Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 5 Highlights: Paddler Bhavina enters final

Tokyo, August 27: 'We have wings.' It is the perfect theme for Paralympics 2021, that has started at Tokyo. The Tokyo Paralympics might not generate as much fanfare and noise as the Olympics but for the spirit of participants the event is second to none.
Over the next few days, specially-abled athletes from across the world, including from India, will vie for top honours at the Japanese capital.
Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel, who had assured India a historic first medal in table tennis, continued her impressive run as she entered the finals of the women's singles class 4 event after a 3-2 (7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8) win over China's Zhang Miao.
Earlier on Friday (August 27), Bhavin had defeated Joyce Oliveira of Brazil 3-0 in round-of-16.
Archer Jyoti Baliyan finished Women's Individual Compound ranking round at 15th with a score of 671 and will face Ireland's Kerrie-Louise Leonard in the 1/16 Eliminator scheduled for Sunday (August 29).
In men's archery, Rakesh Kumar finished in 3rd position with a personal best score of 699, while Shyam Sundar Swami ended with a season best of 682 to finish 21st in the compound ranking round.
Morning folks, Day 5 of Paralympic Games has begun on a good note for India as Bhavina Patel, who had already assured India a historic first medal in table tennis, stormed to the finals of the women's singles class 4 event with a thrilling 3-2 (7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8) win against China's Zhang Miao.
Now we #GoForGold!!! @BhavinaPatel6 is through to the FINALS #TableTennis 🏓🔥🔥🔥🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 After beating World no. 3 #CHN today, #BhavinaPatel will be seen in #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics FINALS tomorrow morning!!! pic.twitter.com/V8hMgst5wi— Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 28, 2021
And that's the Indian action done for Friday. Join us for more action tomorrow, starting with the Table Tennis semis, some archery eliminators and a javelin throw final.
TABLE TENNIS: Bhavina Patel will face China's Zhang Miao in the semifinal on Saturday (August 28). And the match is scheduled to start at 6:10 AM IST.
SHOT PUT: Tek Chand is out of medal contention as the fourth contestant in order of play, Dzevad Pandzic has already made a best throw of 11.03.
SHOT PUT: Tek Chand made just two valid throws in his six attempts and ended with his season best throw of 9.04. But that distance is very unlikely to earn him a medal.
SHOT PUT: Tek Chand makes two four throws out of three and as it stands has made a best throw of 8.57.
TABLE TENNIS: 11-7! And it's all over. India's Bhavina Patel reaches the women's singles class 4 semifinal after 3-0 win over Serbia's Borislava Peric-Rankovic.
TABLE TENNIS: 11-6! Bhavina Patel takes the second game as well and is one game win away from reaching the semifinals in women's singles class 4.
SHOT PUT: Tek Chand is about start his attempt of six throws.
TABLE TENNIS: 11-5! Bhavina Patel takes the first game and leads the quarterfinal 1-0 against Peric-Rankovic.
TABLE TENNIS: Bhavina Patel's quarterfinal match is underway.
POWERLIFTING: Jaideep fails to make a single successful lift and doesn't register a ranking.
POWERLIFTING: Jaideep has further changed is attempt weight to 167kg. The Indian, however, is out of medal contention.
TABLE TENNIS: Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel will start her quarterfinal match soon. The Indian paddler faces Serbia's Borislava Peric-Rankovic.
POWERLIFTING: Jaideep has changed his final attempt weight to 162kg.
SHOT PUT: India's Tek Chand is third in order in the men's shot put F55 final.
POWERLIFTING: Jaideep fails to lift 160kg in his Attempt 2 as well. He has one more attempt left to make successful lift.
SHOT PUT: Indian flag-bearer Tek Chand will soon be in action for the men's shot put F55 final event. The event is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST.
POWERLIFTING: India's Jaideep fails in his first attempt of lifting 160kgs. The Indian has two more attempts remaining in the men's 65kg event.
POWERLIFTING: Jaideep, who started off as a discus thrower, took to powerlifting very recently.
POWERLIFTING: The men's 65kg event is set to start soon and India's Jaideep Deswal will start with a first attempt of 160kgs.
We are under 15 minutes away from the start of the evening session.
Action will resume in the evening session starting with powerlifting men's 65kg final (Jaideep Deswal) at 3 PM IST, followed by men's shot put F55 (Tek Chand) at 3:30 PM IST and women's singles class 4 quarterfinal (Bhavina Patel) at 3:50 PM IST.
ARCHERY, Men's Individual Recurve Ranking: India's Vivek Chikara finishes the round in 10th position with a total score of 609, while Harvinder Singh finishes 21st with a total score of 600.
ARCHERY, Men's Individual Comepound Ranking: India's Rakesh Kumar finishes at 3rd position with a personal best score of 699. His compatriot Shyam Sundar finishes with his season best of 682 in 21st position. Now both archers progress to the elimination rounds.
