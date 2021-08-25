Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates Day 3: Indian paddler Bhavina through to knockout round

Over the next few days, specially-abled athletes from across the world, including from India, will vie for top honours at the Japanese capital.

India's table tennis player Bhavina Patel came back strongly after her opening round loss to defeat Great Britain's Meghan Shackleton to enter the round-of-16 on Thursday (August 26) while the her compatriot Sonal Patel will be seen in action later in the day.