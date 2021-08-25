Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE Updates, Day 4: Paddler Bhavina enters quarters; powerlifter Sakina finishes 5th

Over the next few days, specially-abled athletes from across the world, including from India, will vie for top honours at the Japanese capital.

India's table tennis player Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel beat Joyce Oliveira of Brazil in round-of-16 to enter the quarterfinals in Women's Singles Class 4 category. The Indian will play her last 8 match later on Friday (August 27).

Archer Jyoti Baliyan finishes Women's Individual Compound ranking round at 15th with a score of 671 and will face Ireland's Kerrie-Louise Leonard in the 1/16 Eliminator scheduled for Sunday (August 29).

Meanwhile, swimmer Suyash Jadhav did not start in the men's 200m individual medley SM7 event heats due to illness and powerlifter Sakina Khatun finished 5th in the women's 50kg event.

Also in action are, Indian men's archers, powerlifter Jaideep Deswal and flag-bearer Tek Chand, who will be seen in Men's Shot Put F55 final.