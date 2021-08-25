Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 10 Live Updates: India pins their hopes on Arvind Malik

Bengaluru, September 2: 'We have wings.' It is the perfect theme for Paralympics 2021, that has started at Tokyo. The Tokyo Paralympics might not generate as much fanfare and noise as the Olympics but for the spirit of participants the event is second to none.
Over the next few days, specially-abled athletes from across the world, including from India, will vie for top honours at the Japanese capital.
On Day 9 of the Tokyo Paralympics, the Indian athletes did not add to the country's medal tally as the medal count remained ten.
They will be eyeing a better show on Day 10 as many Indians are in the fray.
The big medal hope for the day is Arvind Malik, who will be in action in the Men's Shot Put F35 Final.
SHOOTING: Rahul Jakhar finishes 13th with 284 points in Mixed 25M Pistol SH1 Qualification Precision round. The Qualification-Rapid round begins at 9am IST.
#ShootingParaSport Update@RahulJa32860024 finishes Mixed 25M Pistol SH1 Qualification – Precision round at 13th position with 284 points— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 2, 2021
SHOOTING: Akash finishes 20th with 278 points in Mixed 25M Pistol SH1 Qualification Precision round. The Qualification-Rapid round begins at 9am IST.
#ShootingParaSport Update@AkashShooting finishes Mixed 25M Pistol SH1 Qualification – Precision round at 20th position with 278 points— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 2, 2021
TAEKWONDO: Aruna Tanwar beats Serbia's Danijela Jovanovic in Women's K44-49kg Round-of-16 match to advance to quarterfinal.
#ParaTaekwondo Update#IND @ArunaTanwar1 wins 29-9 against #SRB Danijela Jovanovic in Women's K44-49kg Round of 16 match to advance to Quarterfinal— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 2, 2021
CANOEING: India's Prachi Yadav finishes Women’s 200M VL2 heat in fourth position with a timing of 1:11.098 and qualifies for the semifinals.
#ParaCanoeing Update@ItzPrachi_ finishes Women’s 200m VL2 heat in 4th position with a timing of 1:11.098 and qualifies for Semifinal— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 2, 2021
BADMINTON: Indian duo Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar go down 7-21, 5-21 to China's Huihui Ma/Hefand Chen in Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B Play Stage tie. They will be back in court on Friday for their next group tie.
#ParaBadminton Update#IND duo of @palakkohli2002 and @ParulBadminton go down 0-2 against 2nd seeds Huihui MA and Hefang Cheng of #CHN in Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 Group match— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 2, 2021
Morning folks, welcome to day 10 of action at Tokyo. After failing to add to their medals tally yesterday, India will be eyeing a better show today.
LIVE telecast on DD Sports 📺 featuring #IND #Paralympics stars at #Tokyo2020— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 1, 2021
Schedule👇 Thursday - SEP 2 pic.twitter.com/5tBnQE2euw
On Day 9 of the Tokyo Paralympics, the Indian athletes did not add to the country's medal tally as the medal count remained ten. After the shooters disappointed, Amit Kumar, who was in medal contention in the men's club throw F51 final, missed out on a medal, finishing fifth on the standings.
Badminton: Pramod Bhagat wins the decider, beating compatriot Manoj Sarkar 21-10, 21-23, 21-9 in the men’s singles SL3 Group A opening match
Badminton: Manoj Sarkar fights back to win the second game 23-21 over Pramod Bhagat and level the match 1-1
ATHLETICS: In the men’s Club Show F51 Final, India miss out on medals as Dharambir Main ends 8th while Amit Saroha finishes fifth
Badminton: In 14 minutes, Pramod wins the first game 21-10 over compatriot Manoj Sarkar
BADMINTON: India vs India: Pramod Bhagat vs Manoj Sarkar battle underway
It's #IND 🆚 #IND next! 🔥— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) September 1, 2021
Compatriots Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar battle it out in their opening #ParaBadminton Men's Singles SL3 Group A match! ⚡️
Who will edge this one? Leave your guesses in the comments! 👇 #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics @PramodBhagat83 @manojsarkar07 pic.twitter.com/3fdFhO5noE
BADMINTON: India receive a further blow as Japan's Ayako Suzuki beats Palak Kohli 21-4, 21-7 in the Women's Singles SU5 Group Stage.
ATHLETICS: And with that goes India's last hope of a medal at Tokyo today with Amit Kumar being pushed down to the fourth spot in the Men's Club Throw F51 Final as Mexico's Mario Hernandez edges him with a throw of 30.25.
ATHLETICS: India's Amit Kumar stays in the hunt for a bronze medal in Men's Club Throw F51 Final. We've to wait for two more competitors to finish their six attempts each.
ATHLETICS: Russian Paralympic Committee's Musa Taimazov breaks world record in Men's Club Throw F51 with his effort of 35.42. India's -- Amit Kumar's effort of 27.77 is as of now second. Amit stays in the hunt as we've to wait for three more competitors to finish.
ATHLETICS: India's other competitor -- Dharambir also does his season's best of 25.59, though five of his six attempts were illegal. As of now Amit Kumar leads with his 27.77, followed by Belarusian Uladzislau Hryb with 27.47. Have to wait for five more competitors to finish.
ATHLETICS: Amit Kumar had a season best's best throw of 27.77 in his second attempt in the men's Men's Club Throw F51 Final which is currently going on Tokyo, India haven't won a medal today. Could Amit break the jinx. Fingers crossed!
ATHLETICS: The Men's Club Throw F51 Final is currently underway in Tokyo -- Two Indians -- Amit Kumar, Dharambir -- are in the fray.
Best wishes to @AmitParalympian and Dharambir for their Men’s Club Throw F51 category finals. We will all be cheering on and keeping the support going! They will be in action 3.55 pm IST onwards. #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/fHjlRkZBvS— Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) September 1, 2021
BADMINTON: It hasn't been India's day so far as Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli go down fighting to France's second seeded duo off Faustine Noel and Lucas Mazur in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play tie.
