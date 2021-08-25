Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 7 Updates: Avani Lekhara wins shooting gold

Bengaluru, August 30: 'We have wings.' It is the perfect theme for Paralympics 2021, that has started at Tokyo. The Tokyo Paralympics might not generate as much fanfare and noise as the Olympics but for the spirit of participants the event is second to none.
Over the next few days, specially-abled athletes from across the world, including from India, will vie for top honours at the Japanese capital.
Day 6 was fruitful day for India as they end the day with three medals - two silver and one bronze, though the bronze has been put on hold
Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel, who assured India a historic first medal in table tennis, settled for sliver after a 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 loss to China's world No.1 paddler Zhou Ying in the women's singles class 4 event final on Sunday (August 29).
High Jumper Nishad Kumar cleared his personal best of 2.06m to win the silver medal in the men's T47 final, while compatriot Rampal Chahar finished fifth having cleared his personal best of 1.94m.
Meanwhile, discus thrower Vinod Kumar, who registered an Area Record throw of 19.91 won the bronze medal in the men's discus throw F52 event, though his medal has been held over a tecncical dispute.
On Day 7, India started with a bang with shooter Avani Lekhara winning the first gold for the country..
Avani is the toast of the nation as the shooter earns India its first gold at Paralympics.
It's 🥇 for 🇮🇳— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 30, 2021
Avani wins 🥇 in her debut #Paralympics
What an amazing performance by @AvaniLekhara as she wins 🇮🇳’s 1st 🥇in Para Shooting in 10m AR Standing SH1 Final with a score of 249.6 creating Paralympic Record & equalling the World Record!!!#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/Gf4S3T6V8t
India's Avani Lekhara wins first gold for India in Paras Shooting 10M at Paralympics.
Morning folks, welcome to the coverage of Day of Paralympics. India have more or less assured one more medal from the track and field.
A 4th medal confirmed for #IND 😍— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 30, 2021
Yogesh Kathuniya is close to securing a podium finish at the Men's Discus Throw F56 Final, what colour will it be? 😁#Paralympics #Tokyo2020
Join us tomorrow (August 30) for more action as shooters and field athletes will look to add more medal to India's tally.
And that wraps up the Indian action for the day, a day which brought three medals for the country at the Paralympics 2020.
DISCUS THROW: Vinod Kumar's throw of 19.91 wins India the third medal of the day. He wins bronze medal in the men's seated discus throw F52 event.
DISCUS THROW: With just one thrower left in the fray, India's Vinod Kumar drops down to third in the standings
DISCUS THROW: India's Vinod Kumar still sits at 2nd with just two more throwers left in the event.
HIGH JUMP: USA's Townsend fails to clear 2.18m, but still holds the world record and wins the gold medal, while his compatriot Dallas Wise and India's Nishad Kumar share silver medal after finished joint second, having cleared 2.06m.
HIGH JUMP: As per official confirmation, India's Nishad Kumar is tied for silver with USA's Dallas Wise.
India wins its 2nd medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics @nishad_hj takes home 🥈in High Jump T47 Final with a jump of 2.06m, which equals the Asian Record set by him in 2021— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 29, 2021
What a brilliant performance by Nishad!
Many congratulations to our champ!!! #Praise4Para#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/Mu07fk3glb
HIGH JUMP: USA's Roderick Townsend fails in his first and second attempts at 2.18m. He has one more attempt left.
HIGH JUMP: USA's Roderick Townsend breaks world record with a jump at 2.15m and now aims for even higher.
DISCUS THROW: Vinod Kumar throws a best of 19.91 to set a Area Record and puts himself in second position with three more competitors left in the event.
HIGH JUMP: Nishad and Dallas are tied for silver in the men's high jump T47 final as gold medallist Roderick Townsend clears 2.12m and now aims for the world record at 2.15m.
HIGH JUMP: Nishad Kumar and Dallas Wise fail in their third attempt at 2.09m.
HIGH JUMP: Nishad and Dallas fail in their second attempt at 2.09m.
DISCUS THROW: Vinod Kumar sets a best of 18.32 in his first two throws. The Indian has four more throws to go.
