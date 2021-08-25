Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE Updates Day 2: India make a stuttering start

Tokyo, August 25: 'We have wings.' It is the perfect theme for Paralympics 2021, that has started at Tokyo. The Tokyo Paralympics might not generate as much fanfare and noise as the Olympics but for the spirit of participants the event is second to none.
Over the next few days, specially-abled athletes from across the world, including from India, will vie for top honours at the Japanese capital.
India made a stuttering start to the Paralympics when their table tennis players, Bhavinaben Patel and Sonalben Manubhai Patel, began their campaigns with opening round defeats on Wednesday (August 25).
Bhavinaben, who was up against world number one Chinese paddler Zhou Ying, lost, went down tamely 3-11, 9-11, 2-11, in the women's singles Class 4 group A fixture.
Competing in the women's Class 3 category, Sonalben was ahead after the first three games but lost momentum to lose 11-9, 3-11, 17-15, 7-11 4-11 against Li Quan of China, world number four and the Rio Paralympics silver medallist.
