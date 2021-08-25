Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 5 Highlights: Paddler Bhavina enters final

Over the next few days, specially-abled athletes from across the world, including from India, will vie for top honours at the Japanese capital.

Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel, who had assured India a historic first medal in table tennis, continued her impressive run as she entered the finals of the women's singles class 4 event after a 3-2 (7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8) win over China's Zhang Miao.

Earlier on Friday (August 27), Bhavin had defeated Joyce Oliveira of Brazil 3-0 in round-of-16.

Archer Jyoti Baliyan finished Women's Individual Compound ranking round at 15th with a score of 671 and will face Ireland's Kerrie-Louise Leonard in the 1/16 Eliminator scheduled for Sunday (August 29).

In men's archery, Rakesh Kumar finished in 3rd position with a personal best score of 699, while Shyam Sundar Swami ended with a season best of 682 to finish 21st in the compound ranking round.