HIGH JUMP: Nishad Kumar and Dallas Wise fail in their first attempts at 2.09m, while Roderick Townsend sets a Paralympic Record by clearing that height.
HIGH JUMP: Dallas Wise and Nishad Kumar clear 2.06m in their second attempt at the height.
HIGH JUMP: Nishad and Dallas fail in their first attempt at 2.06m, while Roderick Townsend clears the height in his first attempt.
HIGH JUMP: With the Chinese jumper failing to clear 2.02m, it down to three jumpers, meaning Nishad Kumar is assured of a medal.
DISCUS THROW: Vinod Kumar is set to start with his attempt of six throws.
HIGH JUMP: USA's Roderick Townsend, who is the world record holder, clears 2.02m in his first attempt.
HIGH JUMP: Nishad clears 2.02m successfully, while USA's Dallas Wise fails in his first attempt at 2.02m.
HIGH JUMP: Rampal fails in his third attempt at 1.98m. But he is still in third position with the two Americans set to start from 2.02m and 2.06m respectively.
HIGH JUMP: Nishad clears 1.98m in his second attempt, while Rampal fails again.
HIGH JUMP: Nishad and Rampal both fail in their first attempts at 1.98m. They have two more attempts remaining to clear the height.
HIGH JUMP: Rampal Chahar clears 1.94m in his second attempt and its down to just 5 jumpers in the final with two Indian among them.
HIGH JUMP: Nishad Kumar clears 1.94m successfully, while Rampal fails to clear in his first attempt at the same height.
HIGH JUMP: Both Nishad and Rampal will next attempt 1.94m, while the Americans, who are yet to start in the event, have opted for 2.02m and 2.06m.
HIGH JUMP: Rampal follows up the 1.84m jump with a successful jump of 1.89m.
HIGH JUMP: Nishad Kumar clears 1.89m successfully in his first attempt.
HIGH JUMP: Rampal Chahar successfully clears 1.84m in his first attempt.
HIGH JUMP: Nishad is set to start with an attempt at 1.89m, while Rampal is starting with an attempt of 1.84m.
HIGH JUMP: While Rampal Chahar has a personal best of 1.94 and a season best of 1.90, Nishad Kumar comes into the Paralympics on the back of a season and personal best of 2.06.
DISCUS THROW: India's Nishad Kumar has a season's best of 18.52 and a personal best of 19.29 heading into the Paralympics.
HIGH JUMP: India's Nishad Kumar with bib number 1427 is set to be third jumper in the order of play, while his compatriot Rampal Chahar with bib number 1429 will be sixth in order of play.
DISCUS THROW: India's Vinod Kumar with bib number 1435 is fifth in order of throwers in the men's F52 Final.
Next Indian para athlete in action will be Nishad Kumar, who is set for the men's discus throw final at 3:54 PM IST. High jump action also won't be far away as the final is scheduled to start at 3:58 PM IST.
ARCHERY: Indian pair Rakesh Kumar & Jyoti Baliyan crash out after 151-153 loss to Turkey's third seeded pair Öznur Cüre & Bulent Korkmaz in the mixed team compound quarterfinal.
ARCHERY: Indian pair Rakesh & Jyoti respond with a near perfect end of three 10s and a 9 to take the score to within two points of their opponents. Turkey lead 114-112 heading into the final end of four arrows.
ARCHERY: Indian pair edge end 2 39-38, but the Turkish pair still lead the match 75-73 after two ends - eight arrows.
ARCHERY: India start the first end with a 6 and shoot couple of 9s followed by a 10, but Turkish pair started with a X followed by three 9s to take a 37-34 lead.
ARCHERY: If the Indian pair win, they will face either Italy or Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) in the semi-final, which is also set to take place later today.
ARCHERY: The mixed team compound quarterfinal will start soon. India's Rakesh Kumar & Jyoti Baliyan face Turkey's Öznur Cüre & Bulent Korkmaz.
The high jump T47 final is scheduled to start at 3:58 PM IST, while the discus throw F52 final is set to start at 3:54 PM IST.
High jumpers Rampal Chahar and Nishad Kumar will take part in the men's T47 final, while discus thrower Vinod Kumar will be part of the men's F52 final.
