Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 3 Highlights: Indian paddler Bhavina reaches round of 16, Sonalben bows out

Over the next few days, specially-abled athletes from across the world, including from India, will vie for top honours at the Japanese capital.

India's table tennis player Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel came back strongly after her opening round loss to defeat Great Britain's Meghan Shackleton to enter the round-of-16 in Women's Singles Class 4 category on Thursday (August 26).

Her compatriot Sonal Patel, meanwhile, bowed out of the Tokyo Paralympics after suffering back-to-back defeats in the Women's Singles Class 3 Group A. While she lost to China's Li Qian 2-3 on Wednesday (August 25), Sonalben lost 1-3 to South Korea's Lee Mi-gyu.