#ParaBadminton Update— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 1, 2021
Indian duo of @PramodBhagat83 and @palakkohli2002 go down 1-2 against #FRA Faustine Noel & Lucas Mazur in Mixed Doubles SL3 SU5 Group play match
The #IND duo put up a tough fight against the 2nd seeded duo of #FRA #Cheer4India#Praise4Para
BADMINTON: India's mixed doubles pair -- Palak Kohli and Faustine Noel -- go down fighting to to French duo Faustine Noel/Lucas Mazur 9-21, 21-15, 19-21.
BADMINTON: The mixed doubles SL3-SU5 Group Stage tie is going on. French pair Faustine Noel/Lucas Mazur won the first game 21-9, while Indian duo off Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli pulled it back 21-15 in the second. GAME ON!
SWIMMING: It was a double blow for Jadhav, who couldn't compete in the 200M Individual Medley SM7 event due to a mild cold. However all is not lost for the 27-year-old, who'll compete in the 50M butterfly S7 on September 3.
SWIMMING: More disappointment for India as Suyash Jadhav could finish only 7th in the Men's 100m Breaststroke Finals SB7 category. Jadhav's time was not registered as he has been disqualified.
SWIMMING: Suyash Jadhav is leading the Indian challenge in the pool in the Men's 100M Breaststroke SB7 Final which begins at 1.30PM IST.
After a not so bring start to the day with all three shooters failing to make it to the final, India will be hoping to add to its medal tally when the swimming Men's 100m Breaststroke SB7 Final gets underway at 1.30PM IST. Suyash Jadhav is leading the Indian charge in the pool.
#IND at #Paralympics on September 1⃣— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 31, 2021
🔸#ShootingParaSport
👉 Sidhartha Babu, Deepak Saini & Avani Lekhara - R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification
🔸#ParaSwimming
👉 Suyash Jadhav - Men's 100m Breast stroke SB7 Final
(1/2)
SWIMMING: The next Indian to be in action is Suyash Jadhav, who will compete in the Men's 100m Breaststroke SB7 Final. It begins at 1.30PM IST.
SHOOTING: R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification: All the three Indians -- Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu and Avani Lekhara -- bowed out of medal contention
SHOOTING: In mixed 10M air rifle prone SH qualifier, India's Deepak Saini finishes at 43rd spot with 624.9 points He will next compete in R7 Men’s 50M Rifle 3P SH1 Qualification on Friday (Sept 3).
#ShootingParaSport Update@deepaksports613 finishes R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification round at 43rd spot with 624.9 points— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 1, 2021
He will play next in R7 Men’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Qualification on 3rd Sept#Cheer4India#Praise4Para#Paralympics
Morning folks. Welcome to Day 9 of Paralympics. India hopes to add to its ever-swelling medals tally as the action begins.
We bring you LIVE action of #Paralympics— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 31, 2021
Schedule👇Wednesday - Sep 1 pic.twitter.com/Q2Fb0cWLIF
And that brings the curtains down on action from the Indian athletes on day 8 at the Tokyo Paralympics. Once again the Indian athletes ended the day on a high with a double podium finish in high jump. After para shooter Adhana Singraj won bronze to win the first medal of the day, Thagavelu and Sharad Kumar won silver and bronze respectively to end the day with a flourish. And with today's medals, India's medal count breaches the double digit mark!
HIGH JUMP: It's double podium for India again as Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar clinch silver and bronze in the men's T 63 final.
#TokyoParalympics, High Jump: Mariyappan Thangavelu (Sport Class T42) wins silver, Sharad Kumar (Sport Class T42) takes bronze pic.twitter.com/Iax2HFDZ3m— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021
HIGH JUMP: So India have added one more bronze to their kitty. Sharad Kumar is the man, he has done it in the men's T63 final.
HIGH JUMP: Sharad Kumar has assured India a bronze in the men's T63 Final.
HIGH JUMP: In the men's T63 final, India's Mariyappan Thangavelu looks well poised to retain his Rio Games gold.
HIGH JUMP: The men's T63 finals is on. Varun Bhati failes to clear 1.73 in both jumps. He has one attempt left. Meanwhile, Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar both get first time clearances at 1.73M.
The high jump men's T63 finals is underway as India look to increase their medal tally
HIGH JUMP: Rio Games medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu wil lead the Indian charge in the men's T63 finals which begins at 3.55pm. Stay tuned.
The next Indian action is at 3.55PM when the men's high jump T63 finals gets underway. Three Indians are in the fray including Rio champion Mariyappan Thangavelu. Sharad Kumar and Varun Singh Bhati are the other two. For the moment let us savour Singhraj's hard-earned bronze.
And another one!!✨🎉 With @AdhanaSinghraj's #Bronze Medal 🥉in P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1, India's #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics medal tally now stands at 8️⃣, double of what we had achieved in #Rio2016, and we still have more to come!🇮🇳🔥 #Praise4Para #shootingparasport pic.twitter.com/01dFUKUKpW— Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 31, 2021
SHOOTING: So India's wait for a medal on day eight at Tokyo is over with para shooter Singhraj Adhana clinching a bronze in the 10M air pistol SH1 category.
Congratulations Singhraj Adhana on winning the Bronze medal in the men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics #Praise4Para— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 31, 2021
SHOOTING: India wins one more medal at Tokyo as Adhana Singhraj clinches bronze in 10M air pistol SH1 final
SHOOTING: Manish Narwal is out of contention even as Adhana Singhraj stays in line for a medal in the Men's 10M air pistol SH1 final
SHOOTING: The men's 10M air pistol SH1 final is currently underway in Tokyo. Two Indians are in the fray -- Manish Narwal and Adhana Singhraj.
SHOOTING: India's medal hopes now rests on Manish Narwal and Adhana Singhraj, who are competing in the Men's 10M Air Pistol SH1 final.
