Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 3 Highlights: Indian paddler Bhavina reaches round of 16, Sonalben bows out

Tokyo, August 26: 'We have wings.' It is the perfect theme for Paralympics 2021, that has started at Tokyo. The Tokyo Paralympics might not generate as much fanfare and noise as the Olympics but for the spirit of participants the event is second to none.
Over the next few days, specially-abled athletes from across the world, including from India, will vie for top honours at the Japanese capital.
India's table tennis player Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel came back strongly after her opening round loss to defeat Great Britain's Meghan Shackleton to enter the round-of-16 in Women's Singles Class 4 category on Thursday (August 26).
Her compatriot Sonal Patel, meanwhile, bowed out of the Tokyo Paralympics after suffering back-to-back defeats in the Women's Singles Class 3 Group A. While she lost to China's Li Qian 2-3 on Wednesday (August 25), Sonalben lost 1-3 to South Korea's Lee Mi-gyu.
That's it for Indian action on Thursday (August 26). Join us for more action on Friday (August 27), when Archers, swimmer, paddler and powerlifters will be in action.
Table Tennis: South Korea's Lee Mi-gyu beats India's Sonalben Patel 10-12, 11-5, 11-3, 11-9 to reach the knock out rounds.
Excellent fight back from Sonalben from 4-10 down to take it to 9-10. But the Indian loses game 4 and bows out of the Games.
11-3! Lee Mi-gyu takes game 3 against Sonalben and leads the match 2-1.
South Korean Mi-gyu comes back strongly to take game 2 against India's Sonalben Patel. Match stands at 1-1 after two games.
After 7 minutes of action, Sonalben takes the first game 12-10 against Mi-gyu.
Table Tennis: Sonalben's second group stage match has started.
Sonalben lost a close match 2-3 to Li Qian, who lost 0-3 to Mi-gyu in the other group D women's singles class 3 event. And the Indian para paddler still has a slight chance to progress if she wins.
Table Tennis: India's Sonalben Madhubhai Patel, who lost her opening group stage game, will take on South Korea's Lee Mi-gyu in the second group match.
Its has so far been a good day for India at Tokyo with table tennis player Bhavina Patel making it to the knockout phase.
Table Tennis: If she wins her round of 16 clash, Bhavina will face Serbia's Borislava Peric-Rankovic in the Women's Singles Class 4 quarterfinal, which is also scheduled for Friday (August 27).
Table Tennis: The Women's Singles Class 4 round of 16 draw has been made and India's Bhavina Patel will face Joyce Oliveira of Brazil on Friday (August 27) at 7:30 AM IST.
Bhavina's compatriot -- Sonal Patel -- who also lost her opening-round singles match will be seen in action later in the day.
Bhavina put up a gritty display after her opening-round loss and now the Indian paddler has entered the knockout phase.
India's Bhavina Patel beat Great Britain's Megan Shackleton 11-7, 9-11, 17-15, 13-11 in women's singles table tennis Class 4
Both the Indian paddlers will be hoping to turn their fortunes as the action begins on Day 3 of Paralympics 2020.
Good morning all and welcome to Day 3 of Paralympics 2020.
On the field, Australian cyclist Paige Greco won the first gold medal. The 24-year-old claimed the 3,000M individual pursuit title at the Izu Velodrome in a world record time of three minutes, 50.81sec.
Meanwhile, veteran Devendra Jhajharia and reigning world champion Sandeep Chaudhary were among five javelin throwers in a 12-strong Indian contingent that left for the Japanese Tokyo to compete in the Paralympic Games.
Bhavinaben, who was up against world number one Chinese paddler Zhou Ying, lost, went down tamely 3-11, 9-11, 2-11, in the women's singles Class 4 group A fixture.
Competing in the women's Class 3 category, Sonalben was ahead after the first three games but lost momentum to lose 11-9, 3-11, 17-15, 7-11 4-11 against Li Quan of China, world number four and the Rio Paralympics silver medallist.
Indian table tennis players Bhavinaben Patel and Sonalben Manubhai Patel began their campaigns with opening round defeats in their respective events at the Tokyo Paralympics.