While the mixed team are set to be in archery quarterfinals action next, three field athletes will be in finals action later in the day.
ARCHERY: India's Rakesh Kumar & Jyoti Baliyan will meet Turkey's Öznur Cüre & Bulent Korkmaz in the mixed team compound quarterfinal, scheduled to start at 2:40 PM IST. And if the Indian pair win, they will play the semifinals also later today.
Bhavina Patel, who made history, receives her medal.
THE MOMENT 💜Wonderful show of skill and mental resilience throughout her #Paralympics campaign.— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 29, 2021
🥈Proud Bhavina Patel pic.twitter.com/G0zCGJcQSW
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elated with Bhavina Patel's performance in the Paralympics.
The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! She brings home a historic Silver medal. Congratulations to her for it. Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports. #Paralympics— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021
ARCHERY: The compound mixed team will next be in action at 2:40 PM for the quarterfinal match against Turkey.
ARCHERY: India's Rakesh Kumar & Jyoti Baliyan progress to the mixed team quarterfinal after 146-141 win over Thai pair Anon Aungaphinan & Praphaporn Homjanthuek.
ARCHERY: Indians take a point lead heading into the final end. Rakesh Kumar and Jyoti Baliyan are now 109-108 against the Thai pair.
ARCHERY: Thailand take a narrow lead going into end 3. India trail 71-72 after an effort of 8, 9, 9, 10 as opposed to the Thai pair's X, 9, 9, 9.
ARCHERY: The scores are level at 35-35 after the first end of four arrows. Indians started with a X and then followed up with a couple of 9s and a 7, while Thai pair shot three 9s and a 8.
ARCHERY: We are minutes away from the mixed team compound 1/8 eliminator event in which India's Rakesh Kumar & Jyoti Baliyan face Thailand's Anon Aungaphinan & Praphaporn Homjanthuek.
Next up for India at the Paralympics, is the mixed team archery compound event. Rakesh Kumar and Jyoti Baliyan will take on Thai pair at 9 AM IST.
TABLE TENNIS: India's Bhavina Patel settles for silver after losing 0-3 (7-11, 5-11, 6-11) to China's Zhou Ying in the women's singles class 4 final.
TABLE TENNIS: Zhou Ying takes the second game 11-5 and leads India's Bhavina Patel 2-0 in the women's singles class 4 gold medal match.
TABLE TENNIS: The Chinese Zhou Ying takes the first game 11-7 against India's Bhavina Patel.
TABLE TENNIS: Bhavina will hope to avenge her opening group game loss against Zhou Ying.
TABLE TENNIS: It's now time for the gold medal match in women's singles class 4 event as India's Bhavina Patel looks make history.
ARCHERY: Jyoti Baliyan loses her 1/16 Eliminator 137-141 against Kerrie-Louise Leonard. Now the Indian will hope for a better outcome in mixed team event later in the day.
ARCHERY: A perfect end 4 for Kerrie-Louise this time as the Irish archer shoots three Xs to take a 114-111 lead heading into the final end.
TABLE TENNIS: Bhavina's final will start soon.
ARCHERY: A perfect end 3 for Jyoti Baliyan, who hits three 10s, but still trails 82-84 against Kerrie-Louise, who shot a 10, 9 and a X.
ARCHERY: The Irish shot two Xs and 9 to take the score to 55-52 after six arrows each as the Indian Jyoti shot a 10, 8 and 7.
ARCHERY: Jyoti Baliyan leads 27-26 after first set of three arrows, shooting 8, 10 and 9 for a total of 27. Kerrie-Louise, meanwhile, shot 9, 9 and 8 for a total of 26.
TABLE TENNIS: Bhavina Patel will face a familiar opponent in world number 1 Zhou Ying and the Indian will hope for a better result against the Chinese opponent, who won 3-0 in the previous encounter between the pair.
ARCHERY: Jyoti Baliyan's 1/16 Eliminator in women's individual compound event against Kerrie-Louise will start soon.
Following the archery event, its a big one as paddler Bhavina Patel aims for a historic gold medal.
First up for India is the women's individual archery event as Jyoti Baliyan is in action for her 1/16 Eliminator against Ireland's Kerrie-Louise Leonard.