SHOT PUT: India's Bhagyashri Jadhav is out of medal contention in women's F34 category despite registering her personal best.
SHOOTING: World Record holder Rubina Francis misses out on a medal opportunity as she could finish only seventh in the P2 Women's 10M Air Pistol SH1 final.
ARCHERY: India's medal hopes receive a further jolt as Rakesh Kumar goes down fighting to China's Xinliang Ai 143-145 in the men's individual compound quarterfinal tie.
TABLE TENNIS: India's doubles pair of Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel goes down 0-3 to Chinese dup Zhou Ying and Zhang Bian in the classes 4-5 quarterfinal tie.
#ParaTableTennis Update#IND’s Doubles pair of Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel goes down 0-3 to #CHN Y Zhou and B Zhang in Doubles Classes 4-5 Quarterfinal match and 0-2 overall— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 31, 2021
We wish them good luck for future competitions#Praise4Para#Paralympics #Tokyo2020
SHOOTING: India's Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adana and Deepender Singh will compete in the P1 Men's 10M Air Pistol SH1 category qualifiers for a place in the finals.
More #ShootingParaSport action from #Paralympics as #IND's Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adana & Deepender Singh will compete in the P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification for a place in the finals‼️#Tokyo2020— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 31, 2021
ARCHERY: India's Rakesh Kumar is through to the quarterfinal of the Individual Compound Open category after defeating Slovakia's Marian Marecak 140-137 in the 1/8 elimination round.
#IND Rakesh Kumar is through to the Quarterfinal.. Defeats #SVK Marian Marecak 140-137 in Individual Compound Open 1/8 Elimination round. He will play next at 8:34 am (IST) today. #Paralympics— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 31, 2021
Morning folks. Day 8 has begun on a good bright note for India as para shooter Rubin Francis has advanced to the final of the 10M air pistol SH1 category with 560 points.
#ShootingParaSport Update@rubina_francis played brilliantly & advances to final of P2 Women 10m Air Pistol SH1 at 7th position with 560 points. The final is scheduled for 8:30 am (IST) today— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 31, 2021
Stay tuned & continue supporting her with #Cheer4India #Praise4Para#Paralympics pic.twitter.com/BYB2N6NVzJ
That concludes the entertainment from Indians on Day 7 at Tokyo, a day when they started and ended with gold. Sumit Antil followed Avani Lekhara in the winner's circle. Let's conclude the day's action by witnessing that new world record throw of 68.55M by Sumit.
#ICYMI | Sumit Antil's world-record throw which got India another gold at the ongoing Paralympics 🇮🇳🥇#SumitAntil | #Paralympics | #JavelinThrow | Gif: @Paralympics pic.twitter.com/nCVGgeA9FF— News9 (@News9Tweets) August 30, 2021
JAVELIN THROW: So it's official! India have won just their second gold medal of the day! Sumit Antil breaks world three times en route to winning Men's Javelin F64.
SPEECHLESS 🤩— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 30, 2021
🔥 Sumit Antil sets a WR with his first 66.95m throw!
🔥 Breaks his OWN WR with his second 68.08m attempt!
🔥 Breaks it yet AGAIN in his 5th attempt with 68.55m
🔥 Wins the Men's Javelin F64 #Gold for #IND! #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/q3Nl2m1dLM
JAVELIN THROW: Sumit Antil throws 66.71 in his fourth attempt in men's F64 category. Stays on course for gold.
After three attempts, which included back-to-back world record throws, India's Sumit Antil remains on course to win a gold in Men's Javelin F64. He started with a world record throw of 66.95 bettered it with another record-breaking throw of 68.08. His third throw yielded 65.27 as he is is on course to win a gold.
Sumit bettered world record twice and is well on course for the yellow metal.
He does it AGAIN!! 🤯— #ParaAthletics #Tokyo2020 (@ParaAthletics) August 30, 2021
Sumit Sumit is on 🔥🔥🔥
6⃣8⃣.0⃣8⃣ in his second attempt. It's a new world record in the men's javelin F64.#ParaAthletics #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 @ParalympicIndia #Cheer4India
The good news is that India's Sumit Antil is well on course to win a gold in Men's javelin throw F64 event.
Bad news for India as Vinod Kumar loses his discus throw bronze after a protest.
The Javelin Throw F64 final is underway in Tokyo.
Two Indians -- - Sumit Antil and Sandeep Chaudhary -- will be in action in Javelin Throw Sport F64 final which begins at 3.30PM IST.
.@sandeepjavelin’s dream is to win a medal for India at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 30, 2021
Watch him talk about his love for the sport & his expectations from the Games
Let’s wish him good luck for his match today with #Cheer4India #Praise4Para @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik pic.twitter.com/3HRsGDs6S2
It has been so far a good day for India in Tokyo, with one gold medal two silvers and a bronze already in the bag. Can we expect more from the javelin track? Watch out at 3.30PM IST.
As we wait for the Indian action to resume in Tokyo, let us raise a toast for golden girl Avani Lekhara!
It's 🥇 for 🇮🇳— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 30, 2021
Avani wins 🥇 in her debut #Paralympics
What an amazing performance by @AvaniLekhara as she wins 🇮🇳’s 1st 🥇in Para Shooting in 10m AR Standing SH1 Final with a score of 249.6 creating Paralympic Record & equalling the World Record!!!#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/Gf4S3T6V8t
The next Indian action will be at 3.30pm when the Men's Javelin Throw F64 final gets underway.
Meanwhile, India's Swaroop Unhalkar bowed out of medal contention after a fighting fourth-place finish in the men's 10M AR Standing SH 1 final.
So far it has been a field day for India at Paralympics. Let's see what's more in store!
In a rare first, the javelin event saw two Indians sharing a podium as Devendra Jhajharia wins silver and Sundar Gurjar clinches bronze.
