Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates Day 3: Indian paddler Bhavina through to knockout round

Tokyo, August 25: 'We have wings.' It is the perfect theme for Paralympics 2021, that has started at Tokyo. The Tokyo Paralympics might not generate as much fanfare and noise as the Olympics but for the spirit of participants the event is second to none.
Over the next few days, specially-abled athletes from across the world, including from India, will vie for top honours at the Japanese capital.
India's table tennis player Bhavina Patel came back strongly after her opening round loss to defeat Great Britain's Meghan Shackleton to enter the round-of-16 on Thursday (August 26) while the her compatriot Sonal Patel will be seen in action later in the day.
Bhavina's compatriot -- Sonal Patel -- who also lost her opening-round singles match will be seen in action later in the day.
Bhavina put up a gritty display after her opening-round loss and now the Indian paddler has entered the knockout phase.
Winning moment for @bhavinapatel6 in her 2nd Match of #Tokyo2020 qualifying her for the next stage!! 🎉🎊🎉 #IND #TableTennis #Praise4Para @Media_SAI @DeepaAthlete @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/FwMBkP0KIV— Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 26, 2021
India's Bhavina Patel beat Great Britain's Megan Shackleton 11-7, 9-11, 17-15, 13-11 in women's singles table tennis Class 4
Both the Indian paddlers will be hoping to turn their fortunes as the action begins on Day 3 of Paralympics 2020.
🚨 More #ParaTableTennis action incoming tomorrow! #IND's @BhavinaPatel6 and @sonup123 will look to turn their fortunes in their respective group matches. 🏓#Paralympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/K1Owx6Kie1— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 25, 2021
Good morning all and welcome to Day 3 of Paralympics 2020.
On the field, Australian cyclist Paige Greco won the first gold medal. The 24-year-old claimed the 3,000M individual pursuit title at the Izu Velodrome in a world record time of three minutes, 50.81sec.
25 August - #CyclingTrack - Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) August 25, 2021
🥇Paige Greco🇦🇺
🥈WANG Xiaomei🇨🇳
🥉Denise Schindler🇩🇪#UnitedByEmotion | #Paralympics | #Tokyo2020
Meanwhile, veteran Devendra Jhajharia and reigning world champion Sandeep Chaudhary were among five javelin throwers in a 12-strong Indian contingent that left for the Japanese Tokyo to compete in the Paralympic Games.
✈Destination Tokyo@Tokyo2020 #Paralympics bound Indian Athletics Contingent departs for Tokyo from IGI Airport, New Delhi— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 25, 2021
Check out the glimpses of their departure and let's continue to support them with #Cheer4India messages#Praise4Para #ParaAthletics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/oqFfYHYfgc
Bhavinaben, who was up against world number one Chinese paddler Zhou Ying, lost, went down tamely 3-11, 9-11, 2-11, in the women's singles Class 4 group A fixture.
Competing in the women's Class 3 category, Sonalben was ahead after the first three games but lost momentum to lose 11-9, 3-11, 17-15, 7-11 4-11 against Li Quan of China, world number four and the Rio Paralympics silver medallist.
Indian table tennis players Bhavinaben Patel and Sonalben Manubhai Patel began their campaigns with opening round defeats in their respective events at the Tokyo Paralympics.