Hello all and welcome to the live updates to day 6 of the Paralympics 2020.
And that wraps up India's action for Saturday. Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel continued her dream run as she entered the finals of the women's singles class 4 table tennis event. While the men's archers had mixed fortunes, in the men's javelin throw F57 final, Rajeet Bhati failed to register a mark.
That concludes India's action on Day 5 of Paralympic Games. All eyes will on paddler Bhavina Patel tomorrow as she is a match away from a historic gold.
JAVELIN THROW: None of the six throws by India's Ranjeet Bhati in the F57 Men's Seated Javelin Throw Final were valid as his campaign ends.
#ParaAthletics— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 28, 2021
Ranjeet Bhati has been given an X for all six of his attempts. Many discussions with the officials, but no throw was deemed valid.#Paralympics #Tokyo2020 #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/3tmPozjYcT
JAVELIN THROW: Big disappointment for India in the men's javelin throw F57 Final as Ranjeet Bhati failed to register a mark with six consecutive foul throws
The men's seated javelin throw final is underway at Tokyo. India are pinning their hopes on Ranjeet Bhati.
The javelin throw final begins at 3.30pm IST. India's hopes rests on Ranjeet Bhati.
Standing between Bhavina and a historic gold medal is China's world No.1 Zhou Ying. The final will be held on Sunday (August 29) at 7.15 am.
Our champ @BhavinaPatel6 makes it to the final and we could not be happier!!— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 28, 2021
Bhavina will take on #CHN Ying Zhou in the Gold medal match tomorrow, 29 August at 7:15 AM (IST)
Stay tuned & continue to cheer her on with #Cheer4India messages#Praise4Para #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/6nzYRQUiSX
Bhavina Patel is one step away from a historic gold at Paralympics. The ace Indian paddler will take on China's world No.1 Zhou Ying in the final on Sunday (August 29).
Now we #GoForGold!!! @BhavinaPatel6 is through to the FINALS #TableTennis 🏓🔥🔥🔥🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 After beating World no. 3 #CHN today, #BhavinaPatel will be seen in #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics FINALS tomorrow morning!!! pic.twitter.com/V8hMgst5wi— Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 28, 2021
The next Indian in action is javelin thrower Ranjeet Bhati. The javelin final begins at 3.30pm IST.
In men's archery, India had mixed fortunes on Day 5 at Tokyo. While Rakesh Kumar defeated Hong Kong's Chuen K Ngai 144-131 in the 1/16 compound open elimination tie, Shyam Sundar Swami lost 139-142 to USA's Matt Stutzman to bow out of contention. Rakesh has now advanced to 1/8 elimination round which will be held on Tuesday (August 31).
🇮🇳 Para-Archer @RakeshK21328176 defeats #HKG Chuen K Ngai 144-131 in compound open 1/16 Elimination match to advance to the next round— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 28, 2021
He will play his 1/8 elimination round on 31 August
Many congratulations to our champ!#Cheer4India #Praise4Para#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/V07l4tfQA6
Morning folks, Day 5 of Paralympic Games has begun on a good note for India as Bhavina Patel, who had already assured India a historic first medal in table tennis, stormed to the finals of the women's singles class 4 event with a thrilling 3-2 (7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8) win against China's Zhang Miao.
Now we #GoForGold!!! @BhavinaPatel6 is through to the FINALS #TableTennis 🏓🔥🔥🔥🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 After beating World no. 3 #CHN today, #BhavinaPatel will be seen in #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics FINALS tomorrow morning!!! pic.twitter.com/V8hMgst5wi— Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 28, 2021
And that's the Indian action done for Friday. Join us for more action tomorrow, starting with the Table Tennis semis, some archery eliminators and a javelin throw final.
TABLE TENNIS: Bhavina Patel will face China's Zhang Miao in the semifinal on Saturday (August 28). And the match is scheduled to start at 6:10 AM IST.
SHOT PUT: Tek Chand is out of medal contention as the fourth contestant in order of play, Dzevad Pandzic has already made a best throw of 11.03.
SHOT PUT: Tek Chand made just two valid throws in his six attempts and ended with his season best throw of 9.04. But that distance is very unlikely to earn him a medal.
