Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 9 Live: India hope to improve medals tally

Over the next few days, specially-abled athletes from across the world, including from India, will vie for top honours at the Japanese capital.

India continued its dominating show on day 8 in Tokyo adding three medals to its medal tally, despite missing out some medal opportunities in shooting, archery and shot put. India’s wait for a medal on the eighth day of the Paralympics was broken by Adhana Singhraj as the para shooter clinched bronze in the 10m air pistol SH1 final to add to India’s medal tally on Tuesday.

Sharad Kumar picked up the second medal of the day for India, winning the bronze in the men’s T63 High Jump final. India brought down the curtains in fine fashion on day 8 as it was double podium for the country in the high jump final.

While Kumar picked up bronze, compatriot Mariyappan Thangavelu clinched silver in the high jump event at the Tokyo Paralympics. Though the day started with narrow misses and no medals, the Indian contingent ended the day on a high with two bronze medals and a silver.

So what's up on Day 9 at Tokyo?

Catch all the action here