Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 11 Live Updates: Praveen Kumar wins silver in high jump, Avani bronze in shooting

Over the next few days, specially-abled athletes from across the world, including from India, will vie for top honours at the Japanese capital.

On Day 10 of the Tokyo Paralympics, India's medal count remained unchanged as the India athletes did not notch up any podium finishes.

World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat sailed into the men's singles semifinals following a 21-12, 21-9 win over Ukraine's Oleksandr Chyrkov. The other Indian shuttlers also enjoyed a good day as Suhas Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon and Krishna Nagar got off to winning starts in the men's singles event.

Meanwhile, in the women's singles class SU5, Kohli beat Zehra. Earlier in the day, Kohli and partner Parul Parmar had lost in the group B women's doubles SL3-SU5 class match.

On the other hand, Prachi Yadav qualified for the semifinals of canoe sprint event in women's Va'a single 200M.

Meanwhile, in the men's shot put F35 final, medal hope Arvind Malik missed out on a podium finish ending seventh. With that India ended the tenth day of the Paralympics with no medal.

After failing to add to their medals tally on Day 10, India will be eyeing a better show on Friday (September 3).