SHOT PUT: Tek Chand makes two four throws out of three and as it stands has made a best throw of 8.57.
TABLE TENNIS: 11-7! And it's all over. India's Bhavina Patel reaches the women's singles class 4 semifinal after 3-0 win over Serbia's Borislava Peric-Rankovic.
TABLE TENNIS: 11-6! Bhavina Patel takes the second game as well and is one game win away from reaching the semifinals in women's singles class 4.
SHOT PUT: Tek Chand is about start his attempt of six throws.
TABLE TENNIS: 11-5! Bhavina Patel takes the first game and leads the quarterfinal 1-0 against Peric-Rankovic.
TABLE TENNIS: Bhavina Patel's quarterfinal match is underway.
POWERLIFTING: Jaideep fails to make a single successful lift and doesn't register a ranking.
POWERLIFTING: Jaideep has further changed is attempt weight to 167kg. The Indian, however, is out of medal contention.
TABLE TENNIS: Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel will start her quarterfinal match soon. The Indian paddler faces Serbia's Borislava Peric-Rankovic.
POWERLIFTING: Jaideep has changed his final attempt weight to 162kg.
SHOT PUT: India's Tek Chand is third in order in the men's shot put F55 final.
POWERLIFTING: Jaideep fails to lift 160kg in his Attempt 2 as well. He has one more attempt left to make successful lift.
SHOT PUT: Indian flag-bearer Tek Chand will soon be in action for the men's shot put F55 final event. The event is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST.
POWERLIFTING: India's Jaideep fails in his first attempt of lifting 160kgs. The Indian has two more attempts remaining in the men's 65kg event.
POWERLIFTING: Jaideep, who started off as a discus thrower, took to powerlifting very recently.
POWERLIFTING: The men's 65kg event is set to start soon and India's Jaideep Deswal will start with a first attempt of 160kgs.
We are under 15 minutes away from the start of the evening session.
Action will resume in the evening session starting with powerlifting men's 65kg final (Jaideep Deswal) at 3 PM IST, followed by men's shot put F55 (Tek Chand) at 3:30 PM IST and women's singles class 4 quarterfinal (Bhavina Patel) at 3:50 PM IST.
ARCHERY, Men's Individual Recurve Ranking: India's Vivek Chikara finishes the round in 10th position with a total score of 609, while Harvinder Singh finishes 21st with a total score of 600.
ARCHERY, Men's Individual Comepound Ranking: India's Rakesh Kumar finishes at 3rd position with a personal best score of 699. His compatriot Shyam Sundar finishes with his season best of 682 in 21st position. Now both archers progress to the elimination rounds.
After 66 of 72 arrows in men's individual compound ranking round, Rakesh Kumar is in the third position with a total score of 642. Shyam Sundar moves to 19th position with a total score of 626.
In men's individual recurve ranking round, India's Vivek Chikara is 12th with a total score of 558, while Harvinder Singh drops to 21st with a total score of 548 after 66 of 72 arrows.
After 60 of 72 arrows in men's individual compound ranking round, India's Rakesh Kumar is tied for 3rd position with a total score of 582. His compatriot Shyam Sundar, meanwhile, is tied 22nd with a total score of 567.
ARCHERY, Recurve Ranking: After 54 of 72 arrows, Harvinder Singh drops to 16th with a total score of 449, while Vivek Chikara has moved to 11th position with a total score of 459.
ARCHERY, Compound Ranking: Rakesh Kumar moves to 5th with a total score of 464 after 48 of 72 arrows, while his compatriot moves to 25th with a total score of 452.
In men's recurve ranking round, India's Harvinder Singh sits in 14th position with a total score of 401, while his compatriot Vivek Chikara also has the score of 401 and sits in the 15th position after 48 of 72 arrows.
After 42 of 72 arrows in men's compound ranking round, Rakesh Kumar moves to 6th position with a total score of 406, while Shyam Sundar drops to 27th with a total score of 393.
ARCHERY, Recurve Ranking: India's Harvinder Singh and Vivek Chikara sit in the 13th and 14th position at the half way stage with scores of 303 and 301 respectively.
ARCHERY, Compound Ranking: At the half way stage - 36 of 72 arrows, Rakesh Kumar is in 8th position with a score of 348, while Shyam Sundae Swami moves to 26th with a score of 337.