After 66 of 72 arrows in men's individual compound ranking round, Rakesh Kumar is in the third position with a total score of 642. Shyam Sundar moves to 19th position with a total score of 626.
In men's individual recurve ranking round, India's Vivek Chikara is 12th with a total score of 558, while Harvinder Singh drops to 21st with a total score of 548 after 66 of 72 arrows.
After 60 of 72 arrows in men's individual compound ranking round, India's Rakesh Kumar is tied for 3rd position with a total score of 582. His compatriot Shyam Sundar, meanwhile, is tied 22nd with a total score of 567.
ARCHERY, Recurve Ranking: After 54 of 72 arrows, Harvinder Singh drops to 16th with a total score of 449, while Vivek Chikara has moved to 11th position with a total score of 459.
ARCHERY, Compound Ranking: Rakesh Kumar moves to 5th with a total score of 464 after 48 of 72 arrows, while his compatriot moves to 25th with a total score of 452.
In men's recurve ranking round, India's Harvinder Singh sits in 14th position with a total score of 401, while his compatriot Vivek Chikara also has the score of 401 and sits in the 15th position after 48 of 72 arrows.
After 42 of 72 arrows in men's compound ranking round, Rakesh Kumar moves to 6th position with a total score of 406, while Shyam Sundar drops to 27th with a total score of 393.
ARCHERY, Recurve Ranking: India's Harvinder Singh and Vivek Chikara sit in the 13th and 14th position at the half way stage with scores of 303 and 301 respectively.
ARCHERY, Compound Ranking: At the half way stage - 36 of 72 arrows, Rakesh Kumar is in 8th position with a score of 348, while Shyam Sundae Swami moves to 26th with a score of 337.
After 30 of 72 arrows in the men's compound and recurve ranking round, India's Harvinder Singh (recurve) and Vivek Chikara (recurve) sit in 16th and 13th position respectively, while Rakesh Kumar (compound) and Shyam Sundar occupy the 5th and 28th position respectively.
ARCHERY: In the men's recurve ranking round, Harvinder Singh and Vivek Chikara occupy the 15th and 17th with scores of 200 and 199 respectively after 24 of 72 arrows.
ARCHERY: After 24 of 72 arrows, India's Rakesh Kumar moves to 6th position with a score of 233, while his compatriot Shyam Sundar still remains 24th with a score of 224 in the men's individual compound ranking round.
ARCHERY: Harvinder Singh is currently in 4th position with a score of 157 and Vivek Chikara is 20th with a score of 146 after 18 of 72 arrows in Men's Individual Recurve Ranking event.
ARCHERY: After 12 of 72 arrows in men's compound ranking round, Rakesh Kumar is 9th with a score of 116 and Shyam Sundar Swami is tied 24th with a score of 112.
ARCHERY: The men's recurve and compound ranking round has started. India's Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar Swami will take part in compound event, while Harvinder Singh and Vivek Chikara will be in the recuvrve event.
POWERLIFTING: India's Sakina Khatun successfully lifts 93kg in her third attempt. But she finishes 5th in ranking and misses out on a medal in the Women's 50kg event.
ARCHERY: Men's archers will soon be in action for ranking rounds.
🇮🇳 archer @RakeshK21328176 is ready for #ParaArchery Compound Open Ranking Round and determined to give his best.— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 27, 2021
Watch this space for updates and continue sharing your #Cheer4India messages#Praise4Para #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/6ajLEBCJCz
India's Sakina Khatun fails in her second attempt of 93kg and has two more attempts remaining in the event. She still remains in 6th position.
After 8 lifters finish the first attempts, India's Sakina Khatun is ranked 6th in the women's 50kg powerlifting event. The top three have lifted 117, 106 and 105 in their first attempts, while the Indian has lifted 90kg.
Sakina Khatun makes a successful lift of 90kg in her first attempt and for now sits top of the standings.
POWERLIFTING: Women's 50kg event has started.
POWERLIFTING: Sakina Khatun will soon be in action and the Indian powerlifter will be lifting 90kg in her first attempt.
Next in action for India is Powerlifter Sakina Khatun, who will be in the Women's 50kg final event. The event starts at 9:30 AM IST.
TABLE TENNIS: Bhavina will face Serbia's Borislava Peric-Rankovic in the quarterfinals later today at 3:50 PM IST.
TABLE TENNIS: Bhavina Patel wins the third game and defeats Joyce Oliveira 3-0 to reach the Women's Singles Class 4 quarterfinal.
ARCHERY: Jyoti Baliyan will face Ireland's Kerrie-Louise Leonard in the Women's Individual Compound event 1/16 Eliminator on Sunday (August 29) at 6:55 AM IST.
TABLE TENNIS: 13-11! Bhavina Patel takes the second game as well and leads Brazil's Joyce Oliveira 2-0 in the round of 16 clash.
TABLE TENNIS: Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel has started her Women's Singles Class 4 round of 16 clash against Brazil's Joyce Oliveira. She leads the match 1-0 after taking game 1, 12-10.