2⃣ Indians sharing the podium - you love to see it 😍#IND continue their medal-winning run with #Silver for @DevJhajharia and #Bronze for @SundarSGurjar in the Men's Javelin Throw F46 final. 🙌#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #ParaAthleticspic.twitter.com/P9DBROJ4Zj— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 30, 2021
India have added two more medals to the their tally. Devendra Jhaharia wins silver in javelin throw F46 category, an event in which Sundar Gurjar clinches bronze.
Congratulations @DevJhajharia and #SunderGujjar for winning Silver and Bronze medals respectively in the Javelin Throw F46 category.— Sukant Kadam (@sukant9993) August 30, 2021
Devendra - 64.35m
Sunder - 64.01m@Media_SAI @ParalympicIndia #ParaAthletics #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/sCL1hmcD4I
Meanwhile, India's Swaroop Unhalkar has qualified for the final of the 10M AR Standing SH 1 event with a score of 615.12. The medal round begins at 9.45am IST.
#ShootingParaSport Update@swaroopunhalkar qualifies for the final of 10m AR Standing SH1 on 7th position with score of 615.2— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 30, 2021
He will compete for the medal at 9:45 AM (IST)
Watch this space for updates & send in your #Cheer4India messages below! #Praise4Para#Paralympics pic.twitter.com/QOJsgkuqaE
Day 7 has just started and India have already one gold and a silver in their bag. How many more to come?
It's been a Monday morning to cherish for India. After shooter Avani Lekhara wins first gold, discus thrower Yogesh Khatuniya clinches a silver. Way to go India!
#IND Yogesh Kathuniya has just bagged the #Silver medal in Men's Discus Throw F56 with a splendid 44.38m throw! #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/L31eHp9JSl— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 30, 2021
Avani is the toast of the nation as the shooter earns India its first gold at Paralympics.
It's 🥇 for 🇮🇳— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 30, 2021
Avani wins 🥇 in her debut #Paralympics
What an amazing performance by @AvaniLekhara as she wins 🇮🇳’s 1st 🥇in Para Shooting in 10m AR Standing SH1 Final with a score of 249.6 creating Paralympic Record & equalling the World Record!!!#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/Gf4S3T6V8t
India's Avani Lekhara wins first gold for India in Paras Shooting 10M at Paralympics.
Morning folks, welcome to the coverage of Day of Paralympics. India have more or less assured one more medal from the track and field.
A 4th medal confirmed for #IND 😍— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 30, 2021
Yogesh Kathuniya is close to securing a podium finish at the Men's Discus Throw F56 Final, what colour will it be? 😁#Paralympics #Tokyo2020
Join us tomorrow (August 30) for more action as shooters and field athletes will look to add more medal to India's tally.
And that wraps up the Indian action for the day, a day which brought three medals for the country at the Paralympics 2020.
DISCUS THROW: Vinod Kumar's throw of 19.91 wins India the third medal of the day. He wins bronze medal in the men's seated discus throw F52 event.
DISCUS THROW: With just one thrower left in the fray, India's Vinod Kumar drops down to third in the standings
DISCUS THROW: India's Vinod Kumar still sits at 2nd with just two more throwers left in the event.
HIGH JUMP: USA's Townsend fails to clear 2.18m, but still holds the world record and wins the gold medal, while his compatriot Dallas Wise and India's Nishad Kumar share silver medal after finished joint second, having cleared 2.06m.
HIGH JUMP: As per official confirmation, India's Nishad Kumar is tied for silver with USA's Dallas Wise.
India wins its 2nd medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics @nishad_hj takes home 🥈in High Jump T47 Final with a jump of 2.06m, which equals the Asian Record set by him in 2021— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 29, 2021
What a brilliant performance by Nishad!
Many congratulations to our champ!!! #Praise4Para#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/Mu07fk3glb
HIGH JUMP: USA's Roderick Townsend fails in his first and second attempts at 2.18m. He has one more attempt left.
HIGH JUMP: USA's Roderick Townsend breaks world record with a jump at 2.15m and now aims for even higher.
DISCUS THROW: Vinod Kumar throws a best of 19.91 to set a Area Record and puts himself in second position with three more competitors left in the event.
HIGH JUMP: Nishad and Dallas are tied for silver in the men's high jump T47 final as gold medallist Roderick Townsend clears 2.12m and now aims for the world record at 2.15m.
HIGH JUMP: Nishad Kumar and Dallas Wise fail in their third attempt at 2.09m.
HIGH JUMP: Nishad and Dallas fail in their second attempt at 2.09m.
DISCUS THROW: Vinod Kumar sets a best of 18.32 in his first two throws. The Indian has four more throws to go.
HIGH JUMP: Nishad Kumar and Dallas Wise fail in their first attempts at 2.09m, while Roderick Townsend sets a Paralympic Record by clearing that height.
HIGH JUMP: Dallas Wise and Nishad Kumar clear 2.06m in their second attempt at the height.
HIGH JUMP: Nishad and Dallas fail in their first attempt at 2.06m, while Roderick Townsend clears the height in his first attempt.
HIGH JUMP: With the Chinese jumper failing to clear 2.02m, it down to three jumpers, meaning Nishad Kumar is assured of a medal.
DISCUS THROW: Vinod Kumar is set to start with his attempt of six throws.
HIGH JUMP: USA's Roderick Townsend, who is the world record holder, clears 2.02m in his first attempt.
HIGH JUMP: Nishad clears 2.02m successfully, while USA's Dallas Wise fails in his first attempt at 2.02m.
HIGH JUMP: Rampal fails in his third attempt at 1.98m. But he is still in third position with the two Americans set to start from 2.02m and 2.06m respectively.
HIGH JUMP: Nishad clears 1.98m in his second attempt, while Rampal fails again.
HIGH JUMP: Nishad and Rampal both fail in their first attempts at 1.98m. They have two more attempts remaining to clear the height.
HIGH JUMP: Rampal Chahar clears 1.94m in his second attempt and its down to just 5 jumpers in the final with two Indian among them.