After 30 of 72 arrows in the men's compound and recurve ranking round, India's Harvinder Singh (recurve) and Vivek Chikara (recurve) sit in 16th and 13th position respectively, while Rakesh Kumar (compound) and Shyam Sundar occupy the 5th and 28th position respectively.
ARCHERY: In the men's recurve ranking round, Harvinder Singh and Vivek Chikara occupy the 15th and 17th with scores of 200 and 199 respectively after 24 of 72 arrows.
ARCHERY: After 24 of 72 arrows, India's Rakesh Kumar moves to 6th position with a score of 233, while his compatriot Shyam Sundar still remains 24th with a score of 224 in the men's individual compound ranking round.
ARCHERY: Harvinder Singh is currently in 4th position with a score of 157 and Vivek Chikara is 20th with a score of 146 after 18 of 72 arrows in Men's Individual Recurve Ranking event.
ARCHERY: After 12 of 72 arrows in men's compound ranking round, Rakesh Kumar is 9th with a score of 116 and Shyam Sundar Swami is tied 24th with a score of 112.
ARCHERY: The men's recurve and compound ranking round has started. India's Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar Swami will take part in compound event, while Harvinder Singh and Vivek Chikara will be in the recuvrve event.
POWERLIFTING: India's Sakina Khatun successfully lifts 93kg in her third attempt. But she finishes 5th in ranking and misses out on a medal in the Women's 50kg event.
ARCHERY: Men's archers will soon be in action for ranking rounds.
🇮🇳 archer @RakeshK21328176 is ready for #ParaArchery Compound Open Ranking Round and determined to give his best.— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 27, 2021
Watch this space for updates and continue sharing your #Cheer4India messages#Praise4Para #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/6ajLEBCJCz
India's Sakina Khatun fails in her second attempt of 93kg and has two more attempts remaining in the event. She still remains in 6th position.
After 8 lifters finish the first attempts, India's Sakina Khatun is ranked 6th in the women's 50kg powerlifting event. The top three have lifted 117, 106 and 105 in their first attempts, while the Indian has lifted 90kg.
Sakina Khatun makes a successful lift of 90kg in her first attempt and for now sits top of the standings.
POWERLIFTING: Women's 50kg event has started.
POWERLIFTING: Sakina Khatun will soon be in action and the Indian powerlifter will be lifting 90kg in her first attempt.
Next in action for India is Powerlifter Sakina Khatun, who will be in the Women's 50kg final event. The event starts at 9:30 AM IST.
TABLE TENNIS: Bhavina will face Serbia's Borislava Peric-Rankovic in the quarterfinals later today at 3:50 PM IST.
TABLE TENNIS: Bhavina Patel wins the third game and defeats Joyce Oliveira 3-0 to reach the Women's Singles Class 4 quarterfinal.
ARCHERY: Jyoti Baliyan will face Ireland's Kerrie-Louise Leonard in the Women's Individual Compound event 1/16 Eliminator on Sunday (August 29) at 6:55 AM IST.
TABLE TENNIS: 13-11! Bhavina Patel takes the second game as well and leads Brazil's Joyce Oliveira 2-0 in the round of 16 clash.
TABLE TENNIS: Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel has started her Women's Singles Class 4 round of 16 clash against Brazil's Joyce Oliveira. She leads the match 1-0 after taking game 1, 12-10.
ARCHERY: Jyoti Baliyan finished Women's Individual Compound - open ranking round in 15th with a season best score of 671. The Indian will return for 1/16 Elimination Round on Sunday (August 29).
SWIMMING: Swimmer Suyash Jadhav did not start the 200m individual medley SM7 event heats as he is suffering from a cold and sore throat.
Hello all and welcome to the live updates of day 4 of the Tokyo Paralympics.
That's it for Indian action on Thursday (August 26). Join us for more action on Friday (August 27), when Archers, swimmer, paddler and powerlifters will be in action.
Table Tennis: South Korea's Lee Mi-gyu beats India's Sonalben Patel 10-12, 11-5, 11-3, 11-9 to reach the knock out rounds.