ARCHERY: Jyoti Baliyan finished Women's Individual Compound - open ranking round in 15th with a season best score of 671. The Indian will return for 1/16 Elimination Round on Sunday (August 29).
SWIMMING: Swimmer Suyash Jadhav did not start the 200m individual medley SM7 event heats as he is suffering from a cold and sore throat.
Hello all and welcome to the live updates of day 4 of the Tokyo Paralympics.
That's it for Indian action on Thursday (August 26). Join us for more action on Friday (August 27), when Archers, swimmer, paddler and powerlifters will be in action.
Table Tennis: South Korea's Lee Mi-gyu beats India's Sonalben Patel 10-12, 11-5, 11-3, 11-9 to reach the knock out rounds.
Excellent fight back from Sonalben from 4-10 down to take it to 9-10. But the Indian loses game 4 and bows out of the Games.
11-3! Lee Mi-gyu takes game 3 against Sonalben and leads the match 2-1.
South Korean Mi-gyu comes back strongly to take game 2 against India's Sonalben Patel. Match stands at 1-1 after two games.
After 7 minutes of action, Sonalben takes the first game 12-10 against Mi-gyu.
Table Tennis: Sonalben's second group stage match has started.
Sonalben lost a close match 2-3 to Li Qian, who lost 0-3 to Mi-gyu in the other group D women's singles class 3 event. And the Indian para paddler still has a slight chance to progress if she wins.
Table Tennis: India's Sonalben Madhubhai Patel, who lost her opening group stage game, will take on South Korea's Lee Mi-gyu in the second group match.
Its has so far been a good day for India at Tokyo with table tennis player Bhavina Patel making it to the knockout phase.
As first time Paralympians both you & @BhavinaPatel6 made it a truly entertaining and nail biting match for us all! 🏓 Truly a moment to celebrate as a #ProudParalympian @megshackleton! ❤️💙💚 #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/9DN3qTBZ4S— Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 26, 2021
Table Tennis: If she wins her round of 16 clash, Bhavina will face Serbia's Borislava Peric-Rankovic in the Women's Singles Class 4 quarterfinal, which is also scheduled for Friday (August 27).
Table Tennis: The Women's Singles Class 4 round of 16 draw has been made and India's Bhavina Patel will face Joyce Oliveira of Brazil on Friday (August 27) at 7:30 AM IST.
Bhavina's compatriot -- Sonal Patel -- who also lost her opening-round singles match will be seen in action later in the day.
Bhavina put up a gritty display after her opening-round loss and now the Indian paddler has entered the knockout phase.
Winning moment for @bhavinapatel6 in her 2nd Match of #Tokyo2020 qualifying her for the next stage!! 🎉🎊🎉 #IND #TableTennis #Praise4Para @Media_SAI @DeepaAthlete @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/FwMBkP0KIV— Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 26, 2021
India's Bhavina Patel beat Great Britain's Megan Shackleton 11-7, 9-11, 17-15, 13-11 in women's singles table tennis Class 4
Both the Indian paddlers will be hoping to turn their fortunes as the action begins on Day 3 of Paralympics 2020.
🚨 More #ParaTableTennis action incoming tomorrow! #IND's @BhavinaPatel6 and @sonup123 will look to turn their fortunes in their respective group matches. 🏓#Paralympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/K1Owx6Kie1— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 25, 2021
Good morning all and welcome to Day 3 of Paralympics 2020.
On the field, Australian cyclist Paige Greco won the first gold medal. The 24-year-old claimed the 3,000M individual pursuit title at the Izu Velodrome in a world record time of three minutes, 50.81sec.
25 August - #CyclingTrack - Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) August 25, 2021
🥇Paige Greco🇦🇺
🥈WANG Xiaomei🇨🇳
🥉Denise Schindler🇩🇪#UnitedByEmotion | #Paralympics | #Tokyo2020
Meanwhile, veteran Devendra Jhajharia and reigning world champion Sandeep Chaudhary were among five javelin throwers in a 12-strong Indian contingent that left for the Japanese Tokyo to compete in the Paralympic Games.
✈Destination Tokyo@Tokyo2020 #Paralympics bound Indian Athletics Contingent departs for Tokyo from IGI Airport, New Delhi— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 25, 2021
Check out the glimpses of their departure and let's continue to support them with #Cheer4India messages#Praise4Para #ParaAthletics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/oqFfYHYfgc
Bhavinaben, who was up against world number one Chinese paddler Zhou Ying, lost, went down tamely 3-11, 9-11, 2-11, in the women's singles Class 4 group A fixture.
Competing in the women's Class 3 category, Sonalben was ahead after the first three games but lost momentum to lose 11-9, 3-11, 17-15, 7-11 4-11 against Li Quan of China, world number four and the Rio Paralympics silver medallist.
Indian table tennis players Bhavinaben Patel and Sonalben Manubhai Patel began their campaigns with opening round defeats in their respective events at the Tokyo Paralympics.