HIGH JUMP: Nishad Kumar clears 1.94m successfully, while Rampal fails to clear in his first attempt at the same height.
HIGH JUMP: Both Nishad and Rampal will next attempt 1.94m, while the Americans, who are yet to start in the event, have opted for 2.02m and 2.06m.
HIGH JUMP: Rampal follows up the 1.84m jump with a successful jump of 1.89m.
HIGH JUMP: Nishad Kumar clears 1.89m successfully in his first attempt.
HIGH JUMP: Rampal Chahar successfully clears 1.84m in his first attempt.
HIGH JUMP: Nishad is set to start with an attempt at 1.89m, while Rampal is starting with an attempt of 1.84m.
HIGH JUMP: While Rampal Chahar has a personal best of 1.94 and a season best of 1.90, Nishad Kumar comes into the Paralympics on the back of a season and personal best of 2.06.
DISCUS THROW: India's Nishad Kumar has a season's best of 18.52 and a personal best of 19.29 heading into the Paralympics.
HIGH JUMP: India's Nishad Kumar with bib number 1427 is set to be third jumper in the order of play, while his compatriot Rampal Chahar with bib number 1429 will be sixth in order of play.
DISCUS THROW: India's Vinod Kumar with bib number 1435 is fifth in order of throwers in the men's F52 Final.
Next Indian para athlete in action will be Nishad Kumar, who is set for the men's discus throw final at 3:54 PM IST. High jump action also won't be far away as the final is scheduled to start at 3:58 PM IST.
ARCHERY: Indian pair Rakesh Kumar & Jyoti Baliyan crash out after 151-153 loss to Turkey's third seeded pair Öznur Cüre & Bulent Korkmaz in the mixed team compound quarterfinal.
ARCHERY: Indian pair Rakesh & Jyoti respond with a near perfect end of three 10s and a 9 to take the score to within two points of their opponents. Turkey lead 114-112 heading into the final end of four arrows.
ARCHERY: Indian pair edge end 2 39-38, but the Turkish pair still lead the match 75-73 after two ends - eight arrows.
ARCHERY: India start the first end with a 6 and shoot couple of 9s followed by a 10, but Turkish pair started with a X followed by three 9s to take a 37-34 lead.
ARCHERY: If the Indian pair win, they will face either Italy or Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) in the semi-final, which is also set to take place later today.
ARCHERY: The mixed team compound quarterfinal will start soon. India's Rakesh Kumar & Jyoti Baliyan face Turkey's Öznur Cüre & Bulent Korkmaz.
The high jump T47 final is scheduled to start at 3:58 PM IST, while the discus throw F52 final is set to start at 3:54 PM IST.
High jumpers Rampal Chahar and Nishad Kumar will take part in the men's T47 final, while discus thrower Vinod Kumar will be part of the men's F52 final.
While the mixed team are set to be in archery quarterfinals action next, three field athletes will be in finals action later in the day.
ARCHERY: India's Rakesh Kumar & Jyoti Baliyan will meet Turkey's Öznur Cüre & Bulent Korkmaz in the mixed team compound quarterfinal, scheduled to start at 2:40 PM IST. And if the Indian pair win, they will play the semifinals also later today.
Bhavina Patel, who made history, receives her medal.
THE MOMENT 💜Wonderful show of skill and mental resilience throughout her #Paralympics campaign.— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 29, 2021
🥈Proud Bhavina Patel pic.twitter.com/G0zCGJcQSW
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elated with Bhavina Patel's performance in the Paralympics.
The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! She brings home a historic Silver medal. Congratulations to her for it. Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports. #Paralympics— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021
ARCHERY: The compound mixed team will next be in action at 2:40 PM for the quarterfinal match against Turkey.
ARCHERY: India's Rakesh Kumar & Jyoti Baliyan progress to the mixed team quarterfinal after 146-141 win over Thai pair Anon Aungaphinan & Praphaporn Homjanthuek.
ARCHERY: Indians take a point lead heading into the final end. Rakesh Kumar and Jyoti Baliyan are now 109-108 against the Thai pair.
ARCHERY: Thailand take a narrow lead going into end 3. India trail 71-72 after an effort of 8, 9, 9, 10 as opposed to the Thai pair's X, 9, 9, 9.
ARCHERY: The scores are level at 35-35 after the first end of four arrows. Indians started with a X and then followed up with a couple of 9s and a 7, while Thai pair shot three 9s and a 8.
ARCHERY: We are minutes away from the mixed team compound 1/8 eliminator event in which India's Rakesh Kumar & Jyoti Baliyan face Thailand's Anon Aungaphinan & Praphaporn Homjanthuek.
Next up for India at the Paralympics, is the mixed team archery compound event. Rakesh Kumar and Jyoti Baliyan will take on Thai pair at 9 AM IST.
TABLE TENNIS: India's Bhavina Patel settles for silver after losing 0-3 (7-11, 5-11, 6-11) to China's Zhou Ying in the women's singles class 4 final.
TABLE TENNIS: Zhou Ying takes the second game 11-5 and leads India's Bhavina Patel 2-0 in the women's singles class 4 gold medal match.
TABLE TENNIS: The Chinese Zhou Ying takes the first game 11-7 against India's Bhavina Patel.
TABLE TENNIS: Bhavina will hope to avenge her opening group game loss against Zhou Ying.
TABLE TENNIS: It's now time for the gold medal match in women's singles class 4 event as India's Bhavina Patel looks make history.
ARCHERY: Jyoti Baliyan loses her 1/16 Eliminator 137-141 against Kerrie-Louise Leonard. Now the Indian will hope for a better outcome in mixed team event later in the day.
ARCHERY: A perfect end 4 for Kerrie-Louise this time as the Irish archer shoots three Xs to take a 114-111 lead heading into the final end.
TABLE TENNIS: Bhavina's final will start soon.