Excellent fight back from Sonalben from 4-10 down to take it to 9-10. But the Indian loses game 4 and bows out of the Games.
11-3! Lee Mi-gyu takes game 3 against Sonalben and leads the match 2-1.
South Korean Mi-gyu comes back strongly to take game 2 against India's Sonalben Patel. Match stands at 1-1 after two games.
After 7 minutes of action, Sonalben takes the first game 12-10 against Mi-gyu.
Table Tennis: Sonalben's second group stage match has started.
Sonalben lost a close match 2-3 to Li Qian, who lost 0-3 to Mi-gyu in the other group D women's singles class 3 event. And the Indian para paddler still has a slight chance to progress if she wins.
Table Tennis: India's Sonalben Madhubhai Patel, who lost her opening group stage game, will take on South Korea's Lee Mi-gyu in the second group match.
Its has so far been a good day for India at Tokyo with table tennis player Bhavina Patel making it to the knockout phase.
As first time Paralympians both you & @BhavinaPatel6 made it a truly entertaining and nail biting match for us all! 🏓 Truly a moment to celebrate as a #ProudParalympian @megshackleton! ❤️💙💚 #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/9DN3qTBZ4S— Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 26, 2021
Table Tennis: If she wins her round of 16 clash, Bhavina will face Serbia's Borislava Peric-Rankovic in the Women's Singles Class 4 quarterfinal, which is also scheduled for Friday (August 27).
Table Tennis: The Women's Singles Class 4 round of 16 draw has been made and India's Bhavina Patel will face Joyce Oliveira of Brazil on Friday (August 27) at 7:30 AM IST.
Bhavina's compatriot -- Sonal Patel -- who also lost her opening-round singles match will be seen in action later in the day.
Bhavina put up a gritty display after her opening-round loss and now the Indian paddler has entered the knockout phase.
Winning moment for @bhavinapatel6 in her 2nd Match of #Tokyo2020 qualifying her for the next stage!! 🎉🎊🎉 #IND #TableTennis #Praise4Para @Media_SAI @DeepaAthlete @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/FwMBkP0KIV— Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 26, 2021
India's Bhavina Patel beat Great Britain's Megan Shackleton 11-7, 9-11, 17-15, 13-11 in women's singles table tennis Class 4
Both the Indian paddlers will be hoping to turn their fortunes as the action begins on Day 3 of Paralympics 2020.
🚨 More #ParaTableTennis action incoming tomorrow! #IND's @BhavinaPatel6 and @sonup123 will look to turn their fortunes in their respective group matches. 🏓#Paralympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/K1Owx6Kie1— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 25, 2021
Good morning all and welcome to Day 3 of Paralympics 2020.
On the field, Australian cyclist Paige Greco won the first gold medal. The 24-year-old claimed the 3,000M individual pursuit title at the Izu Velodrome in a world record time of three minutes, 50.81sec.
25 August - #CyclingTrack - Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) August 25, 2021
🥇Paige Greco🇦🇺
🥈WANG Xiaomei🇨🇳
🥉Denise Schindler🇩🇪#UnitedByEmotion | #Paralympics | #Tokyo2020
Meanwhile, veteran Devendra Jhajharia and reigning world champion Sandeep Chaudhary were among five javelin throwers in a 12-strong Indian contingent that left for the Japanese Tokyo to compete in the Paralympic Games.
✈Destination Tokyo@Tokyo2020 #Paralympics bound Indian Athletics Contingent departs for Tokyo from IGI Airport, New Delhi— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 25, 2021
Check out the glimpses of their departure and let's continue to support them with #Cheer4India messages#Praise4Para #ParaAthletics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/oqFfYHYfgc
Bhavinaben, who was up against world number one Chinese paddler Zhou Ying, lost, went down tamely 3-11, 9-11, 2-11, in the women's singles Class 4 group A fixture.
Competing in the women's Class 3 category, Sonalben was ahead after the first three games but lost momentum to lose 11-9, 3-11, 17-15, 7-11 4-11 against Li Quan of China, world number four and the Rio Paralympics silver medallist.
Indian table tennis players Bhavinaben Patel and Sonalben Manubhai Patel began their campaigns with opening round defeats in their respective events at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.