Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 7 Updates: Avani Lekhara wins shooting gold

Over the next few days, specially-abled athletes from across the world, including from India, will vie for top honours at the Japanese capital.

Day 6 was fruitful day for India as they end the day with three medals - two silver and one bronze, though the bronze has been put on hold

Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel, who assured India a historic first medal in table tennis, settled for sliver after a 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 loss to China's world No.1 paddler Zhou Ying in the women's singles class 4 event final on Sunday (August 29).

High Jumper Nishad Kumar cleared his personal best of 2.06m to win the silver medal in the men's T47 final, while compatriot Rampal Chahar finished fifth having cleared his personal best of 1.94m.

Meanwhile, discus thrower Vinod Kumar, who registered an Area Record throw of 19.91 won the bronze medal in the men's discus throw F52 event, though his medal has been held over a tecncical dispute.

On Day 7, India started with a bang with shooter Avani Lekhara winning the first gold for the country..