ARCHERY: A perfect end 3 for Jyoti Baliyan, who hits three 10s, but still trails 82-84 against Kerrie-Louise, who shot a 10, 9 and a X.
ARCHERY: The Irish shot two Xs and 9 to take the score to 55-52 after six arrows each as the Indian Jyoti shot a 10, 8 and 7.
ARCHERY: Jyoti Baliyan leads 27-26 after first set of three arrows, shooting 8, 10 and 9 for a total of 27. Kerrie-Louise, meanwhile, shot 9, 9 and 8 for a total of 26.
TABLE TENNIS: Bhavina Patel will face a familiar opponent in world number 1 Zhou Ying and the Indian will hope for a better result against the Chinese opponent, who won 3-0 in the previous encounter between the pair.
ARCHERY: Jyoti Baliyan's 1/16 Eliminator in women's individual compound event against Kerrie-Louise will start soon.
Following the archery event, its a big one as paddler Bhavina Patel aims for a historic gold medal.
First up for India is the women's individual archery event as Jyoti Baliyan is in action for her 1/16 Eliminator against Ireland's Kerrie-Louise Leonard.
Hello all and welcome to the live updates to day 6 of the Paralympics 2020.
And that wraps up India's action for Saturday. Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel continued her dream run as she entered the finals of the women's singles class 4 table tennis event. While the men's archers had mixed fortunes, in the men's javelin throw F57 final, Rajeet Bhati failed to register a mark.
That concludes India's action on Day 5 of Paralympic Games. All eyes will on paddler Bhavina Patel tomorrow as she is a match away from a historic gold.
JAVELIN THROW: None of the six throws by India's Ranjeet Bhati in the F57 Men's Seated Javelin Throw Final were valid as his campaign ends.
#ParaAthletics— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 28, 2021
Ranjeet Bhati has been given an X for all six of his attempts. Many discussions with the officials, but no throw was deemed valid.#Paralympics #Tokyo2020 #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/3tmPozjYcT
JAVELIN THROW: Big disappointment for India in the men's javelin throw F57 Final as Ranjeet Bhati failed to register a mark with six consecutive foul throws
The men's seated javelin throw final is underway at Tokyo. India are pinning their hopes on Ranjeet Bhati.
The javelin throw final begins at 3.30pm IST. India's hopes rests on Ranjeet Bhati.
Standing between Bhavina and a historic gold medal is China's world No.1 Zhou Ying. The final will be held on Sunday (August 29) at 7.15 am.
Our champ @BhavinaPatel6 makes it to the final and we could not be happier!!— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 28, 2021
Bhavina will take on #CHN Ying Zhou in the Gold medal match tomorrow, 29 August at 7:15 AM (IST)
Stay tuned & continue to cheer her on with #Cheer4India messages#Praise4Para #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/6nzYRQUiSX
Bhavina Patel is one step away from a historic gold at Paralympics. The ace Indian paddler will take on China's world No.1 Zhou Ying in the final on Sunday (August 29).
Now we #GoForGold!!! @BhavinaPatel6 is through to the FINALS #TableTennis 🏓🔥🔥🔥🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 After beating World no. 3 #CHN today, #BhavinaPatel will be seen in #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics FINALS tomorrow morning!!! pic.twitter.com/V8hMgst5wi— Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 28, 2021
The next Indian in action is javelin thrower Ranjeet Bhati. The javelin final begins at 3.30pm IST.
In men's archery, India had mixed fortunes on Day 5 at Tokyo. While Rakesh Kumar defeated Hong Kong's Chuen K Ngai 144-131 in the 1/16 compound open elimination tie, Shyam Sundar Swami lost 139-142 to USA's Matt Stutzman to bow out of contention. Rakesh has now advanced to 1/8 elimination round which will be held on Tuesday (August 31).
🇮🇳 Para-Archer @RakeshK21328176 defeats #HKG Chuen K Ngai 144-131 in compound open 1/16 Elimination match to advance to the next round— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 28, 2021
He will play his 1/8 elimination round on 31 August
Many congratulations to our champ!#Cheer4India #Praise4Para#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/V07l4tfQA6
Morning folks, Day 5 of Paralympic Games has begun on a good note for India as Bhavina Patel, who had already assured India a historic first medal in table tennis, stormed to the finals of the women's singles class 4 event with a thrilling 3-2 (7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8) win against China's Zhang Miao.
Now we #GoForGold!!! @BhavinaPatel6 is through to the FINALS #TableTennis 🏓🔥🔥🔥🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 After beating World no. 3 #CHN today, #BhavinaPatel will be seen in #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics FINALS tomorrow morning!!! pic.twitter.com/V8hMgst5wi— Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 28, 2021
And that's the Indian action done for Friday. Join us for more action tomorrow, starting with the Table Tennis semis, some archery eliminators and a javelin throw final.
TABLE TENNIS: Bhavina Patel will face China's Zhang Miao in the semifinal on Saturday (August 28). And the match is scheduled to start at 6:10 AM IST.
SHOT PUT: Tek Chand is out of medal contention as the fourth contestant in order of play, Dzevad Pandzic has already made a best throw of 11.03.
SHOT PUT: Tek Chand made just two valid throws in his six attempts and ended with his season best throw of 9.04. But that distance is very unlikely to earn him a medal.
SHOT PUT: Tek Chand makes two four throws out of three and as it stands has made a best throw of 8.57.
TABLE TENNIS: 11-7! And it's all over. India's Bhavina Patel reaches the women's singles class 4 semifinal after 3-0 win over Serbia's Borislava Peric-Rankovic.
TABLE TENNIS: 11-6! Bhavina Patel takes the second game as well and is one game win away from reaching the semifinals in women's singles class 4.
SHOT PUT: Tek Chand is about start his attempt of six throws.
TABLE TENNIS: 11-5! Bhavina Patel takes the first game and leads the quarterfinal 1-0 against Peric-Rankovic.
TABLE TENNIS: Bhavina Patel's quarterfinal match is underway.
