a 2-1 lead in the match. Portugal's Tiago staged a comeback in Game 4, and as a result, the match was poised evenly at 2-2.

However, Kamal held his own in the following two games, and as a result, he progressed to the next round. Later in the day, Manika Batra will play her Round 3 match in the women's singles event in the Olympics.

Sutirtha ousted

India's Sutirtha Mukherjee lost to Portugal's Fu Yu 11-3, 11-3, 11-5, 11-5 in the women's singles second round and crashed out of Olympics.