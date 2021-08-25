Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 12 Live Updates: Manish Narwal wins gold in shooting, silver for Singhraj

Over the next few days, specially-abled athletes from across the world, including from India, will vie for top honours at the Japanese capital.

After two barren days, Day 11 brought much cheer to the Indian camp as they won three medals -- one silver (Praveen Kumar Men's High Jump T64) and two bronze (Avani Lekhara, Women's 50M Rifle 3 Positions SH1 and Harvinder Singh, Men's Indivudual Archery Recurve event) to increase their overall tally to an all-time high of 13.

It was Avani's second medal of the event, the first by an Indian woman in Games, while Harvinder's medal was the first in archery for India in Paralympics history.

It's Day 12 of Paralympic Games and India will be keen to add to their medals tally.