POWERLIFTING: Jaideep fails to make a single successful lift and doesn't register a ranking.
POWERLIFTING: Jaideep has further changed is attempt weight to 167kg. The Indian, however, is out of medal contention.
TABLE TENNIS: Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel will start her quarterfinal match soon. The Indian paddler faces Serbia's Borislava Peric-Rankovic.
POWERLIFTING: Jaideep has changed his final attempt weight to 162kg.
SHOT PUT: India's Tek Chand is third in order in the men's shot put F55 final.
POWERLIFTING: Jaideep fails to lift 160kg in his Attempt 2 as well. He has one more attempt left to make successful lift.
SHOT PUT: Indian flag-bearer Tek Chand will soon be in action for the men's shot put F55 final event. The event is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST.
POWERLIFTING: India's Jaideep fails in his first attempt of lifting 160kgs. The Indian has two more attempts remaining in the men's 65kg event.
POWERLIFTING: Jaideep, who started off as a discus thrower, took to powerlifting very recently.
POWERLIFTING: The men's 65kg event is set to start soon and India's Jaideep Deswal will start with a first attempt of 160kgs.
We are under 15 minutes away from the start of the evening session.
Action will resume in the evening session starting with powerlifting men's 65kg final (Jaideep Deswal) at 3 PM IST, followed by men's shot put F55 (Tek Chand) at 3:30 PM IST and women's singles class 4 quarterfinal (Bhavina Patel) at 3:50 PM IST.
ARCHERY, Men's Individual Recurve Ranking: India's Vivek Chikara finishes the round in 10th position with a total score of 609, while Harvinder Singh finishes 21st with a total score of 600.
ARCHERY, Men's Individual Comepound Ranking: India's Rakesh Kumar finishes at 3rd position with a personal best score of 699. His compatriot Shyam Sundar finishes with his season best of 682 in 21st position. Now both archers progress to the elimination rounds.
After 66 of 72 arrows in men's individual compound ranking round, Rakesh Kumar is in the third position with a total score of 642. Shyam Sundar moves to 19th position with a total score of 626.
In men's individual recurve ranking round, India's Vivek Chikara is 12th with a total score of 558, while Harvinder Singh drops to 21st with a total score of 548 after 66 of 72 arrows.
After 60 of 72 arrows in men's individual compound ranking round, India's Rakesh Kumar is tied for 3rd position with a total score of 582. His compatriot Shyam Sundar, meanwhile, is tied 22nd with a total score of 567.
ARCHERY, Recurve Ranking: After 54 of 72 arrows, Harvinder Singh drops to 16th with a total score of 449, while Vivek Chikara has moved to 11th position with a total score of 459.
ARCHERY, Compound Ranking: Rakesh Kumar moves to 5th with a total score of 464 after 48 of 72 arrows, while his compatriot moves to 25th with a total score of 452.
In men's recurve ranking round, India's Harvinder Singh sits in 14th position with a total score of 401, while his compatriot Vivek Chikara also has the score of 401 and sits in the 15th position after 48 of 72 arrows.
After 42 of 72 arrows in men's compound ranking round, Rakesh Kumar moves to 6th position with a total score of 406, while Shyam Sundar drops to 27th with a total score of 393.
ARCHERY, Recurve Ranking: India's Harvinder Singh and Vivek Chikara sit in the 13th and 14th position at the half way stage with scores of 303 and 301 respectively.
ARCHERY, Compound Ranking: At the half way stage - 36 of 72 arrows, Rakesh Kumar is in 8th position with a score of 348, while Shyam Sundae Swami moves to 26th with a score of 337.
After 30 of 72 arrows in the men's compound and recurve ranking round, India's Harvinder Singh (recurve) and Vivek Chikara (recurve) sit in 16th and 13th position respectively, while Rakesh Kumar (compound) and Shyam Sundar occupy the 5th and 28th position respectively.
ARCHERY: In the men's recurve ranking round, Harvinder Singh and Vivek Chikara occupy the 15th and 17th with scores of 200 and 199 respectively after 24 of 72 arrows.
ARCHERY: After 24 of 72 arrows, India's Rakesh Kumar moves to 6th position with a score of 233, while his compatriot Shyam Sundar still remains 24th with a score of 224 in the men's individual compound ranking round.
ARCHERY: Harvinder Singh is currently in 4th position with a score of 157 and Vivek Chikara is 20th with a score of 146 after 18 of 72 arrows in Men's Individual Recurve Ranking event.
ARCHERY: After 12 of 72 arrows in men's compound ranking round, Rakesh Kumar is 9th with a score of 116 and Shyam Sundar Swami is tied 24th with a score of 112.
ARCHERY: The men's recurve and compound ranking round has started. India's Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar Swami will take part in compound event, while Harvinder Singh and Vivek Chikara will be in the recuvrve event.
POWERLIFTING: India's Sakina Khatun successfully lifts 93kg in her third attempt. But she finishes 5th in ranking and misses out on a medal in the Women's 50kg event.
ARCHERY: Men's archers will soon be in action for ranking rounds.
🇮🇳 archer @RakeshK21328176 is ready for #ParaArchery Compound Open Ranking Round and determined to give his best.— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 27, 2021
Watch this space for updates and continue sharing your #Cheer4India messages#Praise4Para #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/6ajLEBCJCz
India's Sakina Khatun fails in her second attempt of 93kg and has two more attempts remaining in the event. She still remains in 6th position.
After 8 lifters finish the first attempts, India's Sakina Khatun is ranked 6th in the women's 50kg powerlifting event. The top three have lifted 117, 106 and 105 in their first attempts, while the Indian has lifted 90kg.
Sakina Khatun makes a successful lift of 90kg in her first attempt and for now sits top of the standings.
POWERLIFTING: Women's 50kg event has started.
POWERLIFTING: Sakina Khatun will soon be in action and the Indian powerlifter will be lifting 90kg in her first attempt.
