Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 8 Live Updates: India eye more medals

Over the next few days, specially-abled athletes from across the world, including from India, will vie for top honours at the Japanese capital.

On Day 7, India started with a bang with shooter Avani Lekhara winning the first gold medal for the country and discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya clinching silver.

That was followed by Devendra Jhaharia's silver-medal effort in javelin throw F46 category, an event in which Sundar Gurjar clinched bronze.

Just like the way they started the day, India ended with a flourish with Sumit Antil breaking world record three times en route to winning men's javelin throw F64 category gold with a new mark of 68.55M . WAY TO GO INDIA!

So what's up in store for India on Day 8? Catch all the action here