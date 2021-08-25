Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 4 Highlights: Paddler Bhavina enters semis; Shot putter, powerlifters disappoint

Over the next few days, specially-abled athletes from across the world, including from India, will vie for top honours at the Japanese capital.

India's table tennis player Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel entered the semifinals of the women's singles class 4 event after a 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 11-7) win over Serbia's Borislava Peric-Rankovic.

Earlier on Friday (August 27), Bhavin beat Joyce Oliveira of Brazil 3-0 in round-of-16. Archer Jyoti Baliyan finished Women's Individual Compound ranking round at 15th with a score of 671 and will face Ireland's Kerrie-Louise Leonard in the 1/16 Eliminator scheduled for Sunday (August 29).

In men's archery, Rakesh Kumar finished in 3rd position with a personal best score of 699, while Shyam Sundar Swami ended with a season best of 682 to finish 21st in the compound ranking round.

Recurve archers, Harvinder Singh and Vivek Chikara finished 21st and 10th in the men's individual ranking round with a total score of 609 and 600 respectively.

Meanwhile, swimmer Suyash Jadhav did not start in the men's 200m individual medley SM7 event heats due to illness and powerlifters Sakina Khatun and Jaideep Deswal finished 5th and last in the women's 50kg and men's 65kg event respectively.

Indian flag-bearer made a season's best throw of 9.04 in the men's shot put F55 final, but that distance was below the medal ranking.