Next in action for India is Powerlifter Sakina Khatun, who will be in the Women's 50kg final event. The event starts at 9:30 AM IST.
TABLE TENNIS: Bhavina will face Serbia's Borislava Peric-Rankovic in the quarterfinals later today at 3:50 PM IST.
TABLE TENNIS: Bhavina Patel wins the third game and defeats Joyce Oliveira 3-0 to reach the Women's Singles Class 4 quarterfinal.
ARCHERY: Jyoti Baliyan will face Ireland's Kerrie-Louise Leonard in the Women's Individual Compound event 1/16 Eliminator on Sunday (August 29) at 6:55 AM IST.
TABLE TENNIS: 13-11! Bhavina Patel takes the second game as well and leads Brazil's Joyce Oliveira 2-0 in the round of 16 clash.
TABLE TENNIS: Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel has started her Women's Singles Class 4 round of 16 clash against Brazil's Joyce Oliveira. She leads the match 1-0 after taking game 1, 12-10.
ARCHERY: Jyoti Baliyan finished Women's Individual Compound - open ranking round in 15th with a season best score of 671. The Indian will return for 1/16 Elimination Round on Sunday (August 29).
SWIMMING: Swimmer Suyash Jadhav did not start the 200m individual medley SM7 event heats as he is suffering from a cold and sore throat.
Hello all and welcome to the live updates of day 4 of the Tokyo Paralympics.
That's it for Indian action on Thursday (August 26). Join us for more action on Friday (August 27), when Archers, swimmer, paddler and powerlifters will be in action.
Table Tennis: South Korea's Lee Mi-gyu beats India's Sonalben Patel 10-12, 11-5, 11-3, 11-9 to reach the knock out rounds.
Excellent fight back from Sonalben from 4-10 down to take it to 9-10. But the Indian loses game 4 and bows out of the Games.
11-3! Lee Mi-gyu takes game 3 against Sonalben and leads the match 2-1.
South Korean Mi-gyu comes back strongly to take game 2 against India's Sonalben Patel. Match stands at 1-1 after two games.
After 7 minutes of action, Sonalben takes the first game 12-10 against Mi-gyu.
Table Tennis: Sonalben's second group stage match has started.
Sonalben lost a close match 2-3 to Li Qian, who lost 0-3 to Mi-gyu in the other group D women's singles class 3 event. And the Indian para paddler still has a slight chance to progress if she wins.
Table Tennis: India's Sonalben Madhubhai Patel, who lost her opening group stage game, will take on South Korea's Lee Mi-gyu in the second group match.
Its has so far been a good day for India at Tokyo with table tennis player Bhavina Patel making it to the knockout phase.
As first time Paralympians both you & @BhavinaPatel6 made it a truly entertaining and nail biting match for us all! 🏓 Truly a moment to celebrate as a #ProudParalympian @megshackleton! ❤️💙💚 #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/9DN3qTBZ4S— Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 26, 2021
Table Tennis: If she wins her round of 16 clash, Bhavina will face Serbia's Borislava Peric-Rankovic in the Women's Singles Class 4 quarterfinal, which is also scheduled for Friday (August 27).
Table Tennis: The Women's Singles Class 4 round of 16 draw has been made and India's Bhavina Patel will face Joyce Oliveira of Brazil on Friday (August 27) at 7:30 AM IST.
Bhavina's compatriot -- Sonal Patel -- who also lost her opening-round singles match will be seen in action later in the day.
Bhavina put up a gritty display after her opening-round loss and now the Indian paddler has entered the knockout phase.
Winning moment for @bhavinapatel6 in her 2nd Match of #Tokyo2020 qualifying her for the next stage!! 🎉🎊🎉 #IND #TableTennis #Praise4Para @Media_SAI @DeepaAthlete @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/FwMBkP0KIV— Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 26, 2021
India's Bhavina Patel beat Great Britain's Megan Shackleton 11-7, 9-11, 17-15, 13-11 in women's singles table tennis Class 4
Both the Indian paddlers will be hoping to turn their fortunes as the action begins on Day 3 of Paralympics 2020.
🚨 More #ParaTableTennis action incoming tomorrow! #IND's @BhavinaPatel6 and @sonup123 will look to turn their fortunes in their respective group matches. 🏓#Paralympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/K1Owx6Kie1— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 25, 2021
Good morning all and welcome to Day 3 of Paralympics 2020.
On the field, Australian cyclist Paige Greco won the first gold medal. The 24-year-old claimed the 3,000M individual pursuit title at the Izu Velodrome in a world record time of three minutes, 50.81sec.
25 August - #CyclingTrack - Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) August 25, 2021
🥇Paige Greco🇦🇺
🥈WANG Xiaomei🇨🇳
🥉Denise Schindler🇩🇪#UnitedByEmotion | #Paralympics | #Tokyo2020
Meanwhile, veteran Devendra Jhajharia and reigning world champion Sandeep Chaudhary were among five javelin throwers in a 12-strong Indian contingent that left for the Japanese Tokyo to compete in the Paralympic Games.
✈Destination Tokyo@Tokyo2020 #Paralympics bound Indian Athletics Contingent departs for Tokyo from IGI Airport, New Delhi— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 25, 2021
Check out the glimpses of their departure and let's continue to support them with #Cheer4India messages#Praise4Para #ParaAthletics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/oqFfYHYfgc
Bhavinaben, who was up against world number one Chinese paddler Zhou Ying, lost, went down tamely 3-11, 9-11, 2-11, in the women's singles Class 4 group A fixture.
Competing in the women's Class 3 category, Sonalben was ahead after the first three games but lost momentum to lose 11-9, 3-11, 17-15, 7-11 4-11 against Li Quan of China, world number four and the Rio Paralympics silver medallist.
Indian table tennis players Bhavinaben Patel and Sonalben Manubhai Patel began their campaigns with opening round defeats in their respective events at the Tokyo Paralympics.
